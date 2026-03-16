Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction
HOH
57%
Chance of Winning
SYT
43%
T20
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 344 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 346 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have been dominant in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. Hobart Hurricanes have lost just one game in the last nine matches which was the final group game against Melbourne Stars. They beat Sydney Sixers in the playoffs by 12 runs.
Sydney Thunder got off to a great start this season but in the second half of the campaign they won just one game but still managed to make the playoffs. Sydney Thunders dominated against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers in the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 59%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 41%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim David did not have a great start to the tournament but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. So far this season he has scored 254 runs, in the last game he scored 25 off 10 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 251 runs with an average of 31.37. In the last game Billings scored 42 runs and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, Patrick Dooley, Charlie Wakim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Peter Hatzoglou
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table. They beat Sydney Sixers in the playoffs and made the finals this season.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), George Garton, Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Hasnain, Oliver Davies
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Hugh Weibgen
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
Batter
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Andrews
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the second half of the campaign but have been dominant in the playoffs as they have beaten Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers and made the finals.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes hold a slight edge over Sydney Thunder in this fixture 13-08. Both sides went head to head twice this season, the first game was called off due to rain and Hobart Hurricanes won the second game.
Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes: 13
Sydney Thunder: 08
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder go head to head in what seems like a great game for the neutrals. These two teams have been the best teams so far and deserve to be in the finals this season. Sydney Thunders got off to a great start but struggled in the second half of the campaign in the group stages. They dominated both matches in the playoffs against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers and made the finals. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have been head and shoulders above the rest of the teams so far, they have eight wins in the last nine matches and are favourites to win the finals in front of their home crowd. Both sides went head to head in the group stage and Hobart Hurricanes won the game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 36 off 15 balls against Sydney Stars. With 344 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner has struggled in the playoffs thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as with 357 runs thus far, Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Riley Meredith was brilliant against Sydney Sixers in the playoffs as he bagged two wickets and with 13 wickets thus far, Meredith is the leading wicket taker for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Even though Chris Green did not get any wickets in the last game he bowled well as he conceded 25 runs in four overs. With 12 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Hurricanes to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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