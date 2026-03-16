SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction
SYT
41%
Chance of Winning
MST
59%
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Facts:
- With 346 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
- With 297 runs, Glenn Maxwell is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder struggled to make an impact last season but they have been brilliant in the group stages as Sydney Thunders bagged five wins and ended up third on the table. Sydney Thunders struggled in the second half of the campaign as they won once in five matches. Their last game against Sydney Sixers was called off due to rain.
Much like last season, Melbourne Stars had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost each of the first five matches but have managed to turn things around as they won the next five and against all odds made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 41%
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 185 runs with an average of 26.42. Even though Billing did not score well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Glenn Maxwell was brilliant in the last match against Hobart Hurricanes as he scored a half century. With 297 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Over 13.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Mohammad Hasnain, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Hugh Weibgen
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
Batter
|
Daniel Christian
|
All-rounder
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Andrews
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the second half of the campaign as they had one win in five matches but still ended up third on the table.
Melbourne Stars News & Player List
Melbourne Stars Player List
Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Paris
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars lost the first five games this season but ended the group stages with five wins on the bounce and made the playoffs.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head
Sydney Thunder have had an upper hand in this fixture against Melbourne Stars 11-10. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Thunders won the game.
Head to Head
Sydney Thunder: 11
Melbourne Stars: 10
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars head into this match in contrasting form. Both sides struggled last season and no one expected them to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunders got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first five matches but in the second half of the campaign they struggled as they had just one win in five matches. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost the first five games on the bounce. They managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they won five games on the bounce and made the playoffs. Both teams went head to head in the group stages and Sydney Thunders won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Sydney Thunders would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner did not have a great start to the tournament but has managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign. With 346 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Marcus Stoinis has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 296 runs and is the one of the top run scorers for his side. He has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers
Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Chris Green was phenomenal in the last game as ended the game with bowling figures of 3/13. With 11 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mark Steketee to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Mark Steketee has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. In the last match he bagged four wickets. With 15 wickets thus far, Steketee is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Melbourne Stars
- Sydney Thunder to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
- Melbourne Stars to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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