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BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction

BRH

46%

Chance of Winning

HOH

54%

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1.97
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2.00
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Batery

1.95
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T20

The Gabba

Brisbane Heat take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 36th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 02:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 243 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
  • With 202 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.

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Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but since then they have struggled and their form has taken a nosedive as Brisbane Heat have one win in the last six matches. In the last match they were blown away by Adelaide Strikers as Brisbane Heat lost the game by 56 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but since then they have been the best team in this tournament as Hobart Hurricanes are unbeaten in the next seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 46%
  • Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 54%

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Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nathan McSweeney has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 179 runs with an average of 35.80. In the last match McSweeney scored 43 off 24 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has single handedly won the last three games for Hobart Hurricanes as he has scored two half centuries in those matches. We expect David to continue his form and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.86
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Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes

2.04
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Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Jack Wood, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, Daniel Drew, Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Max Bryant

Batter

Nathan McSweeney

Batter

Tom Alsop

Wicket-keeper

Paul Walter

Batter

Jack Wood

All-rounder

Xavier Bartlett

All-rounder

Spencer Johnson

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Matthew Kuhnemann

Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have struggled thus far as they have just one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, Marcus Bean, Patrick Dooley

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen

Batter

Charlie Wakim

Batter

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Riley Meredith

All-rounder

Matthew Wade

Wicket-keeper

Tim David

Batter

Nikhil Chaudhary

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

All-rounder

Billy Stanlake

Bowler

Peter Hatzoglou

Bowler

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things and are unbeaten in the last seven matches.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Brisbane Heat 13-10. Last season both sides went head to head and Brisbane Heat won the game.

Head to Head

Brisbane Heat: 10

Hobart Hurricanes: 13

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but since then they are unbeaten in the last seven matches which includes six wins and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand the defending champions Brisbane Heat have struggled to replicate their form from last season as they have one win in the last six matches and with seven points they are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches Hobart Hurricanes have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

T20

The Gabba, Brisbane

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Brisbane Heat

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1.83
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Hobart Hurricanes

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2.00
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1.95
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Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Max Bryant had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 18. Bryant has been pretty consistent in this campaign as with 243 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had a good cameo in the last game as he scored 24 off 14 balls against Melbourne Renegades. With 226 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with 10 wickets, Barlett is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he bagged three wickets. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Hobart Hurricanes

Even though Hobart Hurricanes have an upper hand in this fixture, Brisbane Heat have one win in six matches on the other hand Hobart Hurricanes are unbeaten in the last seven. The bookmakers have sided with Brisbane Heat in this game but you should back Hobart Hurricanes as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Brisbane Heat to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
  • Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
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