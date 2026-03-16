Facts: Usman Khan is the top run-scorer for Chittagong in the ongoing season of BPL, having scored 196 runs at an average of 65.33

Zakir Hasan has been in terrific form in the ongoing tournament, having scored 226 runs at an average of 56.50 at a strike rate of 151.67

Al Islam has six wickets for Chittagong Kings in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League which has made him the highest wicket-taker for his side

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Led by Mohammad Mithun, the Chittagong Kings have a strong squad at their disposal, with the likes of Usman Khan, Graham Clark, and Shoriful Islam adding strengths to various departments. The way they dominated Durbar Rajshahi indicated that the Chittagong Kings were in for a long haul.

On the other hand, miseries were piling on Sylhet Strikers at an uncanny measure. Surely they have won their last two games following three consecutive losses, but in all games, they seemed like a team devoid of any plans. That is a structural challenge they need to overcome as time progresses. For them to do well, Zakir Hasan and Rony Talukdar will have to continue doing the good work, but they will also expect the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall and Nahidul Islam to add more firepower.

CK’s chance of winning is 61%

SS’s chance of winning is 39%

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Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

Bet your money on Zakir Hasan. He is in very good form at the moment and can do wonders for your portfolio. Usman Khan is also delivering big-time for Chittagong and leaving him out from your bet wouldn’t be a good idea. Among bowlers, Tanzim Hasan Sakib will deliver big-time for your returns.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

From 2020, the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium hosted a total of 65 T20 matches till date, with the chasing side winning 35 games as compared to 29 wins by the batting first teams. The average first innings score at the venue is 156/7 whereas the average first innings winning score at the venue is 169/6.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain in Sylhet during the match between Chittagong Kings and Sylhet Strikers, with the highest temperature hovering around 23 degrees. Given this is an evening game, there will be a massive impact of dew playing its part.

Chittagong Kings Player List

Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Islam, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Marshall Ayub, Rahatul Ferdous, Tom O Connell, Parvez Rahman Jibon, Maruf Mridha

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Usman Khan Batter Graham Clark Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Shamim Hossain Batter Haider Ali All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Arafat Sunny All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Aliss Al Islam Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

After starting the tournament with a 37-run loss against Khulna Tigers, Chittagong Kings have returned to winning ways with two consecutive wins and seem to be in form. Their wins against Durban Rajsahi and Dhaka Capitals were so comprehensive that they would have put other teams on high alert.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Rahkeem Cornwall, Rony Talukdar, George Munsey, Zakir Hasan (wk), Aaron Jones, Nahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Al-Amin Hossain, Nihaduzzaman, Samiullah Shinwari

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Rony Talukdar Batter George Munsey Batter Zakir Hasan Wicket-keeper Aaron Jones Batter Nahidul Islam All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Ariful Haque Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Ruyel Miah Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have won their last two games after losing three consecutive games at the start of the tournament. Currently, with four points from five games, they are sitting at the second place from bottom.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Head-To-Head

Chittagong Kings and Sylhet Strikers have played each other five times in the Bangladesh Premier League, with the former winning two games as compared to three wins by the chasing side.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Chittagong Kings to score over 48.5 runs in first six overs @ 1.86 (Batery)

Chittagong Kings have been a dominant side in the powerplay, having scored an average of 63 runs in the ongoing season of Bangladesh Premier League. With an average runs per wicket of 36.6 runs, Chittagong have been delivering massively for the side. So rest assured, Chittagong are going to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs of the innings.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Usman Khan to be Chittagong Kings’ highest run-scorer (Batery)

Usman Khan is the top run-scorer for Chittagong in the ongoing season of Bangladesh Premier League, having scored 196 runs at an average of 65.33 at a strike rate of 178.18. The Pakistan batter has scored a total of 1635 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 33.36 at a strike rate of 145.33.

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ best batter (Batery)

Zakir Hasan has been in terrific form in the ongoing tournament, having scored 226 runs at an average of 56.50 at a strike rate of 151.67. The highest run-scorer for the year, Hasan has a total of 1410 runs in the shortest format of the game and will be happy to contribute even further.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Al Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Al Islam has six wickets for Chittagong Kings in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League which has made him the highest wicket-taker for his side. In his short T20 career, Islam has 42 wickets at an average of 21.09 and an economy rate of 6.28 - making him one of the best in his country. Back him to do well in the upcoming game.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’ best bowler (Batery)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the highest wicket-taker for Sylhet Strikers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League and there is a reason why. With nine wickets already, Sakib has a niche that could be further established from the fact that he has 75 wickets at an average of 22.70 and a strike rate of 16.0. Go for him if you want to make good money.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chittagong Kings Chittagong Kings to Win - 1.65 (Batery)

Sylhet Strikers to Win - 2.25 (Batery) Surely, Chittagong Kings have more chances of winning this game, and this is not a bland prediction. The way things have progressed for them in the ongoing season, it is only logical to assume that they are the favorites. With a strong batting order and an impactful bowling department, there are no chances of things going awry. We can be sure that this will reap dividends for us, and we will be coming out triumphant. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





