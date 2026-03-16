Facts: Graham Clark needs just 4 runs to complete 3000 runs in T20 cricket.

Taskin Ahmed has the most 4+ wicket hauls in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League with 7 with the next best at just 4.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi’s off-field troubles look like they’re overflowing to the field after they lost to an out-of-form Khulna Tigers. The team, which is in the middle of a salary payment issue to its players, conceded 209 runs in their most recent match. With three wins and five losses, they now lie outside the Top 4 in the table.

Home comforts seem to be evading Chittagong Kings, who have won just once in three games at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. They have lost their last two games and lost the second spot to Fortune Barishal despite playing at home. Prior to the two losses, they were on a 4-match winning run and are more than capable of replicating that.

Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 41%

Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning - 59%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings possess big hitters and have been strong with the bat so far in the season. Two of the top 4 batters in the tournament so far play for these teams and hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring match.

The top scorer of the season, Anamul Haque, comes into the match after scoring an unbeaten century and will be raring to go once again. Alongside Haque, we’re also backing English batter Graham Clark to do well. He averages over 45 this tournament and looks set to score big once again. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.83 for each of the batsmen to score more than 20 runs and we find these pretty tempting.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings to score more fours 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Anamul Haque to score more than 20.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Match Toss Prediction

Four out of the six matches played at the venue have seen teams batting first end up on the winning side. One of those times was Durbar Rajshahi’s last win when they won the toss and opted to bat first against Sylhet Strikers. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bat first and post an imposing total.

Weather Report

The temperature in Chattogram when the match starts is forecast to be around 25 degrees with it steadily going down as the game progresses. There’s no chance of rain and a gentle breeze would be flowing during the match so we have got the ideal conditions for a game of cricket.

Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Allrounder Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque Batter Mark Deyal Batter Yasir Ali Batter Akbar Ali Wicketkeeper Ryan Burl Allrounder Sunzamul Islam Allrounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Allrounder Aftab Alam Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

Durbar Rajshahi’s form this season represents a sinusoidal wave. They lost their first match before winning the next. They lost their next two games and beat Khulna Tigers in their following game. Since then they have had two losses and a win.

Chittagong Kings News & Player List

Chittagong Kings Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Al Islam, Moeen Ali, Graham Clark, Binura Fernando, Haider Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Marshall Ayub, Maruf Mridha, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Wasim, Naeem Islam, Tom O'Connell, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rahatul Ferdous, Shamim Hossain, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Usman Khan, Arafat Sunny

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Wicketkeeper Graham Clark Batter Usman Khan Batter Mohammad Mithun Batter Shamim Hossain Allrounder Haider Ali Batter Binura Fernando Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Al Islam Bowler Khalel Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

The Kings look to have lost their way after four wins in their first five games. They suffered defeats in their last two matches and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Head to Head

The two franchises have played each other 16 times in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. Despite the different ownerships, there’s nothing separating the two sides with both Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings winning 8 games each.

Head to Head

Durbar Rajshahi: 8

Chittagong Kings: 8

Draw: 0

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Betting Odds

Both teams to fail with their opening partnerships

Neither Chittagong Kings nor Durbar Rajshahi have impressed with their opening wicket. The Kings average just under 22 runs for the opening wicket while the Rajshahi’s opening partnership averages just above 22 in their 8 games. The Kings have failed to score more than 18 runs in four of their seven games and hence, we find odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for them to score 18 or fewer pretty tempting. Similarly, Durbar Rajshahi have not crossed more than 13 runs on four occasions and we expect them to lose their wicket with the scorecard reading 17 or lower.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.16 Bet Now!

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Top Batters

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman

The leading run scorer in the tournament is a default choice to be the team’s best batsman in the match. Anamul Haque has scored one century and two fifties so far this season and leads the run scoring charts with 324 runs. He averages 54 runs per match and we’re backing him to go big once again.

Graham Clark to be Chittagong Kings’ top batsman

Chittagong Kings’ top order batsman Graham Clark has been the team’s second most prolific batsman behind Usman Khan. Clark has scored a century and a fifty in the tournament, both coming in the last four games. We expect the experienced Englishman to do well and help the Kings return to winning ways.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler

After an unproductive Sylhet leg, pacer Taskin Ahmed returned to form in Chattogram. In two games at the venue, he has taken four wickets, to strengthen his position at the top of the table with 18 dismissals to his name. We’re backing him to trouble the Kings’ batters in the match.

Al Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ top bowler

Off spinner Al Islam is the Chittagong Kings’ top wicket-taker this season with 11 dismissals in 7 innings. While he returned empty-handed in the last match, he was at his economical best. He has the joint best economy rate alongside Taskin Ahmed of all bowlers to have taken more than one wicket.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chittagong Kings Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 2.16 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings to Win - 1.69 (Parimatch) Chittagong Kings have lost their last two matches while Durbar Rajshahi have lost two in three games. The odds favour the Kings and we agree with the bookmakers. We are expecting them to take advantage of Durbar Rajshahi’s off-field issues and return to winning ways. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





