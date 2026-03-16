Facts: Skipper Tamim Iqbal leads Fortune Barishal’s run charts with 230 runs in eight innings.

Zakir Hasan stands as Sylhet Strikers’ leading batter with 342 runs in nine innings thus far.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Chances of Winning

Fortune Barishal remain one of the most formidable teams in the Bangladesh Premier League this season and they have made very few errors in their campaign so far. Their last match against Khulna Tigers was an incredibly close contest where Fortune Barishal batted first and piled on 167 runs; Mahmudullah notched up a half-century with precisely 50 runs, followed by Rishad Hossain and Towhid Hridoy who scored 39 and 36 runs, respectively. This put the team in a great position with 167 runs on the board. They were still on tenterhooks but the bowlers pulled through, having limited the opposition to 160/6 by the end of the innings which gave the defending champions a seven-run victory.

Sylhet Strikers are on the other end of the spectrum since they have had a rough campaign and they suffered yet another loss at the hands of Khulna Tigers in the last match. The former’s score of 152 was not very convincing - out of the entire lineup, George Munsey and Zakir Hasan were the only ones who played mature innings with scores of 58 and 44, respectively. It was not a particularly daunting score to chase down and Sylhet Strikers were defeated by six wickets.

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 69%

Sylhet Strikers chance of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

Sylhet Strikers to score low before first dismissal

In the last five matches that Sylhet Strikers have played, there has not been a single occasion where their opening pair put on a competitive stand to help lay down a solid foundation to build on. They constantly send out different combinations to lead the innings and it has not paid off even once, evidenced by opening scores of 1, 11, 3, 1 and 7 runs. Despite the fact that Rony Talukdar has become a linchpin for the first wicket, his partner keeps changing and there is not enough stability for the opening lineup to succeed.

Match Prediction Best Odds Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership to be Fortune Barishal 1.73 Highest Opening Partnership to be Fortune Barishal

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Toss Prediction

In the tournament this season, eight matches have been played at Shere Bangla National Stadium so far and the teams batting first have a slight advantage with five victories. It is a track which favors the batters heavily, reflected in the average first innings score of 180. Both teams will want to bat first and put themselves in a better position to win.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no chance of rainfall at Mirpur and sunny skies will prevail, along with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Towhid Hridoy Batter Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Rishad Hossain All-rounder Jahandad Khan All-rounder Tanvir Islam Bowler Ripon Mondol Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal have faced a few minor setbacks along the way but they remain highly competitive with three back-to-back wins leading up to this game.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Ariful Haque (c), Rony Talukdar, Aaron Jones, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Nahidul Islam, Rahkeem Cornwall, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehedi Sohag, Mohammad Nihaduzzaman, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nihaduzzaman, Kadeem Alleyne, Sumon Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Wicket-keeper Rony Talukdar Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Jaker Ali Batter Ariful Haque (C) All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Sumon Khan Bowler Ruyel Miah Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers enter this match on the back of four successive defeats and it does not bode well for them.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between the sides, Fortune Barishal hold the upper hand with three back-to-back wins leading up to this fixture.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Fortune Barishal - 3

Sylhet Strikers - 2

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Both Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers have had the same problem at the front, wherein they are unable to find a stable, reliable opening pair to lead the team. For Fortune Barishal, skipper Tamim Iqbal has been their mainstay from the start of the season but they cannot settle on a partner for him. This has resulted in stands of 1, 14 and 8 runs in the last three matches. Sylhet Strikers are in a similar plight but George Munsey and Rony Talukdar have opened two of the last three fixtures with opening totals of 1, 11 and 3. The bookmakers expect Fortune Barishal to have the edge in this encounter and outdo Sylhet Strikers’ first partnership.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.554 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

Although Tamim Iqbal was out on a golden duck in the previous encounter against Khulna Tigers, he remains the top batter for Fortune Barishal with 230 runs in eight innings and an average of 32.85. He has a hefty lead over the others and two half-centuries under his belt so far, making him the leading choice for the next game.

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Batter

Zakir Hasan narrowly missed out on what would have been his fourth half-century of the season, having been dismissed for 44 in the last game against Khulna Tigers. He was the second leading batter during the match and stands at the top with 342 runs overall in nine innings. With an excellent average of 42.75 in the tournament, he is expected to come out on top this time around.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Faheem Ashraf to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Faheem Ashraf failed to capture any wickets in the previous outing versus Khulna Tigers but he retains his lead among the bowlers with ten wickets in eight innings thus far. Even though his performance in the last match was substandard, he is averaging at 20.70 which makes him the top pick against Sylhet Strikers.

Samiullah Shinwari to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Bowler

Samiullah Shinwari was tied as the second leading bowler for Sylhet Strikers in the previous match where his three-over spell yielded a single wicket and an economy rate of 5.00. He currently has four wickets in three innings and an average of 14.50. He is anticipated to kick it up a notch and emerge as their top wicket-taker.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch) Sylhet Strikers continue to languish at the bottom of the standings as they have a mere two wins in nine fixtures with an awful net run rate of -1.248. They are the least competitive team in the tournament and the fact that they are going up against the second best team yet puts them on the backfoot. Fortune Barishal stand second on the points table with six wins in eight games and a net run rate of 0.993. The choice is quite clear for the bookmakers who favor the latter to come out on top. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





