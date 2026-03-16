Facts: With 150 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.

With 246 runs, Marcus Stoinis is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades have once again struggled to make an impact thus far. They got off to a decent start as they won two of the first three games. But since then they have just one win in four games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they beat Perth Scorchers with four wickets to spare.

Much like last season, Melbourne Stars had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost each of the first five matches but have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades ’ chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 67 runs in seven matches with an average of 9.57. In the last match he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ben Duckett was once again solid against Sydney Sixers in the last game as he scored 20 off 14 balls. So far this season Duckett has scored 222 with an average of 37 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Melbourne Stars 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last seven matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Fergus O Neill







Predicted Playing XI









Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Marcus Harris Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Jonathan Wells Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far as they head into this game after three defeats in four games. In the last match they beat Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren







Predicted Playing XI









Daniel Lawrence Batter Ben Duckett Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars lost the first five games this season but since then they have won three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Melbourne Stars have had an upper hand in this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 17-10. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Melbourne Stars won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades: 10

Melbourne Stars: 17

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades head into this game in contrasting form. Both sides struggled to make a mark last year and once again this season both teams are struggling to make the playoffs so far. Melbourne Renegades got off to a decent start but have just one win in the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars had a disappointing start as they lost five games on the bounce but since then they have won three games on the spin and need a perfect record in the final two games if they aspire to make the playoffs. Melbourne Renegades have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe Melbourne Stars would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert struggled in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been consistent and with 150 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis did not have a great game against Sydney Sixers regardless we are going to stick with him as with 246 runs, Stoinis is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Tom Rogers continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With 13 wickets thus far, Rogers is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle continued his brilliance in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Sydney Sixers and with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Melbourne Stars Melbourne Renegades to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)

Melbourne Stars to win - 1.80 (PariMatch) Our Prediction Melbourne Stars have an upper hand in this fixture against Melbourne Renegades. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and it was Melbourne Stars who won the game. The bookmakers have sided with Melbourne Stars in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





