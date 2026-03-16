Facts: Fortune Barishal’s Faheem Ashraf is the third leading wicket-taker of the Bangladesh Premier League with 15 wickets in nine innings.

Abu Hider is the top bowler for Khulna Tigers with 15 wickets in eight innings so far.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Chances of Winning

Fortune Barishal have continued to be on a rampage as they took down Sylhet Strikers in the previous match. The latter were the first at the crease and after an awful batting display, they ended up with a total of 116 runs. Fortune Barishal’s Faheem Ashraf is largely credited for this feat since he took an impressive five-wicket haul and was impossible to score off of. The bowlers made life easy for the batting lineup and it paid off as skipper Tamim Iqbal and wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim led the chase with 52* and 42* runs, respectively. In the end, Fortune Barishal emerged victorious by a margin of eight wickets.

Khulna Tigers remain a middling team in the tournament and they took their fourth victory of the season last time out against Sylhet Strikers where the latter batted first and posted a mediocre total of 152 on the board. The chase was not entirely smooth sailing but skipper and opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz ensured that the team made it over the line with his knock of 70 runs. The other batters made up the deficit to take home a solid six-wicket triumph.

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 60%

Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 40%

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Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal to score low before first dismissal

In the last five matches, there has been precisely one match where Fortune Barishal achieved a competitive opening stand. This is a major bugbear for the team, especially since they do not have an established opening pair to lead the innings. With skipper Tamim Iqbal consistently at the front, the team has had first partnerships of 22, 1, 14, 8 and 81 runs. This does not inspire confidence in them at all, and another low opening score is on the cards for the defending champions.

Match Prediction Best Odds Fortune Barishal opening partnership over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers opening partnership under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal to have higher opening partnership 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

In the first nine matches held at Shere Bangla National Stadium this season, the record is quite close between those batting and fielding first by a scoreline of 5-4. However, the teams have shown a preference for fielding first, having chosen to do so in six of the nine games. Even with an average first innings score as high as 172, no total is truly safe on this surface which makes fielding first the favored option for the next match.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are expected at Mirpur with no sign of rainfall, and the temperature is predicted to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Towhid Hridoy Batter Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Ripon Mondol Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal’s only two losses this season were at the hands of Rangpur Riders and they have managed to overcome every other team with ease.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad, William Bosisto, Alex Ross, Aamer Jamal.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper William Bosisto Batter Abu Hider Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Aamer Jamal All-rounder Salman Irshad Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers are unpredictable and that puts them on the backfoot against a formidable rival like Fortune Barishal.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head

Fortune Barishal have the advantage over Khulna Tigers with three wins in the last five head-to-head meetings, including their encounter earlier this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Fortune Barishal - 3

Khulna Tigers - 2

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Fortune Barishal

Towhid Hridoy and Tamim Iqbal have been the mainstay opening batters for Fortune Barishal but the team does not have much to show for itself with first wicket stands of 22, 1 and 14 runs in the last three matches. Although Khulna Tigers have also struggled to settle on a permanent opening pair, they have Mohammad Naim as their linchpin and the team boasts first partnerships of 65, 6 and 42 runs in the previous three games. This puts Khulna Tigers’ openers at an advantage in the next outing versus Fortune Barishal.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.43 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous outing against Sylhet Strikers, Tamim Iqbal emerged as the leading run-getter for Fortune Barishal with his third half-century of the season. He remained not out on 52 and continues to lead the team’s run charts with 282 runs in nine innings. With an average of 40.28 in the tournament, the skipper is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter

Mohammad Naim departed for 20 in the previous match against Sylhet Strikers and was tied as the second leading batter of the innings. However, his position as the team’s top batter remains unchallenged with 282 runs in nine innings. With two half-centuries and an average of 31.33, he is expected to top the charts in the next encounter.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Faheem Ashraf to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Faheem Ashraf was the leading wicket-taker for Fortune Barishal as predicted against Sylhet Strikers where he picked up his first fifer of the season. He remains the team’s top bowler overall with 15 wickets under his belt in eight innings coupled with an average of 14.26, making him the leading choice against Khulna Tigers, too.

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler

Abu Hider was the joint highest wicket-taker for Khulna Tigers last time out against Sylhet Strikers wherein he picked up two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.75. As the team’s leading batter with 15 wickets in eight innings and an average of 18.60, he remains the top choice against Fortune Barishal.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.62 (Batery)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 2.30 (Batery) Khulna Tigers are quite an undistinguished team in the tournament so far as they occupy fourth place with four wins in nine fixtures with a net run rate of -0.148. Their inconsistency is a major problem but their upcoming adversaries, Fortune Barishal, are way ahead in second place with seven wins, two defeats and a net run rate of 1.090. Having beaten Khulna Tigers once in the present tournament, Fortune Barishal are endorsed to clinch victory in the second head-to-head match as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





