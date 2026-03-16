Facts: Dhaka Capital’s Tanzid Hasan is the second leading batter of the tournament with 427 runs in 11 innings.

Khulna Tigers’ opener, Mohammad Naim, is the top run scorer of the competition with 444 runs in 11 innings.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Chances of Winning

Dhaka Capital incurred perhaps their most humiliating defeat of the present season when they took on table toppers Fortune Barishal in the last match. The former were asked to bat first and it was an absolutely disastrous innings to say the least - Dhaka Capital did not even survive a full 16 overs before they were bundled out for a meager 73 runs and, to further demonstrate how awful their batting was, skipper Thisara Perera top-scored with 15 runs. There was no way the bowlers could defend this score and they were lucky to capture one wicket before Fortune Barishal finished the chase just after the powerplay.

Khulna Tigers took a surprise victory against Rangpur Riders in the previous match but it did not affect their standing at all, owing to their unpredictability. Khulna Tigers batted first and went hammer and tongs to secure a daunting first innings total of 220. Opener Mohammad Naim is credited for their success with his unbeaten 111 and the others scored enough to put the opposition under pressure. Rangpur Riders were in for a tough chase and they managed to score 174 runs before the time was up, handing Khulna Tigers a 46-run win.

Dhaka Capital chance of winning - 39%

Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 61%

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Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Khulna Tigers to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

In the last five matches that Khulna Tigers have played, their opening pair scored fewer than 20 runs on precisely one occasion, and that was the only match where Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim did not open together. They have been the linchpins otherwise with totals of 32, 47, 65, 6 and 42 runs in the previous five fixtures. Their consistency is commendable which puts them in a favorable position for the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dhaka Capital Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has been a perfectly balanced pitch this season with a split of 8-8 between the teams batting and fielding first so far. It is a very batting-friendly surface, though, with an average first innings score of 163. Moreover, the last two games leading up to this fixture were high-scoring matches, making batting first the favored option.

Weather Report

A negligible 10% possibility of rainfall is expected at Mirpur with predominantly sunny conditions and the temperature touching 26 degrees Celsius.

Dhaka Capital Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Litton Das, Habibur Sohan, Munim Shahriar, Rahmat Ali, Riaz Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shubham Ranjane, Johnson Charles, JP Kotze, Abu Jayed, Amir Hamza Hotak, Asif Hasan, Farmanullah Safi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mukidul Islam, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Alauddin Babu, Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Ronsford Beaton.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das Batter Riaz Hassan Batter JP Kotze Wicket-keeper Sabbir Rahman Batter Mosaddek Hossain All-rounder Thisara Perera (C) All-rounder Nazmul Islam Bowler Ronsford Beaton Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana Bowler

Dhaka Capital Team Form

Dhaka Capital clung to the penultimate position throughout the season with no improvement whatsoever. Their batting was particularly miserable in the previous outing against Fortune Barishal.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad, William Bosisto, Alex Ross, Aamer Jamal, Musfik Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Alex Ross Batter William Bosisto Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Abu Hider Bowler Afif Hossain All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Musfik Hasan Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers will bring their A-game to this fixture since this could make or break their campaign. They would advance to the qualifiers if they beat Dhaka Capital and they have the firepower to do so, especially with the bat.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head

Even though Khulna Tigers took victory in their last match against Dhaka Capital, they trail behind in the head-to-head tally by a scoreline of 4-9.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 13

Dhaka Capital - 9

Khulna Tigers - 4

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Dhaka Capital

Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das’ partnership for Dhaka Capital has been a tad inconsistent in the last three matches, and both batters are equally responsible for it. They collaborated for 13, 75 and 28 runs but since their stands have fluctuated, they are on the backfoot going into the next match. This is not the case for Khulna Tigers whose openers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim, have maintained an impressive level of consistency at the front. They added 32, 47 and 65 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings and will be relied upon to perform similarly well in the upcoming match, too.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Dhaka Dominators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.631 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Batter

Tanzid Hasan faced an untimely dismissal in the previous match against Fortune Barishal where he scored a mere seven runs. However, he remains unchallenged at the top with 427 runs in 11 innings and an average of 42.70. With three half-centuries and a ton this season, he is expected to lead the team’s innings in the next match.

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter

As predicted for the previous outing, Mohammad Naim emerged as Khulna Tigers’ top run scorer with an unbeaten ton, having scored 111 runs. He has extended his lead at the top even further with a total of 444 runs in 11 innings. Averaging at 44.40 with three half-centuries and a century this season, he remains the top pick against Dhaka Capital.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman was the only wicket-taker in the last outing against Fortune Barishal where he captured one wicket in two overs with an economy rate of 8.00. He is also the team’s leading bowler overall with ten wickets in 11 innings. Although his average of 29.80 is on the higher side, he is backed to bounce back and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler

Although Abu Hider did not take any wickets and turned out to be rather expensive in the last match versus Rangpur Riders, he is still Khulna Tigers’ top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in ten innings. With a bowling average of 21.64, he is the leading choice to come out on top in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Khulna Tigers Dhaka Capital to win @ 2.26 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch) Dhaka Capital lost out on a hat trick when they were defeated by Fortune Barishal and they remain in the second-to-last position on table with three wins in 11 games and a terrible net run rate of -0.713. They are only one spot below Khulna Tigers who have five victories, six defeats and a significantly better net run rate of 0.050. Moreover, Khulna Tigers have shown solid batting prowess which makes them the match favorites for the upcoming encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





