Facts: Graham Clark leads Chittagong Kings’ run charts with 263 runs in five innings.

Tamim Iqbal is the top batter for Fortune Barishal with 222 runs in six innings.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Chances of Winning

Chittagong Kings lost their four-match winning streak after facing their second defeat of the season at the hands of Rangpur Riders. The latter, the table toppers of the tournament, batted first and posted a mediocre score of 164 on the scoreboard. However, Chittagong Kings’ batters had trouble in their chase and they ended up getting restricted to 131/8 by the end of the match; Shamim Hossain’s 38 was the only noteworthy innings from the team and they lost by a margin of 33 runs.

Fortune Barishal have been a middling team in the tournament but they achieved their fourth win this season against Dhaka Capital last time out. The defending champions managed to keep Dhaka Capital down to a modest score of 139 and the chase was rather simple thereafter. Fortune Barishal’s skipper, Tamim Iqbal, top-scored with 61 runs and Dawid Malan amassed an unbeaten 49. The team were able to take victory by a whopping eight wickets.

Chittagong Kings chance of winning - 37%

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 63%

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Chittagong Kings to score under 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Usman Khan and Parvez Hossain Emon have been the mainstay openers for Chittagong Kings in five out of six matches so far and their partnership has been tumultuous over the course of the season. There have only been two instances so far where they managed to post competitive opening stands but their performance saw a drop off once again. In the previous six matches, the team has secured totals of 0, 18, 32, 55, 1 and 18 before the fall of the first wicket. Considering their trajectory, the first wicket is not likely to establish a great foundation.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

The record between teams batting and fielding first at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is tied so far with two wins apiece in four fixtures. However, the average first innings score of 172 is quite competitive and not particularly easy to chase down. Since the surface has supported high scores, the toss winning side will want to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no sign of rain at Chattogram and the skies will remain sunny with the temperature reaching 28 degrees Celsius.

Chittagong Kings Player List

Mohammad Mithun (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Graham Clark, Haider Ali, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Usman Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Naeem Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Khawaja Nafay, Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Allis Islam, Binura Fernando, Khaled Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Wasim, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Tom O'Connell, Arafat Sunny.

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khan Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Graham Clark Batter Mohammad Mithun (C) Wicket-keeper Naeem Islam All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Bowler Aliss Al Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings had things going their way with four back-to-back victories but their setback in the last match is not a good sign. Their batting display was completely off the mark.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jahandad Khan All-rounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Ripon Mondol Bowler Faheem Ashraf Bowler Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Tanvir Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Both of Fortune Barishal’s defeats were at the hands of a vastly superior Rangpur Riders but they have vanquished everyone else. They have the firepower to overcome Chittagong Kings.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head

Chittagong Kings and Fortune Barishal will take on each other for the first time in the Bangladesh Premier League. There is no existing record between the teams.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chittagong Kings @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Both teams have struggled for consistency at the front but Chittagong Kings’ opening partnership has seen an incremental decline over the last three matches. Usman Khan and Parvez Hossain Emon have set up stands of 0, 18 and 32 runs and the drop in performance is clear as day. Fortune Barishal certainly have their own tussle as Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto have added 8, 81 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. Nevertheless, the bookmakers believe that the latter will bounce back and return to form with a competent opening partnership against Chittagong Kings.

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Batter

Graham Clark has played one innings less than the others but has made his way to the top of the run charts with 263 runs in five innings. He has a century and a half-century to his name, coupled with a stellar average of 52.60 in the tournament so far. Based on his form, he is the top pick to be Chittagong Kings’ leading batter in the next encounter.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

Tamim Iqbal has consistently been the top batter for Fortune Barishal and he scored his second half-century of the season with 61 runs in the previous outing versus Dhaka Capital. He is the leading run-getter for the team with 222 runs overall in six innings. With an average of 44.40, he is the leading choice for the upcoming game as well.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Al Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Bowler

Al Islam is the top bowler for Chittagong Kings with 11 wickets in six innings and an exceptional bowling average of 14.54. He was tied as the team’s leading wicket-taker in the last match against Rangpur Riders where he took two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 7.00. He is expected to come out on top once more.

Mahmudullah to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Mahmudullah delivered a single over in the previous encounter against Dhaka Capital and he managed to take one wicket along with an economy rate of 6.00. His bowling average of 16.00 is currently the best of the team and he is anticipated to find his footing against Chittagong Kings.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Chittagong Kings to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch) Chittagong Kings and Fortune Barishal are presently evenly matched in terms of results with four wins and two defeats in six matches. However, the latter have a slight edge with a better net run rate of 1.067 which put them second on the points table while Chittagong Kings are one spot lower with a net run rate of 0.980. Although Fortune Barishal have had their ups and downs this season, they are the match favorites to overcome Chittagong Kings in this encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





