SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction
SYS
55%
Chance of Winning
SYT
45%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 228 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
- With 324 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers once again have had a solid campaign thus far, they have six wins in nine matches and have qualified for the playoffs this season. Another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a top two spot this term. They went head to head against Adelaide Strikers and won the game with three wickets to spare.
Sydney Thunder had a great start to the tournament as they won four of the first five matches but since then they have struggled as Sydney Thunder have one win in the last four matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 45%
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Moises Henriques has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 206 runs with an average of 34.33. Even though Henriques did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 185 runs with an average of 26.42. Even though Billing did not score well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, Lachlan Shaw, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Joel Davies
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers got off to a great start as they won each of the first four matches. They head into this game after back to back wins and are at the top of the table.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Mohammad Hasnain, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Hugh Weibgen
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
Batter
|
Daniel Christian
|
All-rounder
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Andrews
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder got off to a great start but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. In the last game they beat Perth Scorchers and made the playoffs this term.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Sydney Sixers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 18-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Sixers won the game.
Head to Head
Sydney Sixers: 18
Sydney Thunder: 07
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder head into this match after both sides have sealed a playoff spot this term. Both sides struggled in the second half of the campaign but a win in the last game confirmed a playoff spot this season. Sydney Sixers dominated the group stages last season and once again are a win away from securing a top two spot this season. On the other hand, Sydney Thunders had an underwhelming campaign last season but have managed to turn things around under the captaincy of David Warner. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Sixers dominated the game as they won the tie with five wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Sydney Sixers would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Steven Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Steven Smith missed most of the tournament due to the Test series against India but has been sensational in the last two matches. In the first game he scored a century and in the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner did not have a great start to the tournament but has managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign. With 324 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Adelaide Strikers regardless, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with 12 wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Chris Green was phenomenal in the last game as ended the game with bowling figures of 3/13. With 11 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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