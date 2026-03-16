Durbar Rajshahi are the only team in the tournament to have defeated the table toppers Rangpur Riders

In the Strikers’ avatar, the Sylhet franchise has recorded just 28 wins in 81 games, the lowest win rate of any team which has played more than one season in the history of the BPL.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

Durbar Rajshahi’s hunt for the playoff spots in the 2024/25 Bangladesh Premier League continues with their final league match against lowly Sylhet Strikers in Mirpur. The match is scheduled to be played from 6:00 PM IST on 27th January at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi shocked the cricketing world by handing Rangpur Riders their first losses of the season. Prior to the games against the league leaders, the team had won just thrice in 9 games and looked devoid of confidence throughout the season.

Sylhet Strikers are likely to remain at the bottom of the table come the end of the tournament having won just two games in 10 attempts. With two games left in the season, the Strikers are playing for pride.

Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 59%

Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning - 41%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sylhet Strikers have scores of 119 and 121 in the two games they have played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur this season. Durbar Rajshahi, on the other hand, have scored 197, 179, and 119 in their three games at the venue. We are backing them to post a big score against the Strikers. We are backing Rajshahi’s top two scorers, Anamul Haque and Yasir Ali, to go big in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers to smash more sixes 2.20 Bet on Batery Durbar Rajshahi to hit more fours 1.85 Bet on Batery No fifty to be scored in the match 3.95 Bet on Batery

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

10 matches have been played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, which will be the venue till the end of the tournament now. Teams batting first have won six times so far as compared to the team chasing, who have emerged victorious on four occasions. We are backing the team that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Mirpur for the evening game is forecast to be between 17 and 22 degrees celsius. There is no rain in the city while there will be a gentle breeze blowing during match hours.

Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Allrounder Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque Batter Mark Deyal Batter Yasir Ali Batter Akbar Ali Wicketkeeper Ryan Burl Allrounder Sunzamul Islam Allrounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Allrounder Aftab Alam Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

The giant killers, Durbar Rajshahi, have revived their campaign with back-to-back wins over the seemingly indomitable Rangpur Riders. They have won five out of 11 matches so far and are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Jaker Ali, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nahidul Islam, Samiullah Shinwari, Paul Stirling, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Aaron Jones, Ruyel Miah, Tipu Sultan, Sumon Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Jones Batter Rony Talukdar Batter George Munsey Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Samiullah Shinwari Allrounder Jaker Ali Wicketkeeper Ariful Haque Allrounder Sumon Khan Bowler Ruyel Miah Bowler Tipu Sultan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

The Strikers lie at the bottom of the table with just four points in ten games. After losing their first three matches, they managed to put together two wins. However, that turned out to be a flash in the pan as the Sylhet franchise lost their next five games.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Sylhet Strikers have faced Durbar Rajshahi on 11 occasions in the Bangladesh Premier League. They have lost seven times while emerging victorious on 4 instances. Earlier this season, Durbar Rajshahi beat the Strikers to register their seventh win over the opponents.

Head to Head

Durbar Rajshahi: 7

Sylhet Strikers: 4

Draw: 0

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership than the Sylhet Strikers

Sylhet Strikers have the worst record for the opening wicket in the Bangladesh Premier League. They have managed a grand total of 81 runs in 10 games. The figure goes down to 34 in 9 games if we exclude their outlier against Rangpur Riders in their second match of the season. On the other hand, Durbar Rajshahi average nearly 20 runs for the first wicket. We’re backing their openers to easily outscore the Strikers’ opening pair as they did earlier in the season.

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Top Batters

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman

The second-highest run scorer of the tournament, Anamul Haque is the danger man for Durbar Rajshahi. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 392 runs in the tournament so far including a century and two fifties. In the four matches he has played in Mirpur, Haque has scored two half-centuries.

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ top batsman

Sylhet Strikers’ top scorer of the tournament, Zakir Hasan, is our pick to be the best batsman from the team in the match. While he has gone off the boil in recent games, he started the season in superb form, smashing three fifties in his first five games. He was the team’s top scorer with 39 runs the last time they faced Durbar Rajshahi.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler

The Durbar Rajshahi pacer is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 dismissals in 11 matches. The 29-year-old excels in Mirpur, having taken 14 wickets out of his tally in just four matches at the venue.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’ top bowler

Medium pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 7 matches. He didn’t play the previous game against Rajshahi but will be itching to add to his tally when the two sides meet in Mirpur.