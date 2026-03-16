Facts: With 264 runs, Marcus Stoinis is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.

With 270 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Much like last season, Melbourne Stars had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost each of the first five matches but have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce and a win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they beat Melbourne Renegades.

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but since then they have been the best team in this tournament as Hobart Hurricanes are unbeaten in the last eight matches and with seven matches they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars ’ chances of winning - 55%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett was once again solid against Melbourne Renegades in the last game as he scored 21 off 14 balls. So far this season Duckett has scored 243 with an average of 34.71 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David did not have a great start to the tournament but he has single handedly won three of the last four matches which included two half centuries. We expect David to continue his form and score well in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren







Predicted Playing XI









Daniel Lawrence Batter Ben Duckett Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars lost the first five games this season but since then they have won four games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, Marcus Bean, Patrick Dooley







Predicted Playing XI









Mitchell Owen Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things and are unbeaten in the last eight matches.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Melbourne Stars hold a slight edge over Hobart Hurricanes in this fixture 13-08. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Melbourne Stars: 13

Hobart Hurricanes: 08

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game this term but managed to turn things around as they have been unbeaten in the last eight matches which includes seven wins and have confirmed a top two spot this season. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost each of the first five games and looked down and out. Since then Melbourne Stars have won four games on the bounce and another win would seal a playoff spot this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Melbourne Stars have won the last four games, in all four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis has been one of the most consistent batters for Melbourne Stars this season. With 264 runs, Stoinis is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had a brilliant game against Brisbane Heat in the last match as he scored 44 off 20 balls. With 270 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle continued his brilliance in the last game as he bagged one wicket and conceded 13 runs in four overs. Siddle has bagged 11 wickets this season and is one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith struggled in the last game against Brisbane Heat regardless, we are going to stick with him once again as with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.