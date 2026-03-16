Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Match Prediction
DHA
38%
Chance of Winning
CHAT
62%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das set the record for the best ever partnership in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League when they put together 241 runs for the first wicket against Durbar Rajshahi.
- Dhaka Capital’s Shoriful Islam won the Purple Cap last season with 22 wickets in the tournament.
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning
Dhaka Capital started the Bangladesh Premier League in the worst possible manner, losing all six of their opening matches. One of those losses was against the Chittagong Kings in Sylhet. Since then, however, they have won two of their previous 3 games to keep their season alive.
The Chittagong Kings returned to second spot in the table after a win over Durbar Rajshahi in their most recent match. Prior to that, however, they had lost two matches at home, which stopped their four match winning run. Their performances since the opening day loss to Khulna Tigers have been impressive and are one of the favourites to qualify for the play-off stage.
- Dhaka Capital Chance of Winning - 38%
- Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning - 62%
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
We’re expecting a low-scoring encounter in Chattogram considering the record this season in day games played at the venue. In four matches played in the afternoon, only thrice have teams crossed the 150-run mark. While Dhaka Capital are one of the exceptions, scoring 196 against the Sylhet Strikers in their most recent match, we don’t think they will be able to replicate that effort considering the strength of the Kings’ bowling unit.
Hence, we’re going for a total aggregate score of fewer than 300 runs. Alongside this, we also believe there will be plenty of wickets that fall in the match and are expecting more than 15 wickets to fall in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chittagong Kings’ opening pair to score fewer than 18.5 runs
Dhaka Capital to have a better opening partnership
Dhaka Capital to score over 20.5 runs for the first wicket
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Match Toss Prediction
Teams batting first have won six out of the eight matches played at the venue so far. With it being a day game, the players will want to avoid fielding in the afternoon sun. Considering the weather conditions and the season’s record, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature in Chattogram is forecast to be between 24 and 27 degrees celsius during match hours. The rain is expected to stay away but humidity of 59% on the day is set to play a factor to the energy levels in the game.
Dhaka Capital News & Player List
Dhaka Capital Player List
Mustafizur Rahman (c), Abu Jayed, Alauddin Babu, Amir Hamza, Asif Hasan, Johnson Charles, Chaturanga de Silva, Stephen Eskinazi, Farmanullah, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Mukidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Musfik Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Jason Roy, Mosaddek Hossain, Riaz Hassan, JP Kotze
Predicted Playing XI
|
Litton Das
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
JP Kotze
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Mosaddek Hossain
|
Allrounder
|
Sabbir Rahman
|
Allrounder
|
Thisara Perera
|
Allrounder
|
Abu Jayed
|
Allrounder
|
Farmanullah
|
Allrounder
|
Mukidul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Nazmul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Dhaka Capital Team Form
After losing their first six games in the season, Dhaka capital have found a bit of form. In the last three games, they have won twice to propel themselves into contention for the play-off stages.
Chittagong Kings News & Player List
Chittagong Kings Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Al Islam, Moeen Ali, Graham Clark, Binura Fernando, Haider Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Marshall Ayub, Maruf Mridha, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Wasim, Naeem Islam, Tom O'Connell, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rahatul Ferdous, Shamim Hossain, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Usman Khan, Arafat Sunny
Predicted Playing XI
|
Naeem Islam
|
Allrounder
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Mithun
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Allrounder
|
Rahatul Ferdous
|
Allrounder
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Binura Fernando
|
Bowler
|
Khalel Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Arafat Sunny
|
Bowler
Chittagong Kings Team Form
The Chittagong Kings have won five of eight games so far this season. They are placed second in the table but have lost two of their last three matches.
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Head to Head
The Chittagong and Dhaka franchises have faced each other 23 times in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. The Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Capital 14-9 including a win this season as well.
Head to Head
Dhaka Capital: 9
Chittagong Kings: 14
Draw: 0
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Betting Odds
Dhaka Capital to outscore Chittagong Kings for the opening partnership
Despite Chittagong Kings playing at home, we are backing the visitors to have a much better partnership for the opening wicket. The Capital have scored 425 runs in 9 games in the tournament so far. Even if we exclude the record 241-run stand against Durbar Rajshahi, they average 23 runs for the first wicket. In contrast, Chittagong Kings have an average of just 19 runs per game with only two scores above the Capital’s average without their record partnership.
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Top Batters
Tanzid Hasan to be Dhaka Capital’s top batsman
The second-highest run scorer in the tournament, Tanzid Hasan, is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in the match. The 24-year-old’s best knock of the season came against Durbar Rajshahi when he scored 108. He scored a fifty the last time the two sides met and has also scored a fifty in Chattogram.
Usman Khan to be Chittagong Kings’ top batsman
Usman Khan is Chittagong Kings’ second highest run scorer behind Graham Clark this season with 285 runs in 8 matches. The 29-year-old has registered one hundred and two fifties so far. He will be eager to replicate, or better, his 55-run knock against the Dhaka franchise from earlier in the season.
Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Top Bowlers
Mustafizur Rahman to be Dhaka Capital’s top bowler
The Dhaka franchise have been poor with the ball so far. Mustafizur Rahman, with 9 wickets in as many games, is their highest wicket-taker this season. After taking a wicket in each of his first seven games, Rahman blanked in the first match at Chattogram, but took 2 wickets in his most recent match.
Arafat Sunny to be Chittagong Kings’ top bowler
Left arm spinner Arafat Sunny has been an ever-present in the Chattogram leg for the Chittagong Kings. In 6 games, he has taken 9 wickets with 6 dismissals coming in the four matches at home. We’re expecting the 38-year-old to use his experience and make the most of the wicket in their final game at the venue this campaign.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chittagong Kings
- Dhaka Capital to Win - 2.34 (Parimatch)
- Chittagong Kings to Win - 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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