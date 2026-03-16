Facts: Khaled Ahmed has furthered his lead as Chittagong Kings’ top bowler with 19 wickets in 12 innings.

Khulna Tigers’ Mohammad Naim leads the tournament’s run charts with 492 runs in 13 innings.

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Chances of Winning

Chittagong Kings have one final opportunity to redeem themselves and face Fortune Barishal in the final, having lost to the latter during the first qualifier. Chittagong Kings batted first to secure a score of 149, and they were able to do so after losing a total of nine wickets. Shamim Hossain’s 79 was the only score which kept the team afloat but it was still severely inadequate against Fortune Barishal who made it over the line with nine wickets to spare.

On the contrary, Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders with ease as they bundled out the latter for 85 in the eliminator. Naturally, their chase was a piece of cake as opener Mohammad Naim and one-down Alex Ross finished the game with scores of 48* and 29*, respectively. Their nine-wicket triumph earned them a place in the second qualifier.

Chittagong Kings chance of winning - 55%

Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 45%

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Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Chittagong Kings to score under 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings spent a major part of their campaign running different opening partnerships, and since they were testing out a new pair for every match, their inconsistency was off the charts. Apart from the unpredictability, it hurt the team a great deal since the foundation of their innings was always dicey. They brought some stability in the previous three matches with Khawaja Nafay and Parvez Hossain Emon but it seems to be too little, too late. They added 4, 58 and 3 runs to the first wicket and in the two matches prior to that, the team had stands of 13 and 40 which makes their first wicket highly unreliable.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

After 20 games held at Shere Bangla National Stadium this season where the teams batting and fielding first went back and forth with no real advantage for either side, the chasing side emerged victorious in two-back-back games prior to this. The average first innings score of 159 is competitive but may not be enough to defend, and the toss winners will want to field first after the recent outcomes.

Weather Report

A mild 10% threat of rainfall is prevalent at Mirpur but even with partly cloudy skies, the maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius will be conducive for the match.

Chittagong Kings Player List

Mohammad Mithun (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Graham Clark, Haider Ali, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Usman Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Naeem Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Khawaja Nafay, Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Allis Islam, Binura Fernando, Khaled Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Wasim, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Tom O'Connell, Arafat Sunny, Hussain Talat.

Predicted Playing XI

Khawaja Nafay Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Graham Clark Batter Mohammad Mithun (C) Wicket-keeper Haider Ali Batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Khaled Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Aliss Al Islam Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings were on a three-match winning streak before their unseemly defeat at the hands of Fortune Barishal. They have the potential to bounce back, though, and cement a spot in the finale.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad, William Bosisto, Alex Ross, Aamer Jamal, Musfik Hasan, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Alex Ross Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Jason Holder Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Musfik Hasan Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers got rather lucky against an out-of-form Rangpur Riders in the eliminator but their chances of delivering a similar performance against Chittagong Kings are bleak.

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head

Chittagong Kings and Khulna Tigers have squared off twice in the Bangladesh Premier League so far and they are tied with one win apiece.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Chittagong Kings - 1

Khulna Tigers - 1

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Chittagong Kings @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Khawaja Nafay and Parvez Hossain Emon have established themselves as the permanent opening pair for Chittagong Kings but their biggest problem is their inconsistency. Their scores of 4, 58 and 3 runs in the last three matches do not inspire confidence at all, and even though their partnerships are comparable to Khulna Tigers’ openers, the bookmakers still favor the latter. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim are having a tough time making their collaboration a success which is reflected in totals of 2, 8 and 32 runs in the previous three matches. Nevertheless, they are expected to beat Chittagong Kings’ first partnership.

Chittagong Kings vs T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.901 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Shamim Hossain to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Batter

Shamim Hossain scored his second half-century of the season in the last outing against Fortune Barishal, having notched up 79 runs. He is now Chittagong Kings’ second highest run scorer with 345 runs in 13 innings and an average of 31.36. After his performance in the last game, he is expected to be their standout batter once more.

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter

Mohammad Naim was the top batter for Khulna Tigers in the last encounter versus Rangpur Riders, and the prediction panned out perfectly. He missed out on a fourth half-century this season, having been not out on 48, but he is the leading run-getter for the team with 492 runs in 13 innings. Averaging at 44.72, he is anticipated to come out on top against Chittagong Kings, too.

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Khaled Ahmed to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous match, Khaled Ahmed emerged as Chittagong Kings’ leading wicket-taker against Fortune Barishal where he took one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 8.50. Overall, he leads the bowling attack with 19 wickets in 12 innings. With an impressive average of 19.63, he remains the top choice for the next match as well.

Nasum Ahmed to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler

During the previous match against Rangpur Riders, Nasum Ahmed was the joint highest wicket-taker for Khulna Tigers with three wickets in four overs, including a maiden and an impressive economy rate of 4.00. He has a total of 11 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 21.18 which makes him the leading pick for the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chittagong Kings Chittagong Kings to win @ 1.81 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.99 (Parimatch) Chittagong Kings and Khulna Tigers are both equally competitive going into the next match but the former will have a thirst for vengeance after squandering their opportunity against Fortune Barishal. Even though Khulna Tigers overcame Rangpur Riders, the bookmakers are quite certain their journey in the tournament will halt here. Chittagong Kings were second on the table during the group stage and will be able to find their feet in this crucial qualifier. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





