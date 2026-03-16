Facts: Durbar Rajshahi’s Anamul Haque is the top batter of the Bangladesh Premier League, having scored 345 runs in nine innings.

Rangpur Riders’ Akif Javed is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets in six innings.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi faced perhaps their most humiliating defeat of the season in their previous match against Chattogram Kings. The latter racked in an impressive total of 191 runs and it was evident that Durbar Rajshahi would struggle during their chase. However, their performance was well below expectations as the entire team fell apart after a measly 80 runs were scored. This was a disastrous position to be in considering their campaign was already not going great, and they added a terrible 111-run defeat to it.

Rangpur Riders, on the other hand, remain the only undefeated team in the Bangladesh Premier League in the ongoing season and they squashed Chittagong Kings in the last game. The former were the first to bat and they piled on a score of 164 runs - Khushdil Shah’s 59 was the best performance of the innings followed by Steven Taylor’s 39. This was still an attainable total but the opponents found themselves relegated to 131 by the end, handing Rangpur Riders a 33-run triumph.

Durbar Rajshahi chance of winning - 32%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 68%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score low before first dismissal

Although Rangpur Riders are arguably the most formidable team in the tournament this season, their openers partnerships have been their biggest bane so far. Unable to settle on a single opening pair to lead the innings consistently for the team, their first wicket has struggled quite a bit to keep things running smoothly. The likes of Tawfique Khan, Steven Taylor, Alex Hales and Azizul Hakim have all opened for the team in different combinations in the last five matches, resulting in totals of 9, 19, 4, 17 and 2 runs. This puts the table topper’s opening wicket in a bind going into the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durbar Rajshahi Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders to have higher opening partnership 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

In the first eight matches held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the competition, the teams batting first had a clear advantage with six victories. Moreover, the average first innings score of 176 is quite daunting which has made chasing a real challenge. The teams will want to bat first at this venue and secure the advantage.

Weather Report

Clear weather conditions are predicted at Chattogram with sunny skies and no sign of rain. The temperature is expected to go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Taskin Ahmed (c), Anamul Haque, Jishan Alam, MD Mizanur Rahman, Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Arafat Minhas, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ryan Burl, Saad Nasim, SM Meherob, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Zahiduzzaman, Asaduzzaman Payel, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh, Nathan Edward, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Mark Deyal, Miguel Cummins.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Batter Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque Batter Yasir Ali Batter Akbar Ali Wicket-keeper Mark Deyal Batter Sunzamul Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed (C) Bowler Miguel Cummins Bowler Mohor Sheikh Bowler Ryan Burl All-rounder

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

Durbar Rajshahi have three losses in the last five matches and their previous defeat does not inspire confidence in the slightest. They cannot stand a chance against Rangpur Riders in their present form, particularly due to their awful batting performances.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawfique Khan Batter Steven Taylor Batter Saif Hassan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have been going strong right from the start of the season and they are invincible. Their batting and bowling efforts are both commendable.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

Durbar Rajshahi have a two-win lead over Rangpur Riders with six wins in ten head-to-head fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 10

Durbar Rajshahi - 6

Rangpur Riders - 4

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Tawfique Khan has become a mainstay opener for Rangpur Riders and his opening partners oscillate between Steven Taylor and Alex Hales. This has brought some instability to the team’s first wicket which is reflected in opening stands of 9, 19 and 4 in the last three games. On the contrary, Mohammad Haris and Jishan Alam have established themselves as the opening pair for Durbar Rajshahi and their results are more promising, having added 5, 47 and 29 runs to the first wicket in the previous three fixtures. Their opening order is quite stable which makes them the favorites for the upcoming encounter.

Durbar Rajshahi T20 null, null Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.43 Bet Now!

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Batter

Anamul Haque has consistently been Durbar Rajshahi’s leading batter with 345 runs in nine innings. He was also the team’s top run scorer in the previous outing against Chittagong King where he scored 21 runs. With an impressive average of 49.28 in the tournament so far, he is expected to come out on top once more.

Khushdil Shah to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Khushdil Shah notched up his second half-century of the season in the previous encounter versus Chittagong Kings, having scored 59 runs. He is now the leading run-getter overall for Rangpur Riders with 274 runs in six innings and an average of 91.33. He is anticipated to lead the charge once again for Rangpur Riders.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Bowler

Taskin Ahmed leads Durbar Rajshahi’s bowling attack with a total of 20 wickets in nine innings thus far. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the last game against Chittagong Kings where he claimed two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 5.75. Moreover, his bowling average of 11.55 in the season so far is quite remarkable and he remains the top choice against Rangpur Riders.

Akif Javed to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Akif Javed emerged as Rangpur Riders’ top wicket-taker in the last game against Chittagong Kings, having taken a four-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 8.00. He has taken over the top spot among the team’s bowlers with 12 wickets under his belt in six innings and an average of 12.83. He continues to be the top pick for the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Durbar Rajshahi to win @ 2.42 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch) At this juncture, there is no comparison whatsoever between Durbar Rajshahi and Rangpur Riders considering the former are down in fifth with three wins in nine fixtures and the worst net run rate of -1.695 among all the teams. Rangpur Riders are currently the table toppers and are yet to face their first defeat as they are eight for eight going into the next fixture with an outstanding net run rate of 1.544. Rangpur Riders are, without a doubt, the favorites to reign supreme in this clash. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





