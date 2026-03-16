HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction HOH 56 % Chance of Winning SYS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier round of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 21 at 02:00 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes have been the best team in the group stages this season. They lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but then went on a run as they were unbeaten in the next eight matches. In the last match Hobart Hurricanes went head to head against Melbourne Stars and lost the match by 40 runs.

Sydney Sixers once again were brilliant in the group stages this season as they made the playoffs this year. Sydney Sixers made the finals last year and would be hoping to go all the way this season. They ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 56%

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim David did not have a great start to the tournament but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign which includes two half centuries. We expect David to continue his form and score well in the upcoming game.

Moises Henriques has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 206 runs with an average of 34.33. Even though Henriques did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, Marcus Bean, Patrick Dooley

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes had just one loss in the last nine matches which included seven wins and ended up at the top of the table.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, Lachlan Shaw, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Jack Edwards Batter Joel Davies All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers ended the group stages on a high as they were unbeaten in the last three matches which includes two wins and ended up second on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes hold a slight edge over Sydney Sixers in this fixture 10-09. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Hobart Hurricanes won the game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes: 10

Sydney Sixers: 09

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers go head to head in what seems like a great game for the neutrals. These two teams have been the best teams in the group stages. Sydney Sixers made the finals last season and once again dominated the groups stages from the start as they won six matches and ended up second on the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game this season but then went on an amazing unbeaten run of eight matches, winning seven of those games and ended up at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Hobart Hurricanes dominated the match as they won the tie by 50 runs. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers T20 Bellerive Oval, Launceston Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 38 off 17 balls against Melbourne Stars. With 308 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steven Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Steven Smith missed most of the tournament due to the Test series against India but has been sensational in the last two matches. In the first game he scored a century and in the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith missed the last game but is expected to return in the starting eleven. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Adelaide Strikers regardless, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with 12 wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.