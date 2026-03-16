Facts: Khaled Ahmed leads Chittagong Kings’ bowling attack with 17 wickets in ten innings.

Fortune Barishal’s Faheem Ashraf is the second highest wicket-taker of the competition, having taken 20 wickets in 11 innings.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Chances of Winning

Chittagong Kings had a relatively easy game against Sylhet Strikers prior to this match as the former’s total of 196 was far too daunting to attain. Opener Khawaja Nafay set the tone for the innings with a knock of 52 which was matched by skipper and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Mithun later in the game. Shamim Hossain’s 38 was also quite helpful which allowed the team to have a defendable score on the board. Sylhet Strikers could not withstand the pressure and ended up getting bundled out for 100 runs which resulted in a 96-run pasting.

Fortune Barishal, too, did not have to exert themselves much in the last outing against Dhaka Capital where the latter’s score of 73 was a piece of cake to chase. Opener Tamim Iqbal’s unbeaten 21 and Dawid Malan’s 37 not out were enough for Fortune Barishal to make it over the line with nine wickets still in hand.

Chittagong Kings chance of winning - 42%

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 58%

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Chittagong Kings to score under 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings have not had a single recurring opening pair in the last five matches and their ability to lay down a strong foundation has been seriously hampered by this. In the previous five fixtures, the team has had substandard opening partnerships of 3, 13, 40, 8 and 21 runs. Their indecisive nature has set them back a great deal and a major improvement is out of the question for the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

A total of 16 matches have been held at Shere Bangla National Stadium this season but the teams batting and fielding first are tied with eight wins apiece. The surface is equally conducive to the batters and bowlers alike but high-scoring games are quite common at this venue, evidenced by an average first innings total of 163. Batting first will be the preferred choice for the toss winning skipper.

Weather Report

The weather at Mirpur will be clear on match day with sunny skies, a 10% likelihood of rain and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Chittagong Kings Player List

Mohammad Mithun (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Graham Clark, Haider Ali, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Usman Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Naeem Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Khawaja Nafay, Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Allis Islam, Binura Fernando, Khaled Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Wasim, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Tom O'Connell, Arafat Sunny, Hussain Talat.

Predicted Playing XI

Khawaja Nafay Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Graham Clark Batter Mohammad Mithun (C) Wicket-keeper Haider Ali Batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Rahatul Ferdous All-rounder Khaled Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Aliss Al Islam Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings got back to winning ways towards the end of the season after a dry spell in between, and they have three wins in the last five games. Their batting performance was remarkable in the previous fixture.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Towhid Hridoy Batter Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Rishad Hossain All-rounder Tanvir Islam Bowler James Fuller All-rounder

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal have hardly faced any setbacks and they continue to assert their dominance after a title-winning campaign last season. They are a well-rounded unit and have the strength to give Chittagong Kings a run for their money.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head

Chittagong Kings have faced Fortune Barishal just once after their entry into the tournament this season and the latter took victory by six wickets.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chittagong Kings - 0

Fortune Barishal - 1

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chittagong Kings @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Both teams have had their fair share of struggles in terms of opening partnerships but Chittagong Kings are still unable to settle on a permanent opening pair which has hindered their progress a great deal. With different opening batters in each of the last three games, the team has had scores of 3, 13 and 40 runs. Although Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal and Towhid Hridoy have had first partnerships which are no great shakes, having added 21, 11 and 22 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings, they have a better chance to outgun their rivals as an established opening duo.

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Batter

Graham Clark has had a bit of a dry spell leading up to this game, especially in the last match against Sylhet Strikers where he was dismissed after scoring a single run. Nevertheless, his position as the team’s top batter remains uncontested as he has amassed 351 runs in ten innings with an average of 35.10. He is expected to come good against Fortune Barishal.

Dawid Malan to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

Dawid Malan is slowly making his way to the top of the team’s run charts as he currently stands second with 214 runs in six innings. He was Fortune Barishal’s top run-getter in the previous outing against Dhaka Capital, having scored an unbeaten 37. He is anticipated to top the charts once again in the next match.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Khaled Ahmed to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Bowler

Khaled Ahmed has consistently been a top bowler for Chittagong Kings with a total of 17 wickets under his belt in ten innings. His best performance was in the last game against Sylhet Strikers where his three-over spell yielded four wickets and an economy rate of 10.33. With a brilliant average of 17.17, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler.

Faheem Ashraf to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Faheem Ashraf was the joint highest wicket-taker for Fortune Barishal in the last game against Dhaka Capital where he claimed three wickets in 2.3 overs with an economy rate of 6.00. Overall, he is in a league of his own with 20 wickets in 11 innings and an exceptional average of 13.90, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Chittagong Kings to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch) Chittagong Kings fought their way up to third in the standings and they have confirmed their appearance in the qualifiers with seven wins in 11 fixtures and an outstanding net run rate of 1.414. They have improved steadily over the course of the season, as have Fortune Barishal who dethroned Rangpur Riders for the top spot on the table with nine wins, two defeats and an impressive net run rate of 1.534. The bookmakers rely on the latter to take victory in the next match and solidify their ability to defend the title. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





