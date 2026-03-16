Facts: With 316 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.

With 305 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this tournament.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder had a great start to the tournament as they won four of the first five matches but since then they have struggled as Sydney Thunder are winless in the last three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were outplayed by Hobart Hurricanes who won the match with six wickets to spare.

Perth Scorchers have struggled for consistency so far in this tournament as they have three wins in the eight matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game Perth Scorchers were beaten by Sydney Sixers who won the match by 14 runs. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 55%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Billings has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 177 with an average of 29.50. In the last match Billings scored 28 off 15 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen did not have a good start as he scored 6, 4, 0 and 0 in the first four matches but has scored two half centuries thus far. In the last game Allen scored 15 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Perth Scorchers 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Mohammad Hasnain, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Hugh Weibgen







Predicted Playing XI









David Warner Batter Sam Konstas Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Oliver Davies Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Chris Green Batter Daniel Christian All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Tom Andrews Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder got off to a great start but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they are winless in the last three games.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Sam Fanning, Finn Allen (wk), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Spoors, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Mahli Beardman, Lance Morris, Matthew Hurst







Predicted Playing XI









Sam Fanning Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Ashton Turner Batter Finn Allen Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers head into this game after three straight defeats. With six points thus far they are currently fifth on the table.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head

Sydney Thunder hold a slight edge in this fixture against Perth Scorchers 10-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Thunder won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder: 10

Perth Scorchers: 09

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder head into this penultimate game as a win for either side would have a big significance on the points table. Both sides have struggled in the second half of the campaign. Sydney Thunder won four of the first five games but since then they are winless in the last three matches and with nine points are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers have struggled throughout the campaign. They head into this game after three straight defeats and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Thunder dominated the game, even though Perth Scorchers lost the match they still ended up with a better opening partnership on the day. We believe Perth Scorchers would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored yet another half century against Hobart Hurricanes. With 316 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly had a solid game in the last outing against Sydney Sixers as he scored 33. With 305 runs thus far, Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Wes Agar to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Wes Agar has been brilliant for Sydney Thunder this season. Agar did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with 13 wickets, Behrendorff is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sydney Thunder Sydney Thunder to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)

Perth Scorchers to win - 1.83 (PariMatch) Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Thunder dominated the match as they won the game with four wickets to spare. The bookmakers have sided with Perth Scorchers in this game but you should go with Sydney Thunder as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





