HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction
HOH
57%
Chance of Winning
MER
43%
T20
University of Tasmania Stadium
Facts:
- With 202 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 176 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great start as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades since then they have managed to turn things around and are unbeaten in the last six matches which includes five wins. In the last match they beat Sydney Thunders with six wickets to spare.
Melbourne Renegades have once again struggled to make an impact thus far. After a positive start to the campaign, they have lost four of the last five matches and are eighth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Melbourne Stars. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 43%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last few games he has managed to turn things around as he has scored 68, 34 and 17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 86 runs in eight matches with an average of 10.75. In the last match he scored 19 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Riley Meredith
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Peter Hatzoglou
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things and are unbeaten in the last six matches.
Melbourne Renegades News & Player List
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Fergus O Neill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jonathan Wells
|
Batter
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far as they head into this game after one win in the last five matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 11-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Melbourne Renegades won the game.
Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes: 11
Melbourne Renegades: 09
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades head into this match as a win for either side would have a big impact on the points table. A win in this game for Hobart Hurricanes would confirm a play off spot and would make them favourites to finish top two this season as they have dominated the group stages thus far. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades need a win to stay in contention for the playoff spot and if they fail to do so, Melbourne Renegades would be knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Hobart Hurricanes were bowled out for 74 in the game. They still managed to have a better opening stand on the day and since then they have dominated the group stages. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen did not have a great game in the last outing against Sydney Thunder regardless we are going to back him as with 202 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Tim Seifert was the shining light in what was a dismal batting performance in the last game as he scored 26 and was the leading run scorer in the game. Seifert remains the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Riley Meredith has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game, Meredith bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Tom Rogers continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With 15 wickets thus far, Rogers is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Melbourne Renegades to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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