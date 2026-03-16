Facts: Dhaka Capital are the only team left in the tournament yet to register a win.

The two sides have met just once in their current ownership with Durbar Rajshahi registering a dominating 7-wicket win over the Dhaka franchise.

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning

The season continues to get worse for Dhaka Capital with Sylhet Strikers handing them their sixth loss of the campaign. The Strikers were bottom of the table when the two sides met, but managed to get their first win of the campaign courtesy of a hapless Dhaka bowling attack, which failed to defend a total of 193.

Durbar Rajshahi is making its comeback in the Bangladesh Premier League after an absence of three years. After the initial games, they are looking to get out of the middle of the table and into the play-off spots. The side has registered two wins in five games to remain on the same points as third placed Chittagong Kings, but having played two games more.

Dhaka Capital Chance of Winning - 43%

Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Six of the eight games played at the venue have been high scoring with an average of over 185 runs scored. The other two games saw Dhaka Capital and Sylhet strikers get all out for 111 and 125, respectively, with their opponents chasing the target down with ease.

We’re backing the returning Litton Das to go big in the match. The rest against Chittagong Kings seems to have done well for him as he came back with a 41-ball-73 against the Strikers laced with 10 fours.

Yasir Ali has been the batter of the tournament for Durbar Rajshahi. He is the third-highest run scorer in the tournament and comes into the game with scores of 37 and 41 at the venue. Playing at a strike rate of over 160 in Sylhet, we’re backing him to smash multiple sixesen routeto another respectable score above 30.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dhaka Capital to score fewer than 20.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership 1.99 Bet on Parimatch Durbar Rajshahi to score more than under 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi Match Toss Prediction

Seven out of the eight matches played at the venue has seen teams that field first come out on top. The only exception to the run was Durbar Rajshahi’s 28-run win over Khulna Tigers on 10th January. However, even in that game, the Tigers had won the toss and opted to field first. With the pitch performing the way it has, we expect the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

With it being an evening game, the mercury will drop as the match progresses. The maximum temperature expected at the venue is 21 degrees celsius with a minimum of 17. There is a 5 to 10% chance of rain, but we can expect a full game in Sylhet.

Dhaka Capital News & Player List

Dhaka Capital Player List

Mustafizur Rahman (c), Abu Jayed, Alauddin Babu, Amir Hamza, Asif Hasan, Johnson Charles, Chaturanga de Silva, Stephen Eskinazi, Farmanullah, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Mukidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Musfik Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Jason Roy, Mosaddek Hossain, Riaz Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Munim Shahriar Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shubham Ranjane Allrounder Sabbir Rahman Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Mosaddek Hossain Allrounder Farmanullah Allrounder Abu Jayed Allrounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dhaka Capital Team Form

Dhaka Capital is the worst performing team in the tournament. They have lost all six of their games and after the loss to the Strikers, have moved to the bottom of the table.

Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Allrounder Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque Batter SM Meherob Allrounder Yasir Ali Batter Akbar Ali Wicketkeeper Ryan Burl Allrounder Sohag Gazi Allrounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Allrounder Shafiul Islam Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

Durbar Rajshahi suffered a loss in their opening game against Fortune Barishal. Their first win of the campaign came against Dhaka Capital in the very next match, but they got back-to-back losses post that. They managed to get back to winning ways in their last game, against Khulna Tigers in Sylhet.

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi Head to Head

Durbar Rajshahi are making their comeback in the BPL after three years and already won their first tie against the Dhaka Capital. Including their previous disguises, the two teams have faced each other 14 times with nothing to separate the two sides.

Head to Head

Dhaka Capital: 7

Durbar Rajshahi: 7

Draw: 0

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi Betting Odds

Expect an explosive powerplay in Sylhet

Despite their lack of results in the tournament so far, both teams have performed well in the powerplay, especially after the BPL shifted to Sylhet. Dhaka Capital average nearly 52 runs in the powerplay overs in the three games they have played at the venue, losing only four wickets in that period. Durbar Rajshahi have put together 105 runs in the two matches they have played and lost only two wickets. We can expect the powerplay overs to garner more than 50 runs in each inning.

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Dhaka Dominators Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi Top Batters

Litton Das to be Dhaka Capital’s top batsman

The wicketkeeper-batsman was brought into the side in their previous match against Sylhet Strikers in place of an underperforming Stephen Eskinazi. The Bangladesh international repaid the faith with a 73-run knock. The last time the two sides met, Das got out for a duck and he’ll be eager to rectify that.

Yasir Ali to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman

28-year-old middle order batter Yasir Ali is the team’s top scorer in the tournament with 210 runs in five games. The explosive batsman has performed consistently throughout the tournament and has a high score of 94*, which he got in the opening match. In the two games played in Sylhet, he has scored 37 and 41 and we’re backing him to go big once again.

Dhaka Capital vs Durbar Rajshahi Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Dhaka Capital’s top bowler

Mustafizur Rahman is the only bowler from the team to have taken a wicket in each match. With 6 wickets in as many games, the medium pacer has always been among the wickets. His team, however, will need him to do better in the upcoming games and we’re backing him to step up against Durbar Rajshahi.

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler

Taskin Ahmed is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in five games. 7 of those came in a single match where he broke the record for the best figures ever in the BPL. He blanked in the first game in Sylhet but took 2 wickets against Khulna Tigers. Taskin will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a toothless Dhaka Capital batting unit.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Durbar Rajshahi Dhaka Capital to Win - 2.06 (Parimatch)

Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 1.74 (Parimatch) It is a match up between two teams that are struggling for form. While Durbar have still managed two wins, Dhaka Capital are still looking to get off the mark. With the form the teams are in, we expect Dhaka’s wait for their first win of the season to continue. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







