Facts: Kyle Mayers is in very good form at the moment, having scored 163 runs at an average of 54.33 and an earth-shattering strike rate of 181.11

Rahman has 345 wickets in the shortest format of the game which came at an average of 21.78 and an economy rate of 7.52

Ashraf, the highest wicket-taker for Fortune Barishal this season, has 188 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 28.20

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Chance of Winning

Led by Tamim Iqbal, Fortune Barishal have done a good job of ensuring things are even for them in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. While Tamim himself has delivered with the bat, he has also been helped by the likes of Kyle Mayers, Jahandad Khan, and Faheem Ashraf. That has helped them gain a firm footing in the middle of the table and can definitely gain more traction as teams approach the business end of the tournament.

On the other hand, Dhaka Capitals have been extremely rearguard in their approach, with losses after losses dampening their spirit. Barring Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, and Sabbir Rahman, others have failed to have a move on this season, ensuring things being very slow for them overall. So what are the chances for them this season is almost over.

FB’s chance of winning is 65%

DC’s chance of winning is 35%

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Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Betting Tips

Even though Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket, don’t forget to bet big on him for the upcoming encounter. At the same time, there is a lot of money to be made if you bet on Faheem Ashraf. Jahandad Khan is another batter who is giving you a good chance of making money with irresistible bets. Trust him to do that. Do you really want to leave Towhid Hridoy out of your market picks? That wouldn’t be a good idea.

Match Prediction Best Odds Fortune Barishal to have more Fours 1.80 Bet on Batery Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Dhaka Capitals Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Since 2020, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram has hosted a total of 39 matches in which the batting first teams have won 22 games as compared to 17 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue has been 167/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 186/6. Despite the overwhelming result by the batting first teams, captains have decided to bowl first in 23 occasions.

Weather Report

Rain won’t be a concern for the game day, but this being an afternoon game, dew will be out of the equation. Captains wouldn’t shy away from batting first as the weather offers a pretty good condition for teams to leverage the batting conditions.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kyle Mayers, Towhid Hridoy, Jahandad Khan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Dawid Malan, James Fuller, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nandre Burger, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Mohammad Ali, Pritom Kumar, Iqbal Hossain Emon

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Jahandad Khan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

In five games this season of Bangladesh Premier League, Fortune Barishal have won three and lost a couple of games. They are a team in good shape and will aim to come back from the loss against Rangapur Riders, who have beaten them for the second time in two H2H games this season.

Dhaka Capitals Player List

Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Riaz Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farmanullah Safi, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shubham Ranjane, Asif Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Stephen Eskinazi, Zahoor Khan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Shahnawaz Dahani, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Amir Hamza, Johnson Charles

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Wicket-keeper Tanzid Hasan Batter Munim Shahriar Batter Sabbir Rahman Batter Thisara Perera Batter Riaz Hassan All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain All-rounder Abu Jayed Bowler Farmanullah Safi Bowler Mukidul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dhaka Capitals Team Form

Dhaka Capitals have been going through a horror time in the Bangladesh Premier League, having lost six of their seven games so far. After losing six consecutive games, they sneaked out a win against Durbar Rajshahi by a massive margin after their openers provided an incredible start.

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Head-To-Head

Fortune Barishal and Dhaka Capitals have played each other six times in the Bangladesh Premier League, with the former winning four games as compared to two wins by the latter.

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Betting Odds

Dhaka Capitals to score over 48.5 runs in first six overs @ 1.86 (Batery)

Even though Dhaka Capitals are really bad over the course of the tournament, failing to secure any big access in the period, the last match gave a sneak peek into what is possible. With Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan at the thick of things, one can be sure that success is a definitive metric. Dhaka have scored at a strike rate of 140.9 in the powerplay this season and with the average runs per wicket being 35.5. That is a very good way to look at things.

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Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Best Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Fortune Barishal’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Kyle Mayers is in very good form at the moment, having scored 163 runs at an average of 54.33 and an earth-shattering strike rate of 181.11. In the process, Mayers, who is the highest run-scorer for the franchise this season, has scored two fifties, which tell you why it’d be better to trust him to score runs once again.

Litton Das to be Dhaka Capitals’ best batter (Batery)

Litton Das has scored 240 runs in six matches for Dhaka Capitals at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 164.38. One of the most celebrated batters in Bangladesh, Das has 5123 runs in T20s, which you could understand from his last two knocks. Backing him should be at the top of your wishlist.

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Best Bowlers

Faheem Ashraf to be Fortune Barishal’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf is creating ripples in Bangladesh at the moment, with five wickets at an average of 27.20 in the Bangladesh Premier League. The highest wicket-taker for Fortune Barishal this season, Ashraf has 188 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 20.4. Go for him and you wouldn’t be disappointed.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Dhaka Capitals’ best bowler (Batery)

There shouldn’t be any confusion, should it? Mustafizur Rahman has everything best about the format and has had success all across the globe. The highest wicket-taker for Dhaka this season, Rahman has 345 wickets in the shortest format of the game which came at an average of 21.78 and an economy rate of 7.52. Just go for him, alright!

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Fortune Barishal to Win - 1.55 (Batery)

Dhaka Capitals to Win - 2.25 (Batery) Fortune Barishal are the undisputed favourites to win the upcoming encounter, with the recent results clearing making it clear. While Barishal have been more than average in their approach, leading the path succinctly, Dhaka have failed to put any inspiring performances to bolster their cause. So stay assured that Fortune Barishal will walk away with the honours. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





