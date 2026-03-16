Facts: Only Rangpur Riders have been able to defeat Fortune Barishal this season.

Dhaka Capital are the only team to have two representatives in the Top 5 run scorers of the season at this stage.

Dhaka Capital vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

A very, very late resurgence by Dhaka Capital has kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the playoff stage alive with three wins in their last four games. Prior to that, they had lost six matches on the bounce. They need to win both their remaining games and hope for slip-ups from the others in order to go through.

Fortune Barishal made the most of Rangpur Riders’ slip-ups in the last two matches to go level with them on points with only a narrow net run rate separating the two sides. Barishal lost both their matches to the Riders within their first five games, but have gone unbeaten since then. They are the team to beat in this tournament and are picking up speed at the right moment.

Dhaka Capital Chance of Winning - 38%

Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning - 62%

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Dhaka Capital vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Dhaka Capital’s opening batters, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das have been on fire this season. We are backing both of them to go big in the match against Fortune Barishal. They have scored five fifties and two hundreds combined and have troubled every bowling attack in the division. Apart from a couple of exceptions, the Mirpur pitch has been good for batters and we’re expecting a runfest there once again, with the Dhaka openers running riot.

Dhaka Capital vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium hasn’t distinguished between teams batting first or second so far this season. In twelve games that the venue has hosted, teams batting first have won six games while there have been five successful chases at the ground. [To be updated based on SYS vs RAJ]

Weather Report

The temperature in Mirpur is forecast to be around 22 degrees celsius during the match. Rain is not expected on the day but humidity of over 50% will likely cause a few sweaty jerseys.

Dhaka Capital News & Player List

Dhaka Capital Player List

Mustafizur Rahman (c), Abu Jayed, Alauddin Babu, Amir Hamza, Asif Hasan, Johnson Charles, Chaturanga de Silva, Stephen Eskinazi, Farmanullah, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Mukidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Musfik Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Jason Roy, Mosaddek Hossain, Riaz Hassan, JP Kotze

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter JP Kotze Wicketkeeper Mosaddek Hossain Allrounder Sabbir Rahman Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Abu Jayed Allrounder Farmanullah Allrounder Mukidul Islam Bowler Nazmul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dhaka Capital Team Form

Dhaka Capital found a bit of form after losing their first six matches of the season. They have won three of the last four games to find themselves in sixth spot in the table.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, James Fuller, Jahandad Khan, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Ali Khan, Nandre Burger, Ebadot Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Ariful Islam, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Pritom Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Pritom Kumar Wicketkeeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Kyle Mayers Allrounder Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Mahmudullah Allrounder Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Rishad Hossain Allrounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Jahandad Khan Allrounder

Fortune Barishal Team Form

The defending champions have quietly crept up the table. They have won eight out of their ten matches to go level with Rangpur Riders at the top of the league stage.

Dhaka Capital vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, the Barishal and Dhaka franchises were level in the head-to-head record with 8 wins each. This season, Fortune Barishal went ahead courtesy of a dominating 8-wicket win in Chattogram.

Head to Head

Dhaka Capital: 8

Fortune Barishal: 9

Draw: 0

Dhaka Capital vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Dhaka Capital to have a better opening wicket stand than Fortune Barishal

Despite Dhaka Capital’s struggles this season, their batting department, especially the openers, has been sensational. The duo feature in the top 5 run scorers of the tournament individually and as a pair, also, have shone with the bat. They average 50 runs per inning and have set the league record of the best opening stand this season when they scored 241 runs for the first wicket against Durbar Rajshahi. We are backing them to comfortably outshine Fortune Barishal’s opening pair.

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Dhaka Capital vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Dhaka Capital’s top batsman

Tanzid Hasan is the highest run scorer in the tournament with 420 runs in 10 innings. The opening batter has scored two fifties and one century in his last four games to race to the top of the pile. While it looks like it could go all in vain, he will be keen on signing off from the tournament as the top scorer of the group stage.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batsman

Fortune Barishal’s captain, Tamim Iqbal, has led from the front this season. He is the only batsman from the team to cross the 300-run mark. The last time the two sides met, the opener scored a fifty. He comes into the match on the back of an unbeaten 52 and 27 in the last two games in Mirpur.

Dhaka Capital vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Mosaddek Hossain to be Dhaka Capital’s top bowler

Dhaka Capital’s second best bowler of the tournament, Mosaddek Hossain is our pick to shine in his first game in Mirpur. In the last two matches, he has taken 3 wickets despite bowling just 5 overs. He has taken 8 wickets this season, 1 fewer than the Capital’s leading wicket-taker Mustafizur Rahman, despite playing just 7 matches.

Faheem Ashraf to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

The joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament is our pick of the bunch to be the best bowler in the match. The 31-year-old medium pacer has been in devastating form since the return of the league to Mirpir. In their last two games at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Ashraf has taken 7 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul against the Sylhet Strikers.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Dhaka Capital to Win - 2.34 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal to Win - 1.60 (Parimatch) Fortune Barishal are the team in form in the tournament and are a better all-round team than Dhaka Capital, despite their recent results. We’re backing the defending champions to put Dhaka out of their misery in Mirpur. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





