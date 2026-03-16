Facts: Khaled Ahmed is the leading bowler for Chittagong Kings with 18 wickets in 11 innings.

Fortune Barishal’s skipper, Tamim Iqbal, is the top batter for the team with 330 runs in 12 innings.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Chances of Winning

Chittagong Kings defied the odds and went all out against Fortune Barishal in the last match. Batting first, the former piled on a nearly insurmountable total of 206 runs. Their rampage was led by opener Parvez Hossain Emon who scored 75 runs while Haider Ali was next in line with an unbeaten 42. Fortune Barishal’s bowling attack was ineffective and expensive which allowed Chittagong Kings to rack in a massive score.

During Fortune Barishal’s chase, the openers collapsed rather quickly in a crucial moment and Dawid Malan came in at one-down to save the day. His knock of 67 runs was remarkable and he did the best he could to get the team close to the target. His score was followed by Mahmudullah who notched up 41* runs but the others did not contribute enough and Fortune Barishal were kept down to 187/7, handing Chittagong Kings a 24-run victory.

Chittagong Kings chance of winning - 40%

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 60%

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Chittagong Kings to score under 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings’ first wicket is nearly unpredictable since they have made use of several different opening batters in the tournament, and no pair has been established for the team. This has resulted in fluctuating, inconsistent totals in the previous five matches with 58, 3, 13, 40 and 8 runs before the first dismissal. Moreover, Parvez Hossain Emon has been their only recurring opener in the last three games and his inconsistency has also affected the team, making it unlikely that the team will have a competitive stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

So far, a total of 18 games have been held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in the tournament this season out of which the teams batting and fielding first share a record of 9-9. Despite this, the toss winning skipper will favor batting first since the average first innings total of 163 makes it easier to defend a target at this venue.

Weather Report

Sunny and humid conditions are predicted at Mirpur and there is no hint of rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to peak at 26 degrees Celsius.

Chittagong Kings Player List

Mohammad Mithun (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Graham Clark, Haider Ali, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Usman Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Naeem Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Khawaja Nafay, Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Allis Islam, Binura Fernando, Khaled Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Wasim, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Tom O'Connell, Arafat Sunny, Hussain Talat.

Predicted Playing XI

Khawaja Nafay Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Graham Clark Batter Haider Ali Batter Mohammad Mithun (C) Wicket-keeper Shamim Hossain All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler Aliss Al Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings achieved a three-match winning streak towards the end of the group stage but they may not have the firepower to take on Fortune Barishal once again. Their batting lineup is not entirely stable and any changes could shift the team’s momentum.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Dawid Malan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Taijul Islam Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Mohammad Imran Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal won six games in a row before losing to Chittagong Kings but they have it in them to return stronger and cement their place in the final.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head

Chittagong Kings and Fortune Barishal have squared off twice in the Bangladesh Premier League to date and they have a scoreline of 1-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Chittagong Kings - 1

Fortune Barishal - 1

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chittagong Kings @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

There was a stark difference between Fortune Barishal and Chittagong Kings’ opening partnerships in the last match, considering the latter scored 58 runs while the former had no partnership at all. Regardless, Chittagong Kings have no consistency whatsoever since they tend to use a different first partnership for nearly every match, and the openers scored 3 and 13 runs in the two matches prior to meeting Fortune Barishal. Tamim Iqbal and Towhid Hridoy are Fortune Barishal’s mainstay openers, having added 0, 21 and 11 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. They are more dependable in this aspect than Chittagong Kings.

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Batter

Graham Clark has had a bit of a dry spell towards the end of the group stage but he is the only batter from the team to have surpassed the 300-run milestone. Although he scored 26 runs in the last game against Fortune Barishal, he has a total of 377 runs in 11 innings. Averaging at 34.27, he is anticipated to be their top batter this time.

Dawid Malan to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match came true as Dawid Malan notched up his third half-century of the season in the previous game versus Chittagong Kings, having scored 67 runs. He is inching closer to the top and currently has 281 runs in seven innings. With an average of 70.25, he is expected to lead the charge again.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Khaled Ahmed to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Fortune Barishal, Khaled Ahmed was the second highest wicket-taker with one wicket in four innings. Nevertheless, he is the team’s leading bowler overall with 18 wickets in 11 innings and an excellent average of 18.83. He remains the favorite to come out on top in the next game.

Mohammad Nabi to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Nabi was tied as Fortune Barishal’s second highest wicket-taker in the last encounter against Chittagong Kings where he picked one wicket in three overs with an economy rate of 7.33. With eight wickets in nine innings and an average of 19.00, he is the top pick to lead the way for the team.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Fortune Barishal had a moment of weakness against Chittagong Kings after a six-match winning streak but they remain the table toppers with nine wins in 12 matches and a brilliant net run rate of 1.302. Chittagong Kings fought their way up the standings and made it to second place with eight victories in 12 games and a net run rate of 1.395. Even though both sides are equally competitive with a 1-1 scoreline in their head-to-head tally, Fortune Barishal will be determined to overcome Chittagong Kings and defend their title. Chittagong Kings to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch) Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





