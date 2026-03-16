Facts: Chittagong Kings’ only loss in this season came against Khulna Tigers in both teams’ first matches of the campaign.

Khulna Tigers have won both matches in Mirpur and lost all three games in Sylhet.

Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning

Khulna Tigers’ tournament has flipped on its head. They started the season with back-to-back wins in Mirpur. However, playing in Sylhet was a nightmare for the side as they lost all three games there. They find themselves in fourth spot in the table, barely hanging on to the play-off positions.

Chittagong Kings, on the other hand, started with a loss to none other than the Tigers. Their season, however, got better from there on as they registered three wins on the bounce to propel themselves to second position in the points table. They’re looking good to make the qualifying stage but will need to avoid a change in fortunes after a venue change as was the case with Khulna Tigers.

Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning - 43%

Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning - 57%

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Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Chittagong Kings’ batter Usman Khan comes into the match on the back of two fifties and a century. He played in the no. 3 spot in the first game, but ever since he was promoted to the top of the order, he has been unstoppable. We’re expecting him to open the innings once again and go big against the Tigers.

The last time the two sides met, the Tigers scored 37 runs before losing their first wicket. In contrast, the Kings lost their first wicket in the first over itself and while they scored 54 runs in the powerplay, it came at the cost of four wickets. Despite Usman Khan’s form, we’re backing the Tigers to score more runs than the Kings for the opening wicket due to their relatively conservative approach to the first 6 overs as compared to their opponents.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings to score fewer than 20.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers to score more than 19.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chittagong Kings to hit more fours 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Match Toss Prediction

Khulna Tigers have won both matches where they have batted first while lost all three when they were chasing. Chittagong Kings have been successful in chasing a target down once in two attempts while they have successfully defended their scores in both the games they batted first. Hence, we are expecting the teams to play to their strengths and opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Chattogram will see temperature between mid twenties to high teens. There’s no rain expected during the match so fans can expect the complete game to be played out.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Abu Hider, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Oshane Thomas, William Bosisto, Salman Irshad, Darwish Rasooli

Predicted Playing XI

William Bosisto Batter Mohammad Naim Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Afif Hossain Allrounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes Batter Abu Hider Allrounder Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder Nasum Ahmed Allrounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

The Tigers have registered two wins in five games in the tournament. It is worrying signs for the team as they are winless in their last three matches.

Chittagong Kings News & Player List

Chittagong Kings Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Al Islam, Moeen Ali, Graham Clark, Binura Fernando, Haider Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Marshall Ayub, Maruf Mridha, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Wasim, Naeem Islam, Tom O'Connell, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rahatul Ferdous, Shamim Hossain, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Usman Khan, Arafat Sunny

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Wicketkeeper Graham Clark Batter Usman Khan Batter Mohammad Mithun Batter Shamim Hossain Allrounder Haider Ali Batter Mohammad Wasim Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Al Islam Bowler Khalel Ahmed Bowler Nabil Samad Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings are in a good space right now. They have played four matches and after a loss in the opening game, have come out victorious in the last three occasions. With the tournament moving to their home city, it could get better for them.

Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Head to Head

Under different ownership, the Khulna and Chittagong franchises have played each other 20 times including once this season. Chittagong lead the head-to-head record narrowly 10-9 with one of the matches ending in a tie.

Head to Head

Khulna Tigers: 9

Chittagong Kings: 10

Draw: 1

Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Betting Odds

Chittagong Kings to score big in the powerplay overs

Chittagong Kings are known to maximise the field restrictions in the powerplay even if they lose wickets. In the four matches they have played, they have scored fewer than 50 runs just once and average over 57 runs in the first six overs. Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have crossed the 50-run mark just twice in five attempts and even failing to score at 6 runs per over once. In the previous game between the two sides, the Kings scored 54 runs despite losing four wickets while the Tigers strolled to a score of 43/1. We’re backing the Chittagong franchise to have a much better powerplay with the bat as compared to the visitors.

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Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ top batsman

The top order for the Tigers has seen plenty of changes with William Bosisto, Darwish Rasooli, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Ibrahim Zadran shuffling their order. However, Mohammad Naim has kept his opening slot due to his consistent performances. He has scored 149 runs in 5 games so far and is likely to be the team’s best batter in Chattogram.

Usman Khan to be Chittagong Kings’ top batsman

Chittagong Kings’ top order batsman Usman Khan trails the tournament’s leading run scorer, Zakir Hasan, by just 2 runs despite playing two fewer games. Khan has scored two fifties and a hundred and batted at an average of over 62 and a strike rate just under 175. The only match the 29-year-old failed to notch a fifty or higher this season was against Khulna Tigers, a record he’ll want to rectify.

Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Top Bowlers

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

With 11 wickets in 5 games, Abu Hider is the second highest wicket-taker in the 2024/25 Bangladesh Premier League. The 28-year-old returned with figures of 4/44 in the match against the Kings earlier in the tournament while he is yet to return empty handed.

Al Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ top bowler

Off spinner Al Islam averages two wickets per match this season of the Bangladesh Premier League. In four games, he has taken 8 wickets to emerge as his team’s most prolific bowler. He has the best economy out of all bowlers who have taken more than 3 wickets and will be looking to keep the Tigers’ batting unit quiet.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chittagong Kings Khulna Tigers to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch) Chittagong Kings come into the match second in the table with three wins in a row. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers have lost three games after winning their first two matches. While the Tigers won the first match between the two teams, we’re backing the Kings to come out on top in Chattogram. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





