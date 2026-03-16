SYT (Sydney Thunder) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction SYT 41 % Chance of Winning MST 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Stars in the Knockout round of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 22 at 02:00 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder struggled to make an impact last season but they have been brilliant in the group stages as Sydney Thunders bagged five wins and ended up third on the table. Sydney Thunders struggled in the second half of the campaign as they won once in five matches. Their last game against Sydney Sixers was called off due to rain.

Much like last season, Melbourne Stars had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost each of the first five matches but have managed to turn things around as they won the next five and against all odds made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 41%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%

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Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 185 runs with an average of 26.42. Even though Billing did not score well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell was brilliant in the last match against Hobart Hurricanes as he scored a half century. With 297 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Thunder 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Mohammad Hasnain, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Hugh Weibgen

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Sam Konstas Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Oliver Davies Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Chris Green Batter Daniel Christian All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Tom Andrews Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the second half of the campaign as they had one win in five matches but still ended up third on the table.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Doug Warren

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Lawrence Batter Ben Duckett Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars lost the first five games this season but ended the group stages with five wins on the bounce and made the playoffs.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Sydney Thunder have had an upper hand in this fixture against Melbourne Stars 11-10. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Thunders won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder: 11

Melbourne Stars: 10

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars head into this match in contrasting form. Both sides struggled last season and no one expected them to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunders got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first five matches but in the second half of the campaign they struggled as they had just one win in five matches. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost the first five games on the bounce. They managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they won five games on the bounce and made the playoffs. Both teams went head to head in the group stages and Sydney Thunders won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Sydney Thunders would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20 Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.74 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner did not have a great start to the tournament but has managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign. With 346 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 296 runs and is the one of the top run scorers for his side. He has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Chris Green was phenomenal in the last game as ended the game with bowling figures of 3/13. With 11 wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Steketee to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Mark Steketee has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. In the last match he bagged four wickets. With 15 wickets thus far, Steketee is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.