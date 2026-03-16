HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction
HOH
56%
Chance of Winning
SYS
44%
T20
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 308 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 228 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes have been the best team in the group stages this season. They lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but then went on a run as they were unbeaten in the next eight matches. In the last match Hobart Hurricanes went head to head against Melbourne Stars and lost the match by 40 runs.
Sydney Sixers once again were brilliant in the group stages this season as they made the playoffs this year. Sydney Sixers made the finals last year and would be hoping to go all the way this season. They ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 56%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 44%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim David did not have a great start to the tournament but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign which includes two half centuries. We expect David to continue his form and score well in the upcoming game.
Moises Henriques has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 206 runs with an average of 34.33. Even though Henriques did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, Marcus Bean, Patrick Dooley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Riley Meredith
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Peter Hatzoglou
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes had just one loss in the last nine matches which included seven wins and ended up at the top of the table.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, Lachlan Shaw, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Joel Davies
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers ended the group stages on a high as they were unbeaten in the last three matches which includes two wins and ended up second on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes hold a slight edge over Sydney Sixers in this fixture 10-09. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Hobart Hurricanes won the game.
Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes: 10
Sydney Sixers: 09
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers go head to head in what seems like a great game for the neutrals. These two teams have been the best teams in the group stages. Sydney Sixers made the finals last season and once again dominated the groups stages from the start as they won six matches and ended up second on the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game this season but then went on an amazing unbeaten run of eight matches, winning seven of those games and ended up at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Hobart Hurricanes dominated the match as they won the tie by 50 runs. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 38 off 17 balls against Melbourne Stars. With 308 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Steven Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Steven Smith missed most of the tournament due to the Test series against India but has been sensational in the last two matches. In the first game he scored a century and in the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Riley Meredith missed the last game but is expected to return in the starting eleven. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Adelaide Strikers regardless, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with 12 wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Sixers to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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