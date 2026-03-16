Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction
DUR
36%
Chance of Winning
RAN
64%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- Rangpur Riders’ loss to Durbar Rajshahi was their first defeat of the season.
- With 8 wins in a row, the Riders set the record for the best ever start to the Bangladesh Premier League by any team.
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning
Durbar Rajshahi pulled off the surprise result of the season by handing Rangpur Riders their first loss of the season in the previous game. Prior to that, Durbar Rajshahi had only managed to win three games in 9. They will be looking to use that result as a launchpad to get themselves into the Top 4 spots.
Rangpur Riders received a rude awakening in their most recent game in the Bangladesh Premier League. The Riders had gone on a record 8-match winning run to start the tournament, but were handed a 24-run loss by Durbar Rajshahi in Chattogram. The table toppers will aim to return to winning ways with the tournament returning to Mirpur.
- Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 36%
- Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning - 64%
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur has been kind to batters this season with average scores of over 165 per inning. Rangpur Riders scored 191 in their first game at the venue while Durbar Rajshahi have scores of 191 and 179 in two of their three games. Hence, we’re backing both teams to go above the 160-run mark in the match.
We are also backing Anamul Haque to go big in the match. The top order batsman is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament. Both of his fifties have come in Mirpur and we are expecting him to add to that tally against the Rangpur Riders.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Rangpur Riders to score fewer than 15.5 runs for the opening wicket
Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership
Fifty to be scored in the match
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction
The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur has hosted 8 matches. On three occasions, teams chasing have emerged victorious with ones that bat first winning five games. We feel the captains would have taken notice of this trend and will opt to bat first.
Weather Report
Mirpur is expected to be a little chilly in the evening with the temperature starting at 20 degrees celsius and going down as the match progresses. There’s no forecast of rain so we are likely to see a full match to be played out.
Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List
Durbar Rajshahi Player List
Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Allrounder
|
Jishan Alam
|
Batter
|
Anamul Haque
|
Batter
|
Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Yasir Ali
|
Batter
|
Akbar Ali
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ryan Burl
|
Allrounder
|
Sunzamul Islam
|
Allrounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
|
Allrounder
|
Aftab Alam
|
Bowler
Durbar Rajshahi Team Form
Durbar Rajshahi revived their hopes of qualifying for the playoff stage with the win over the table toppers. It was their fourth win in ten games and got them level on points with Khulna Tigers in fourth spot.
Rangpur Riders News & Player List
Rangpur Riders Player List
Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Khushdil Shah, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tawfique Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
|
Tawfique Khan
|
Batter
|
Saif Hassan
|
Allrounder
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
Allrounder
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
Allrounder
|
Rejaur Rahman Raja
|
Bowler
|
Nahid Rana
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Team Form
Rangpur Riders’ brilliant form saw them post 8 wins in a row to set a new record in the BPL. However, they couldn’t extend it further in their last game of the Chattogram leg, losing to Rajshahi. They still have an enviable record of 8 wins and 1 loss in their last nine games.
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head
The two franchises have faced each other 11 times in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. Durbar Rajshahi extended their head-to-head record to 7-4 with their win in Chattogram on 23rd January.
Head to Head
Durbar Rajshahi: 7
Rangpur Riders: 4
Draw: 0
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds
Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership than the Rangpur Riders
Rangpur Riders’ openers, despite the team’s dominance, have failed to put on a platform for the rest of the team. Their highest score for the opening wicket this season is 20 runs and they average just over 11 runs for the first wicket. Durbar Rajshahi, on the other hand, have two 40+ scores and have lost their opening wicket for less than Riders’ average 4 times in 10 games. We are backing the Rajshahi openers to give their team a better foundation to build on than the Riders’ opening pair.
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, null
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters
Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman
Despite scoring 34 runs in the last match, Anamul Haque lost his place as the leading run scorer of the tournament to Tanzid Hasan. A return to Mirpur where he scored both his fifties this season presents the Bangladesh international the perfect opportunity to reclaim the position.
Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ top batsman
The second-highest run scorer for the Riders this season is our pick to be the team’s best batsman against Rajshahi in Mirpur. He top scored for the Riders with 43 in the previous match and returns to Mirpur where he has scores of 40, 4, and 62* in three games.
Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers
Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler
The leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Taskin Ahmed comes into the match after picking up 2 wickets against the Riders in the last match. The pacer returns to his favourite venue of the tournament, Mirpur, where he took 12 of his 22 wickets in just three games. He’ll be the man to watch out for in the match.
Akif Javed to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler
Pakistan’s pacer Akif Javed made the most of the Chattogram leg and propelled himself to second in the list of the highest wicket-takers this season. In two games in Chattogram, he returned with figures of 4/32 and 3/23. Despite playing just 7 innings, he has taken 15 wickets and we’re backing him to make the most of the Mirpur wicket.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rangpur Riders
- Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 2.44 (Parimatch)
- Rangpur Riders to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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