Facts: With 162 runs, Jack Boyle is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

With 109 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.

Central Districts vs Otago Chance of Winning

Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season, but they have been dominant thus far as Central Districts have three wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against Wellington, Central Districts won the game with six wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Otago struggled to make a mark last season but have had a solid start to the campaign as they have one loss in four games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Canterbury. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 58%

Otago’ chances of winning - 42%

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Central Districts vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jack Boyle has had a stunning campaign thus far as he has scored 162 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last match Boyle scored 77 off 43 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Leo Carter has got off to a great start this season as in two games thus far he has scored 60 with an average of 30. Even though Carter did not have a great game in the last match, we believe Carter will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Otago Opening Partnership Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership Central Districts 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder







Predicted Playing XI









Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have been dominant thus far as they have three wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi







Predicted Playing XI









Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago struggled to make an impact last season but this year they have lost just once in four games and are currently second on the table.

Central Districts vs Otago Head to Head

Central Districts have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 19-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the tie.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 19

Otago: 13

Central Districts vs Otago Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Central Districts and Otago go head to head after both sides have had a solid start to the season. Both teams have played four games and currently hold the top two spots on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Central Districts who dominated the game as they won the match with seven wickets to spare and they also had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this so enticing is the fact the Central Districts openers have stepped up this season as they have managed a better opening partnership in three of the four matches so far which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Otago Top Batters

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce has been phenomenal thus far as he has scored 151 runs with an average of 75.50. Even though Bruce did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will continue to shine which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu continued his form in the last game against Canterbury as Chu scored 23 off 16 balls. With 109 runs, Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Otago Top Bowlers

Angus Schaw to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Even though Angus Schaw struggled in the last game, we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top bowler

Dean Foxcroft bowled well in the last game but did not bag any wickets regardless we are going to back him once again as with seven wickets, Foxcroft is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Central Districts Central Districts to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)

Otago to win - 1.99 (PariMatch) Central Districts have dominated this fixture against Otago in the past. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Central Districts who dominated the game. The bookmakers have sided with Central Districts in this match and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





