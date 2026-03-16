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Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

DUR

36%

Chance of Winning

RAN

64%

Parimatch

1.55
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Melbet

1.54
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.55
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Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium

Rangpur Riders will be looking for revenge against Durbar Rajshahi after being handed their first loss of the 2024/25 Bangladesh Premier League in the last game. The match is scheduled to be played at 6:00 PM IST on 26th January at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Facts:

  • Rangpur Riders’ loss to Durbar Rajshahi was their first defeat of the season.
  • With 8 wins in a row, the Riders set the record for the best ever start to the Bangladesh Premier League by any team.

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi pulled off the surprise result of the season by handing Rangpur Riders their first loss of the season in the previous game. Prior to that, Durbar Rajshahi had only managed to win three games in 9. They will be looking to use that result as a launchpad to get themselves into the Top 4 spots.

Rangpur Riders received a rude awakening in their most recent game in the Bangladesh Premier League. The Riders had gone on a record 8-match winning run to start the tournament, but were handed a 24-run loss by Durbar Rajshahi in Chattogram. The table toppers will aim to return to winning ways with the tournament returning to Mirpur.

  • Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 36%
  • Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning - 64%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur has been kind to batters this season with average scores of over 165 per inning. Rangpur Riders scored 191 in their first game at the venue while Durbar Rajshahi have scores of 191 and 179 in two of their three games. Hence, we’re backing both teams to go above the 160-run mark in the match.

We are also backing Anamul Haque to go big in the match. The top order batsman is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament. Both of his fifties have come in Mirpur and we are expecting him to add to that tally against the Rangpur Riders.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Rangpur Riders to score fewer than 15.5 runs for the opening wicket

1.85
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Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership

1.83
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Fifty to be scored in the match

1.18
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Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur has hosted 8 matches. On three occasions, teams chasing have emerged victorious with ones that bat first winning five games. We feel the captains would have taken notice of this trend and will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Mirpur is expected to be a little chilly in the evening with the temperature starting at 20 degrees celsius and going down as the match progresses. There’s no forecast of rain so we are likely to see a full match to be played out.

Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris

Allrounder

Jishan Alam

Batter

Anamul Haque

Batter

Mark Deyal

Batter

Yasir Ali

Batter

Akbar Ali

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Burl

Allrounder

Sunzamul Islam

Allrounder

Taskin Ahmed

Bowler

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Allrounder

Aftab Alam

Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

Durbar Rajshahi revived their hopes of qualifying for the playoff stage with the win over the table toppers. It was their fourth win in ten games and got them level on points with Khulna Tigers in fourth spot.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Khushdil Shah, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tawfique Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor

Batter

Tawfique Khan

Batter

Saif Hassan

Allrounder

Iftikhar Ahmed

Batter

Khushdil Shah

Batter

Nurul Hasan

Wicketkeeper

Mahedi Hasan

Allrounder

Mohammad Saifuddin

Allrounder

Rejaur Rahman Raja

Bowler

Nahid Rana

Bowler

Akif Javed

Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders’ brilliant form saw them post 8 wins in a row to set a new record in the BPL. However, they couldn’t extend it further in their last game of the Chattogram leg, losing to Rajshahi. They still have an enviable record of 8 wins and 1 loss in their last nine games.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

The two franchises have faced each other 11 times in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. Durbar Rajshahi extended their head-to-head record to 7-4 with their win in Chattogram on 23rd January.

Head to Head

Durbar Rajshahi: 7

Rangpur Riders: 4

Draw: 0

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership than the Rangpur Riders

Rangpur Riders’ openers, despite the team’s dominance, have failed to put on a platform for the rest of the team. Their highest score for the opening wicket this season is 20 runs and they average just over 11 runs for the first wicket. Durbar Rajshahi, on the other hand, have two 40+ scores and have lost their opening wicket for less than Riders’ average 4 times in 10 games. We are backing the Rajshahi openers to give their team a better foundation to build on than the Riders’ opening pair.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders

T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium, null

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Durbar Rajshahi

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman

Despite scoring 34 runs in the last match, Anamul Haque lost his place as the leading run scorer of the tournament to Tanzid Hasan. A return to Mirpur where he scored both his fifties this season presents the Bangladesh international the perfect opportunity to reclaim the position.

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ top batsman

The second-highest run scorer for the Riders this season is our pick to be the team’s best batsman against Rajshahi in Mirpur. He top scored for the Riders with 43 in the previous match and returns to Mirpur where he has scores of 40, 4, and 62* in three games.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler

The leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Taskin Ahmed comes into the match after picking up 2 wickets against the Riders in the last match. The pacer returns to his favourite venue of the tournament, Mirpur, where he took 12 of his 22 wickets in just three games. He’ll be the man to watch out for in the match.

Akif Javed to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler

Pakistan’s pacer Akif Javed made the most of the Chattogram leg and propelled himself to second in the list of the highest wicket-takers this season. In two games in Chattogram, he returned with figures of 4/32 and 3/23. Despite playing just 7 innings, he has taken 15 wickets and we’re backing him to make the most of the Mirpur wicket.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Rangpur Riders

While the Durbar Rajshahi pulled off a miraculous win on the last day in Chattogram, we are expecting the league leaders to beat them in Mirpur. Rangpur Riders have confirmed qualification to the playoff rounds, but are yet to mathematically seal the top 2 spots, which a win will confirm. Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 2.44 (Parimatch) Rangpur Riders to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch)
  • Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 2.44 (Parimatch)
  • Rangpur Riders to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch)
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