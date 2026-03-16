SYS (Sydney Sixers) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction
SYS
56%
Chance of Winning
SYT
44%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 228 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
- With 346 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers once again were brilliant in the group stages this season as they ended up with six wins in ten matches and ended up second on the table. Sydney Sixers went head to head against Hobart Hurricanes in the playoffs in the last game and Hobart Hurricanes were victorious as they won the match by 12 runs.
Sydney Thunder got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first five matches. They struggled in the second half of the campaign as they won once in the last five and made the playoffs where they beat Melbourne Stars in the Knockout round. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers ’ chances of winning - 56%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 44%
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Moises Henriques has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 207 runs with an average of 29.57. Even though Henriques did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 209 runs with an average of 26.12. In the last game Billings scored 24 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Lachlan Hearne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lachlan Shaw
|
Batter
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Manenti
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Perry
|
Bowler
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers ended the group stages on a high as they were second on the table. They lost against Hobart Hurricanes in the Qualifier round.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Chris Green, George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain, Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Hugh Weibgen
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
Batter
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Andrews
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the second half of the campaign but still made the playoffs where they beat Melbourne Stars in the Knockout round.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Sydney Sixers have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 18-07. Both sides went head to head twice this season, Sydney Sixers won the first game and the second match was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Sydney Sixers: 18
Sydney Thunder: 07
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder head into this match which could be one of the highest stakes derby games in recent memory. Both sides were solid in the group stages as they ended up second and third on the points table. Sydney Sixers were second best in the Qualifier round against Hobart Hurricanes who won the match by 12 runs. On the other hand, Sydney Thunders struggled in the second half of the campaign but managed to turn things around as they beat in-form Melbourne Stars in the Knockout round. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, the second game was called off due to rain but Sydney Sixers dominated the first game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Kurtis Patterson to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Kurtis Patterson had struggled for consistency in the group stages as he only played four matches but returned in the starting line up and was sensational in the last game as he scored 48 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner has been sensational for Sydney Thunders this season. Warner had a slow start to the tournament but has scored 346 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis was once again brilliant in the last match against Hobart Hurricanes as he bagged two wickets. With 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Chris Green was brilliant once again in the last match as he was economical and bagged one wicket. With 12 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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