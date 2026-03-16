BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction
BRH
46%
Chance of Winning
HOH
54%
T20
The Gabba
Facts:
- With 243 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
- With 202 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but since then they have struggled and their form has taken a nosedive as Brisbane Heat have one win in the last six matches. In the last match they were blown away by Adelaide Strikers as Brisbane Heat lost the game by 56 runs.
Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but since then they have been the best team in this tournament as Hobart Hurricanes are unbeaten in the next seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 46%
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 54%
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Nathan McSweeney has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 179 runs with an average of 35.80. In the last match McSweeney scored 43 off 24 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tim David has single handedly won the last three games for Hobart Hurricanes as he has scored two half centuries in those matches. We expect David to continue his form and score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Brisbane Heat News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Player List
Jack Wood, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, Daniel Drew, Will Prestwidge
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Walter
|
Batter
|
Jack Wood
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have struggled thus far as they have just one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, Marcus Bean, Patrick Dooley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Riley Meredith
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Peter Hatzoglou
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things and are unbeaten in the last seven matches.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Brisbane Heat 13-10. Last season both sides went head to head and Brisbane Heat won the game.
Head to Head
Brisbane Heat: 10
Hobart Hurricanes: 13
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but since then they are unbeaten in the last seven matches which includes six wins and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand the defending champions Brisbane Heat have struggled to replicate their form from last season as they have one win in the last six matches and with seven points they are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches Hobart Hurricanes have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Max Bryant had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 18. Bryant has been pretty consistent in this campaign as with 243 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen had a good cameo in the last game as he scored 24 off 14 balls against Melbourne Renegades. With 226 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with 10 wickets, Barlett is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Riley Meredith was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he bagged three wickets. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Brisbane Heat to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments