HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction HOH 57 % Chance of Winning MER 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Hobart Hurricanes take on Melbourne Renegades in the 34th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 02:00 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great start as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades since then they have managed to turn things around and are unbeaten in the last six matches which includes five wins. In the last match they beat Sydney Thunders with six wickets to spare.

Melbourne Renegades have once again struggled to make an impact thus far. After a positive start to the campaign, they have lost four of the last five matches and are eighth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Melbourne Stars. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 57%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 43%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last few games he has managed to turn things around as he has scored 68, 34 and 17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 86 runs in eight matches with an average of 10.75. In the last match he scored 19 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Shai Hope Batter Ben McDermott Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things and are unbeaten in the last six matches.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Fergus O Neill

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Marcus Harris Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Jonathan Wells Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far as they head into this game after one win in the last five matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 11-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Melbourne Renegades won the game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes: 11

Melbourne Renegades: 09

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades head into this match as a win for either side would have a big impact on the points table. A win in this game for Hobart Hurricanes would confirm a play off spot and would make them favourites to finish top two this season as they have dominated the group stages thus far. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades need a win to stay in contention for the playoff spot and if they fail to do so, Melbourne Renegades would be knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Hobart Hurricanes were bowled out for 74 in the game. They still managed to have a better opening stand on the day and since then they have dominated the group stages. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen did not have a great game in the last outing against Sydney Thunder regardless we are going to back him as with 202 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert was the shining light in what was a dismal batting performance in the last game as he scored 26 and was the leading run scorer in the game. Seifert remains the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game, Meredith bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Tom Rogers continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With 15 wickets thus far, Rogers is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.