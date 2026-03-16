Facts: Dhaka Capital’s Tanzid Hasan is the top run-getter of the Bangladesh Premier League with 308 runs in eight innings so far.

Sylhet Strikers’ Zakir Hasan is the second leading batter of the tournament with 290 runs in seven innings.

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Chances of Winning

Dhaka Capital returned to losing ways with their seventh defeat of the ongoing season against reigning champions Fortune Barishal. The former elected to bat first but it did not go to plan in the slightest since they found themselves bowled out for 139. Additionally, opener Tanzid Hasan was the only player who made a valuable contribution with 62 runs while the others gifted their wickets rather quickly. This was, naturally, an absolute breeze for Fortune Barishal who completed the chase with eight wickets to spare.

Sylhet Strikers have also barely had any luck on their side as they lost to Durbar Rajshahi in the last match, marking their fifth loss in the tournament so far. The latter’s score of 184 was not a simple chase and Sylhet Strikers could not even get close. Zakir Hasan’s 39 and Jaker Ali’s 31 were the top scores of the innings and the team failed to make any impact whatsoever, having been bundled out for 119 which led to a 65-run defeat.

Dhaka Capital chance of winning - 45%

Sylhet Strikers chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

Dhaka Capital to score high before first dismissal

In the beginning of the season, Dhaka Capital were testing out various opening combinations with the likes of Jason Roy, Tanzid Hasan and Habibur Rahman Sohan. However, it did not yield particularly desirable results but with Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das opening for the team in the previous three matches, Dhaka Capital boasts opening stands of 31, 241 and 7 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Since their partnership is turning out to be a major success, they have it in them to notch up yet another big total against Sylhet Strikers’ bowling in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Match Sixes to be Under 16.5 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers to be Winner after Six overs 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Total Runs to be over 345.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Toss Prediction

In the first four games held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium this season, the teams batting first ended up with three victories. The average first innings total of 172 is quite daunting and certainly not an easy chase. The pitch favors the batters who can play their strokes freely, making batting first the preferred choice for the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With no chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, the weather at Chattogram is going to be conducive for the match and sunny skies are expected.

Dhaka Capital Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Litton Das, Habibur Sohan, Munim Shahriar, Rahmat Ali, Riaz Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shubham Ranjane, Johnson Charles, JP Kotze, Abu Jayed, Amir Hamza Hotak, Asif Hasan, Farmanullah Safi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mukidul Islam, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Alauddin Babu, Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das Batter Munim Shahriar Batter JP Kotze Wicket-keeper Sabbir Rahman Batter Thisara Perera (C) All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain All-rounder Farmanullah Safi All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dhaka Capital Team Form

Dhaka Capital’s greatest strength is their opening partnership but the team cannot rely on the openers to do all the work. The other batters need to pitch in and help the team succeed.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Ariful Haque (c), Rony Talukdar, Aaron Jones, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Nahidul Islam, Rahkeem Cornwall, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehedi Sohag, Mohammad Nihaduzzaman, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nihaduzzaman.

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar Batter Paul Stirling Batter Zakir Hasan Batter George Munsey Wicket-keeper Aaron Jones Batter Jaker Ali Batter Nahidul Islam All-rounder Ariful Haque (C) All-rounder Mohammad Nihaduzzaman Bowler Ruyel Miah Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have got their work cut out for them, especially the bowlers who are yet to make an impact.

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Head-to-Head

Dhaka Capital are only marginally ahead of Sylhet Strikers in their head-to-head tally with a scoreline of 6-4 so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 10

Dhaka Capital - 6

Sylhet Strikers - 4

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Dhaka Capital to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers

Sylhet Strikers’ opening partnerships are just not working out regardless of the lineup they open with and it has been detrimental for the team. In the last three matches, not once has their first wicket surpassed single-digit scores, having amassed 3, 1 and 7 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das have been the linchpins for Dhaka Capital with exceptional opening totals of 31, 241 and 7 runs in the previous three fixtures. Needless to say, Dhaka Capital’s first partnership is endorsed to achieve a significantly better stand than that of Sylhet Strikers.

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null Dhaka Dominators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Batter

Tanzid Hasan has been Dhaka Capital’s most consistent batter in the tournament so far and he scored his second half-century of the season with 62 runs in the previous game against Fortune Barishal. He is the team’s leading run scorer with 308 runs in eight innings and an average of 38.50, making him the top pick for the next match.

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Batter

Zakir Hasan was the top scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 39 runs in the last outing versus Durbar Rajshahi. He is in a league of his own within the team as he has amassed 290 runs in seven innings, including three half-centuries, and his brilliant average of 48.33 makes him the leading contender to be their standout batter.

Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Abu Jayed to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Bowler

Abu Jayed is tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Dhaka Capital with five wickets in four innings so far. In the previous fixture against Fortune Barishal, he picked one wicket in three overs and was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team. He remains the top choice to be their leading bowler once again.

Ruyel Miah to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Bowler

Ruyel Miah stands as Sylhet Strikers’ second leading bowler in the tournament thus far with a total of six wickets in four innings. He emerged as the team’s top bowler in the last match against Durbar Rajshahi where his four-over spell yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 8.00. With an average of 21.00, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game as well.