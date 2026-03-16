Facts: Chittagong Kings are the only team apart from Durbar Rajshahi to have beaten Rangpur Riders this season.

Sylhet Strikers’ Rony Talukdar crossed 3000 runs in T20 cricket this Bangladesh Premier League season.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Chittagong Kings are one step away from qualification to the playoff stage. The Kings will need to lose both their remaining games by huge margins to get knocked out of the playoff spots. They come into the match full of confidence after toppling Rangpur Riders from the top of the table with a win in their last game. They have already beaten the Strikers earlier this season and look set to inflict further misery on the Strikers in Mirpur.

The less said about the Sylhet Strikers the better. They have had a tournament to forget with just two wins in eleven matches. The Strikers are firmly rooted at the bottom of the table and unless they miraculously post a big win and Dhaka Capital loses miserably, are likely to remain there.

Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning - 66%

Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning - 34%

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Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Shere Bangla National Stadium has had two different personas this season. At the start of the tournament, Mirpur was a batting-friendly wicket with an average score of over 165 per inning in eight matches. After the Chattogram and Sylhet legs, the venue completely changed the way it behaved with the last six matches seeing an average score of just 127 at the same venue. We are expecting a low-scoring match with aggregate scores of lower than 300 at the venue. The bowlers are expected to shine and we are expecting a total of more than 13 wickets to fall in the match.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur hasn’t been biased towards teams that bat first or chase. In 14 games so far this season, teams that batted first have won six times while ones chasing have emerged victorious on eight occasions. Interestingly, four of the most recent matches played at the venue have seen the teams that fielded first end up on the winning side. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

The temperature in Mirpur for the evening game is forecast to be between 17 and 22 degrees celsius. There is no rain in the city while there will be a gentle breeze blowing during match hours.

Chittagong Kings News & Player List

Chittagong Kings Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Al Islam, Moeen Ali, Graham Clark, Binura Fernando, Haider Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Marshall Ayub, Maruf Mridha, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Wasim, Naeem Islam, Tom O'Connell, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rahatul Ferdous, Shamim Hossain, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Usman Khan, Arafat Sunny, Lahiru Milantha

Predicted Playing XI

Lahiru Milantha Batter Graham Clark Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicketkeeper Haider Ali Batter Shamim Hossain Allrounder Rahatul Ferdous Allrounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Khalel Ahmed Bowler Al Islam Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

The Chittagong Kings started the season strongly with four wins in their first five games. While they lost their next two games, they managed to win two of their last three matches. With 12 points in 10 games, they need just one win to seal qualification.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Jaker Ali, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nahidul Islam, Samiullah Shinwari, Paul Stirling, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Aaron Jones, Ruyel Miah, Tipu Sultan, Sumon Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Kadeem Alleyne, Sajjadul Haque, Ahsan Bhatti

Predicted Playing XI

Sajjadul Haque Batter Ahsan Bhatti Allrounder Kadeem Alleyne Allrounder Zakir Hasan Wicketkeeper Samiullah Shinwari Allrounder Jaker Ali Wicketkeeper Ariful Haque Allrounder Sumon Khan Bowler Ruyel Miah Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Allrounder Jon-Russ Jaggesar Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers come into the match in the worst possible form having lost their previous six games. They lie at the bottom of the table having won just two games in eleven matches so far this season.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

The Chittagong and Sylhet franchises have played each other 19 times in the Bangladesh Premier League. The Kings extended their lead in the head-to-head record with a win by 30 runs earlier this season.

Head to Head

Chittagong Kings: 12

Sylhet Strikers: 7

Draw: 0

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Chittagong Kings to have a better opening partnership than the Sylhet Strikers

The Sylhet Strikers openers have been miserable this tournament. In 11 matches, they have scored a total of 98 runs. They failed to cross double digits eight times and only once did they score more than 20 runs for the opening wicket. The Chittagong Kings, on the other hand, may not have been hugely impressive but they average over 20 runs for the opening wicket. They have also put together a stand of over 50 runs in their 10 games. Hence, we are backing the Kings openers to outperform the Strikers’ opening pair in Mirpur.

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Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Top Batters

Graham Clark to be Chittagong Kings’s top batsman

The Chittagong Kings opener is one of only four batsmen to have scored a century this season. Graham Clark is the team’s top scorer with 350 runs. The 31-year-old has the highest strike rate among the top 8 run scorers in the tournament. We are backing Clark to do well in Mirpur.

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ top batsman

The third highest run scorer of the tournament, Zakir Hasan, will be looking to sign off on a high. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scored 370 runs in 11 matches with three fifties and 22 runs behind Anamul Haque in second place, who has played all 12 of his games.

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Top Bowlers

Khalel Ahmed to be Chittagong Kings’ top bowler

32-year-old medium pacer Khalel Ahmed tops the bowling charts for Chittagong Kings with 13 dismissals in 9 matches. Ahmed has a tendency to concede a lot of runs, but it is this aggressive bowling which gets him the wickets as well. He is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the match.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’ top bowler

Medium pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 8 matches. He comes into the final game of the season on the back of 2 wickets in his previous game. The last time the two sides met, Tanzim Hasan Sakib returned with figures of 2/38 in Sylhet.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chittagong Kings Chittagong Kings to Win - 1.51 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers to Win - 2.56 (Parimatch) Chittagong Kings are in a much better space at the moment as compared to the Sylhet Strikers who would just be waiting for the tournament to get over. We agree with the bookmakers, who are heavily backing the Chittagong Kings to win and seal their qualification to the playoffs. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





