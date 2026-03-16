Facts: Jaker Ali of Sylhet Strikers scored 47 not out runs off 23 balls against Chattogram Kings in his last outing

Durbar Rajshahi's Yasir Ali is the sixth-highest run-scorer in BPL 2025 with 227 runs at an average of 45.40

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi and Sylhet Strikers will be facing each other for the first time in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 on Friday. Both the teams have lost four of their first six matches. Durbar Rajshahi lost by 149 runs in their last match against Dhaka Capitals. They were bundled out for 105 while chasing 255. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers lost to Chittagong Kings by 30 runs in their last encounter.

Sylhet have a better chance of winning against Durbar as they have shown improvement in their last three outings. The Ariful Haque-led side has got a strong overseas contingent, and the batting unit has mostly posted good totals on the scoreboard. The same hasn't been the case with Durbar Rajshahi, who were bowled out for 105 in their last outing. They were bowled out for 114 against Chittagong Kings. After six matches, Taskin Ahmed has been the only bowler from the team who has picked more than three wickets. The same is a serious matter of concern against a very competitive batting group of Sylhet. Their bowling group consisting of Reece Topley and Tanzim Hasan Sakib will also pose a serious threat for the inconsistent batters of Durbar Rajshahi.

Durbar Rajshahi chance of winning - 40%

Sylhet Strikers chance of winning - 60%

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Our Prediction

Sylhet Strikers are more likely to beat Durbar Rajshahi in the upcoming 23rd match of BBL 2025. Sylhet are laden with T20 stars like Paul Stirling, George Munsey, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali, Reece Topley, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. The side lost their first three matches, but have got their mojo back by winning two of their last three games. Durbar Rajshahi will enter the match on the back of a massive 149-run defeat. They also suffered big losses against Fortune Barishal (7 wickets), and Chittagong Kings (105 runs). The poor form of opener Mohammad Haris, and lack of experienced players with T20 flair has also hurt the sixth-ranked side in the seven-team competition.

Durbar Rajshahi to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

Eyes will once again be on Durbar Rajshahi all-rounder Ryan Burl. He has scored 179 runs in six matches at an average of 179 and a strike rate of 146.72. He has also picked three wickets for his side. Batting at number seven in the last match against Dhaka, the southpaw scored unbeaten 47 runs off 32 balls to save his side from blushes and take them past the 100-run mark. He scored unbeaten 48 in the second-last match against Khulna, and unbeaten 55 against Dhaka earlier in the tournament.

Sylhet Strikers wicketkeeper-batter George Munsey returned to form in his last outing against Chittagong by scoring 52 off 37 balls. The innings consisted of four boundaries and as many sixes. The Scotland batter would be looking to carry forward the momentum against Durbar Rajshahi on Friday. The 31-year-old has featured in a total of 91 T20 matches and scored 2339 runs at an average of 28.18, and a strike rate of 142.62.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers to hit most match sixes 2.00 Bet on Batery Durbar Rajshahi to score under 43.5 runs in first six overs 2.68 Bet on Batery Sylhet Strikers to score over 4.5 runs in first over 1.50 Bet on Batery

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Toss Prediction

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium hosted Dhaka Capital and Fortune Barishal in the 21st match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025. No BPL 2025 match was hosted at the venue before this match. Dhaka won the toss and opted to bat first, but could score only 139 runs in 19.3 overs. Fortune Barishal chased down the target without any major hiccups and won by eight wickets and 24 balls remaining. The venue has been considered good for batting, and also helps the pacers. Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl first 54 percent of the time in the last five years. Teams bowling first have won 38.99 percent of the matches. However, the outcome of the last match here, can invite the team winning the toss to bat first in the day game.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Chattogram on Friday, January 17. With a humidity level of 69 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 28-29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h.

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Mohammad Haris, Anamul Haque (c), SM Meherob, Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Jishan Alam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Bilal Khan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Mizanur Rahman, Mohor Sheikh, Hasan Murad

Durbar Rajshahi Playing XI











Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper-batter Sabbir Hossain Batter Anamul Haque (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Yasir Ali Batter Akbar Ali (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter SM Meherob All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Sohag Gazi All-rounder Sunzamul Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shaiful Islam Bowler











Durbar Rajshahi Recent Form

Durbar Rajshahi are currently occupying the sixth spot in the seven-team BPL 2025. They have lost four of their six matches, also losing the last match against Dhaka by 149 runs. They have lost three of their last four matches.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Rahkeem Cornwall, Rony Talukdar, George Munsey, Zakir Hasan (wk), Aaron Jones, Nahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Al-Amin Hossain, Nihaduzzaman, Samiullah Shinwari

Sylhet Strikers Playing XI







Rony Talukdar Batter Paul Striling Batter Zakir Hasan Batter George Munsey (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Aaron James Batter Jaker Ali Wicketkeeper-batter Ariful Haque (CAP) All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Nahidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Ruyel Miah Bowler











Sylhet Strikers Recent Form

Sylhet Strikers are ranked fifth in the BPL 2025 points table. They lost their last match against Chittagong by 30 runs, but have won two of their last three matches. Like Durbar, Sylhet have also lost four of their last six matches.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Head-to-Head Record

Durbar Rajshahi have won four of their last five matches against Sylhet Thunder. They have won each of their last four matches against the opposition. Rajshahi have lost just two matches against Sylhet till date.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Odds

Sylhet Strikers opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sylhet Strikers opening pair of Rony Talukdar and Paul Stirling could score only one run together in their last match against Chittagong Kings. In the second-last match Rahkeem Cornwall came to open with Rony, but the partnership lasted for seven runs only. Rony scored 56 runs in the match. Cornwall and George Munsey opened in the third-last match which saw the former get out on the first ball of the innings. Rony was dismissed on the third ball of the innings without any runs on the board in the fourth-last match. It's quite clear that the Sylhet strikers have failed time and again but would be hoping for a resurgence against the lacklustre bowling attack of Durbar Rajshahi. Taskin Ahmed is their only bowler who has picked more than three wickets in the tournament, and therefore Durbar Rajshahi openers would fancy their chance to score over 19 runs together.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet Now!

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Top Batters

Yasir Ali to be the top batter for Durbar Rajshahi

Yasir Ali is the leading run-scorer for his team so far in the BPL 2025. He has scored 227 runs in five matches at an average of 45.40, and a strike rate of 158.74. The 28-year-old has scores of 17, 41 and 37 in his last three outings. Overall, he has featured in 117 T20 matches and scored 2203 runs at a strike rate of 128.75. He has 11 T20 fifties to his name.

Zakir Hasan to be the top batter for Sylhet Strikers

Zakir Hasan is the man in form for his team. He has scored 251 runs in six matches at an average of 50.20, and a strike rate of 149.40. Three fifties have come off his bat in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025. He has scores of 28, 75* and 58 in his last three innings. Overall, Zakir has scored 1435 runs in 98 T20 matches at a strike rate of 120.28.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Durbar Rajshahi

Senior Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has been the standout bowler for Durbar Rajshahi in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025. He has picked 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.28 and a strike rate of 6.72. No other bowler from the team has more than three wickets to his name. The right-arm pacer has featured in 177 T20 matches and picked 219 wickets at an average of 22.15.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers

Bangladesh international Tanzim Hasan Sakib has emerged as the leader of the pack for Sylhet Strikers. The pacer has picked 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.45. However, his economy rate is in excess of 9. No other bowler from the team has picked more than four wickets in the BPL 2025 so far. Overall, Tanzim has picked 77 wickets in 58 T20 matches at an average of 22.61 and an economy rate of 8.53. In pace-friendly conditions of Chattogram, he is expected to be amongst wickets.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sylhet Strikers Durbar Rajshahi to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch) Sylhet Strikers are more likely to beat Durbar Rajshahi in the upcoming 23rd match of BBL 2025. Sylhet are laden with T20 stars like Paul Stirling, George Munsey, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali, Reece Topley, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. The side lost their first three matches, but have got their mojo back by winning two of their last three games. Durbar Rajshahi will enter the match on the back of a massive 149-run defeat. They also suffered big losses against Fortune Barishal (7 wickets), and Chittagong Kings (105 runs). The poor form of opener Mohammad Haris, and lack of experienced players with T20 flair has also hurt the sixth-ranked side in the seven-team competition. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





