SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction SYS 55 % Chance of Winning SYT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sydney Sixers take on Sydney Thunder in the 37th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers once again have had a solid campaign thus far, they have six wins in nine matches and have qualified for the playoffs this season. Another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a top two spot this term. They went head to head against Adelaide Strikers and won the game with three wickets to spare.

Sydney Thunder had a great start to the tournament as they won four of the first five matches but since then they have struggled as Sydney Thunder have one win in the last four matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 55%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moises Henriques has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 206 runs with an average of 34.33. Even though Henriques did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 185 runs with an average of 26.42. Even though Billing did not score well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, Lachlan Shaw, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Jack Edwards Batter Joel Davies All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers got off to a great start as they won each of the first four matches. They head into this game after back to back wins and are at the top of the table.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Mohammad Hasnain, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Hugh Weibgen

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Sam Konstas Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Oliver Davies Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Chris Green Batter Daniel Christian All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Tom Andrews Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder got off to a great start but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. In the last game they beat Perth Scorchers and made the playoffs this term.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 18-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Sixers won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Sixers: 18

Sydney Thunder: 07

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder head into this match after both sides have sealed a playoff spot this term. Both sides struggled in the second half of the campaign but a win in the last game confirmed a playoff spot this season. Sydney Sixers dominated the group stages last season and once again are a win away from securing a top two spot this season. On the other hand, Sydney Thunders had an underwhelming campaign last season but have managed to turn things around under the captaincy of David Warner. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Sixers dominated the game as they won the tie with five wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Sydney Sixers would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Steven Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Steven Smith missed most of the tournament due to the Test series against India but has been sensational in the last two matches. In the first game he scored a century and in the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner did not have a great start to the tournament but has managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign. With 324 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Adelaide Strikers regardless, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with 12 wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Chris Green was phenomenal in the last game as ended the game with bowling figures of 3/13. With 11 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.