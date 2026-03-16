SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction SYS 56 % Chance of Winning SYT 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sydney Sixers take on Sydney Thunder in the Challenger match of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 24 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers once again were brilliant in the group stages this season as they ended up with six wins in ten matches and ended up second on the table. Sydney Sixers went head to head against Hobart Hurricanes in the playoffs in the last game and Hobart Hurricanes were victorious as they won the match by 12 runs.

Sydney Thunder got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first five matches. They struggled in the second half of the campaign as they won once in the last five and made the playoffs where they beat Melbourne Stars in the Knockout round. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 56%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 44%

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moises Henriques has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 207 runs with an average of 29.57. Even though Henriques did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 209 runs with an average of 26.12. In the last game Billings scored 24 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Lachlan Hearne

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Edwards Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Lachlan Shaw Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Ben Manenti Bowler Mitchell Perry Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers ended the group stages on a high as they were second on the table. They lost against Hobart Hurricanes in the Qualifier round.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Chris Green, George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain, Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Hugh Weibgen Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Oliver Davies Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Chris Green Batter George Garton All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Tom Andrews Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the second half of the campaign but still made the playoffs where they beat Melbourne Stars in the Knockout round.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 18-07. Both sides went head to head twice this season, Sydney Sixers won the first game and the second match was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Sydney Sixers: 18

Sydney Thunder: 07

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder head into this match which could be one of the highest stakes derby games in recent memory. Both sides were solid in the group stages as they ended up second and third on the points table. Sydney Sixers were second best in the Qualifier round against Hobart Hurricanes who won the match by 12 runs. On the other hand, Sydney Thunders struggled in the second half of the campaign but managed to turn things around as they beat in-form Melbourne Stars in the Knockout round. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, the second game was called off due to rain but Sydney Sixers dominated the first game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Kurtis Patterson to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson had struggled for consistency in the group stages as he only played four matches but returned in the starting line up and was sensational in the last game as he scored 48 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner has been sensational for Sydney Thunders this season. Warner had a slow start to the tournament but has scored 346 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was once again brilliant in the last match against Hobart Hurricanes as he bagged two wickets. With 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Chris Green was brilliant once again in the last match as he was economical and bagged one wicket. With 12 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.