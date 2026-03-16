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PES (Perth Scorchers) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction

PES

55%

Chance of Winning

ADS

45%

Parimatch

1.83
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Melbet

1.83
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.88
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Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Optus Stadium

Perth Scorchers take on Adelaide Strikers in the 39th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 02:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 312 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.
  • With 250 runs, Alex Ross is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament. After a win in the opening game, Perth Scorchers have two wins in the next eight matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Sydney Thunders and lost the match by 61 runs.

Much like their opponents, Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make a mark as they have three wins in nine matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they went head to head against Sydney Sixers and they lost the match. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Perth Scorchers ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Finn Allen did not have a good start as he scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 in the first four matches but has scored two half centuries thus far. In the last game Allen scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jamie Overton has had a brilliant campaign thus far with the bat and the ball. So far this season Overton has scored 191 runs with an average of 95.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.86
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Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Perth Scorchers

2.16
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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Sam Fanning, Finn Allen (wk), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Spoors, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Mahli Beardman, Lance Morris, Matthew Hurst

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning

Batter

Aaron Hardie

Batter

Cooper Connolly

Batter

Ashton Turner

Batter

Finn Allen

Wicket-keeper

Nick Hobson

Batter

Ashton Agar

All-rounder

Jhye Richardson

All-rounder

Andrew Tye

Bowler

Jason Behrendorff

Bowler

Lance Morris

Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers head into this game after four straight defeats and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Alex Carey (wk), Jamie Overton, Harry Manenti, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Liam Haskett, Jake Weatherald , Liam Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Manenti

Batter

D Arcy Short

Batter

Matthew Short

Batter

Alex Ross

All-rounder

Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper

Ollie Pope

Batter

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

Brendan Doggett

All-rounder

Liam Haskett

Bowler

Jordan Buckingham

Bowler

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have lost two of the last three games and with six points they are currently sixth on the table.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head

Perth Scorchers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Adelaide Strikers 14-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Perth Scorchers dominated the game.

Head to Head

Perth Scorchers: 14

Adelaide Strikers: 12

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers head into this match after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Perth Scorchers have been the biggest surprise of the season as they have lost four games on the bounce and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand Adelaide Strikers much like last season struggled in the first half of the campaign but unlike last season they failed to recover and have been knocked out of the tournament. Both sides would be playing this game hoping to restore some pride. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the struggles Perth Scorchers have had a better opening stand in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

T20

Optus Stadium, Perth

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Perth Scorchers

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1.83
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1.83
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Adelaide Strikers

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1.92
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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Even though Cooper Connolly did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to back him once again as with 312 runs, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Alex Ross continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 48 off 37 balls. With 250 runs thus far, Ross is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has had a brilliant campaign thus far. With 14 wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope has been a standout bowler for Adelaide Strikers this season as he has bagged 15 wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers hold a slight edge over Adelaide Strikers in this fixture, both sides went head to head earlier this season and Perth Scorchers won the game with seven wickets to spare. The bookmakers have sided with Perth Scorchers in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Perth Scorchers to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
  • Adelaide Strikers to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
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