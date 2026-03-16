Facts: With 344 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.

With 346 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have been dominant in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. Hobart Hurricanes have lost just one game in the last nine matches which was the final group game against Melbourne Stars. They beat Sydney Sixers in the playoffs by 12 runs.

Sydney Thunder got off to a great start this season but in the second half of the campaign they won just one game but still managed to make the playoffs. Sydney Thunders dominated against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers in the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 59%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 41%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim David did not have a great start to the tournament but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. So far this season he has scored 254 runs, in the last game he scored 25 off 10 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 251 runs with an average of 31.37. In the last game Billings scored 42 runs and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, Patrick Dooley, Charlie Wakim

Predicted Playing XI





Mitchell Owen Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Ben McDermott Batter Tim David All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Nikhil Chaudhary Batter Chris Jordan All-rounder Nathan Ellis All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table. They beat Sydney Sixers in the playoffs and made the finals this season.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), George Garton, Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Hasnain, Oliver Davies

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Jason Sangha Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Hugh Weibgen Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Chris Green Batter George Garton All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Tom Andrews Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the second half of the campaign but have been dominant in the playoffs as they have beaten Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers and made the finals.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes hold a slight edge over Sydney Thunder in this fixture 13-08. Both sides went head to head twice this season, the first game was called off due to rain and Hobart Hurricanes won the second game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes: 13

Sydney Thunder: 08

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder go head to head in what seems like a great game for the neutrals. These two teams have been the best teams so far and deserve to be in the finals this season. Sydney Thunders got off to a great start but struggled in the second half of the campaign in the group stages. They dominated both matches in the playoffs against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers and made the finals. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have been head and shoulders above the rest of the teams so far, they have eight wins in the last nine matches and are favourites to win the finals in front of their home crowd. Both sides went head to head in the group stage and Hobart Hurricanes won the game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 36 off 15 balls against Sydney Stars. With 344 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner has struggled in the playoffs thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as with 357 runs thus far, Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith was brilliant against Sydney Sixers in the playoffs as he bagged two wickets and with 13 wickets thus far, Meredith is the leading wicket taker for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Even though Chris Green did not get any wickets in the last game he bowled well as he conceded 25 runs in four overs. With 12 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hobart Hurricanes Hurricanes to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)

Sydney Thunder to win - 2.14 (PariMatch) Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder went head to head in the group stages earlier this season and Hobart Hurricanes won the game with six wickets to spare. The bookmakers have sided with Hobart Hurricanes in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Hobart Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





