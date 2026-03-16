Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction SDS 57 % Chance of Winning HBH 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sydney Sixers take on Hobart Hurricanes in the Challengers round of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 23 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers headed into the playoffs after a brilliant run in the second half of the season as they were unbeaten in the last six games and ended up second on the table. In the Playoffs they struggled to replicate the form against Perth Scorchers and they eventually lost the game by 48 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes have struggled with injuries throughout the season but they still managed to end the group stages with six wins and ended up third on the table. They beat Melbourne Stars in the playoffs by three runs. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 43%

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam had a decent start to the campaign but overall it has been an underwhelming campaign thus far. In the last game against Perth Scorchers he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored 12 runs against Melbourne Stars, regardless he has been one of the most consistent batters this season which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Sydney with minimum chances of any disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain 21C 18 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 21C 18 Km/hr

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers had a strong end to the group stages as they won five of the last six matches. They lost against Perth Scorchers in the playoffs.

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes struggled in the second half of the season but still made the playoffs where they beat Melbourne Stars in the last outing.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Sixers 11-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head:

Sydney Sixers : 09

Hobart Hurricanes: 11

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Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Steve Smith missed most of the games in the group stages but he returned in the business end of the campaign as has been sublime as he has scored 210 runs in four games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Nikhil Chaudhary has had a solid campaign this season. In the last game he scored 24 off 11 balls and with 303 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards was excellent once again in the last outing as he bagged two wickets against Perth Scorchers. With 17 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Hobart Hurricanes would be sweating on the fitness of Nathan Ellis as he has been the standout bowler this season. With 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.