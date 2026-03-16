Facts: Khaled Ahmed has picked 20 wickets in 13 innings thus far, making him Chittagong Kings’ leading wicket-taker.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal remains Fortune Barishal’s top batter with 359 runs in 13 innings.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Chances of Winning

Chittagong Kings beat Khulna Tigers in the second qualifier to take a spot in the final against Fortune Barishal. The former fielding first and allowed Khulna Tigers to post a rather competitive score of 163. Although they remained on the cusp of losing with eight wickets lost during their chase, Chittagong Kings pulled it off as the top order did the bulk of the scoring. Khawaja Nafay and Hussain Talat were the top scorers with 57 and 40 runs, respectively, and the lower order made it across the line with two wickets in hand.

Fortune Barishal cemented their position in the final with a victory over Chittagong Kings in the first qualifier. Chittagong Kings batted first and their total of 149 was not entirely convincing against the most dominant team in the competition. Shamim Hossain was their only major contributor with 79 runs, and Fortune Barishal completely exploited the opposition’s vulnerable target. Opener Towhid Hridoy scored his first half-century of the season with an unbeaten 82 and Dawid Malan was next in line with 34* runs. Fortune Barishal ended up rejoicing with nine wickets left.

Chittagong Kings chance of winning - 39%

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 61%

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Tamim Iqbal and Towhid Hridoy have led the innings for Fortune Barishal right from the start and even though their partnerships have taken a few hits along the way, they managed to bring it back to a competitive level. In the last five games, the pair have scored 55, 0, 21, 11 and 22 runs and they have scored over 20.5 on most occasions. They will be relied upon to bring their A-game to the final in order to lay down a solid foundation for the team.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has hosted 21 fixtures in the tournament this season and the average first innings score has constantly been around 159. Although this is a defendable target, the chasing side have had the advantage with 12 wins so far, including the last three matches. The toss winning skipper will favor fielding first in the upcoming encounter.

Weather Report

The rain is not the slightest of concern at Mirpur on match day and it is forecasted to be sunny with the temperature touching 27 degrees Celsius.

Chittagong Kings Player List

Mohammad Mithun (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Graham Clark, Haider Ali, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Usman Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Naeem Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Khawaja Nafay, Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Allis Islam, Binura Fernando, Khaled Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Wasim, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Tom O'Connell, Arafat Sunny, Hussain Talat.

Predicted Playing XI

Khawaja Nafay Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Graham Clark Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Mithun (C) Wicket-keeper Khaled Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Aliss Al Islam Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings’ batting has not been entirely up to the mark and they nearly lost the second qualifier as a consequence, making them susceptible to a low score against Fortune Barishal’s bowling attack.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Dawid Malan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Kyle Mayers Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal are well-rounded and are going into this fixture on the back of an incredibly dominant performance in qualifier one.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head

In the three matches that Chittagong Kings and Fortune Barishal have played against each other, the latter have the lead with a 2-1 scoreline.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Chittagong Kings - 1

Fortune Barishal - 2

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chittagong Kings @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Both sides have had fluctuating opening partnerships in the tournament so far but Fortune Barishal have had a better, more predictable range than Chittagong Kings. Chittagong Kings’ Khawaja Nafay and Parvez Hossain Emon have scored 16, 4 and 58 runs in the last three games while Tamim Iqbal and Towhid Hridoy have added 55, 0 and 21 runs to Fortune Barishal’s first wicket. The bookmakers endorse Fortune Barishal’s openers to bring out the big guns in the final and outclass Chittagong Kings’ first partnership.

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Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters

Khawaja Nafay to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Batter

Khawaja Nafay has been a great introduction to Chittagong Kings’ first wicket, and he scored his second half-century of the season in the last outing against Khulna Tigers with 57 runs. He currently has 135 runs in four innings and an average of 33.75, making him the top pick for the final as well.

Dawid Malan to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

Dawid Malan is a power-hitter and he has proved that time and again this season, having scored three half-centuries in eight innings. In the last game versus Chittagong Kings, his knock of 34 not out was the second highest score and he is also the second leading batter with 315 runs so far. He is averaging at 78.75 and will be backed to score big where it matters most.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Khaled Ahmed to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Bowler

Khaled Ahmed added one more wicket to his overall tally in the last match against Khulna Tigers and he has a total of 20 wickets in the bag in 13 innings. Although he was not the top bowler in the previous outing, he is the team’s most dependable bowler and his impressive average of 20.10 makes him the top contender against Fortune Barishal.

Mohammad Ali to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Ali delivered a sensational spell in the first qualifier against Chittagong Kings which was his first game of the season; in four overs, he achieved a remarkable fifer along with an economy rate of 6.00. Considering the form he has shown, he is expected to be their premier bowler this time around as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Chittagong Kings to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch) Fortune Barishal are back in the final for the second year running as the reigning champions of the 2023 season, and they were the most formidable side in the group stage as the table toppers with nine wins in 12 games and a net run rate of 1.302. Chittagong Kings were not too far behind as they finished second with eight wins in 12 matches and a net run rate of 1.395. However, Fortune Barishal are still favored to take victory, especially since they beat Chittagong Kings in the first qualifier as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





