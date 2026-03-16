BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction BRH 46 % Chance of Winning HOH 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Brisbane Heat take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 36th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 02:00 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but since then they have struggled and their form has taken a nosedive as Brisbane Heat have one win in the last six matches. In the last match they were blown away by Adelaide Strikers as Brisbane Heat lost the game by 56 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but since then they have been the best team in this tournament as Hobart Hurricanes are unbeaten in the next seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 46%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 54%

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Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nathan McSweeney has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 179 runs with an average of 35.80. In the last match McSweeney scored 43 off 24 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has single handedly won the last three games for Hobart Hurricanes as he has scored two half centuries in those matches. We expect David to continue his form and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes 2.04 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Jack Wood, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, Daniel Drew, Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Max Bryant Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Tom Alsop Wicket-keeper Paul Walter Batter Jack Wood All-rounder Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have struggled thus far as they have just one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, Marcus Bean, Patrick Dooley

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things and are unbeaten in the last seven matches.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Brisbane Heat 13-10. Last season both sides went head to head and Brisbane Heat won the game.

Head to Head

Brisbane Heat: 10

Hobart Hurricanes: 13

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but since then they are unbeaten in the last seven matches which includes six wins and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand the defending champions Brisbane Heat have struggled to replicate their form from last season as they have one win in the last six matches and with seven points they are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches Hobart Hurricanes have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 The Gabba, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Max Bryant had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 18. Bryant has been pretty consistent in this campaign as with 243 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had a good cameo in the last game as he scored 24 off 14 balls against Melbourne Renegades. With 226 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with 10 wickets, Barlett is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he bagged three wickets. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.