Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Match Prediction
DUR
45%
Chance of Winning
KHT
55%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- The last time the two sides met, Mohammad Haris and Jishan Alam put together Durbar Rajshahi’s highest opening wicket stand with 44 runs.
- Mohammad Naib needs 42 runs to cross the 3000-run milestone in T20 cricket.
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning
Durbar Rajshahi have been rocked by a scandal where the local players haven’t trained due to payment issues. While they have won two of their last three games, this issue might end up costing them this season. The side have won three out of seven matches and currently are in the play-off spots.
Khulna Tigers will be aiming to take advantage of the turmoil in the Rajshahi squad. They, themselves, are in a rut, having lost their last four matches. They started well with back-to-back wins, but lost all their games after the tournament moved away from Mirpur.
- Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning - 55%
- Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 45%
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Both teams’ bowlers have performed better than their batsmen so far, exemplified by the fact that two of the three highest wicket-takers in the tournament are playing for either team. We’re expecting a low-scoring encounter between Khulna Tigers and Durbar Rajshahi in Chattogram with an aggregate score of under 320.
Durbar Rajshahi’s Taskin Ahmed, apart from being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, has the best economy among all bowlers in the BPL that have taken more than 1 wicket. The fast bowler has kept it tight, bowling at an economy rate of 6.37 while taking 16 wickets. We’re backing him to trouble the Tigers’ batsmen in Chattogram.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Khulna Tigers to score fewer than 18.5 runs for the opening wicket
Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership
Durbar Rajshahi to score fewer than 17.5 runs for the first wicket
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Match Toss Prediction
Out of the four games played at the venue at the time of writing the preview, teams batting first have won thrice while only one team has successfully chased down the target. We’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature during the game is expected to be in the range of 18 to 23 degrees celsius. There’s no forecast of rain and while it is going to be humid in Chattogram, winds of 13 km per hour are expected to keep the players cool.
Khulna Tigers News & Player List
Khulna Tigers Player List
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Abu Hider, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Oshane Thomas, William Bosisto, Salman Irshad, Darwish Rasooli, Dom Sibley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dom Sibley
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Allrounder
|
Afif Hossain
|
Allrounder
|
Mahidul Islam Ankon
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Darwish Rasooli
|
Batter
|
Abu Hider
|
Allrounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
Allrounder
|
Mahfazur Rahman Rabby
|
Allrounder
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Khulna Tigers Team Form
After winning the first two games, the Tigers have hit a slump. They have lost their last four games and find themselves in fifth spot in the table with just 4 points in six games.
Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List
Durbar Rajshahi Player List
Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Allrounder
|
Jishan Alam
|
Batter
|
Anamul Haque
|
Batter
|
Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Yasir Ali
|
Batter
|
Akbar Ali
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ryan Burl
|
Allrounder
|
Sunzamul Islam
|
Allrounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
|
Allrounder
|
Aftab Alam
|
Bowler
Durbar Rajshahi Team Form
Durbar Rajshahi are one spot ahead of the Tigers in the table, having won three of their seven matches. One of their wins came against the Khulna Tigers in Sylhet.
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Head to Head
Durbar Rajshahi and Khulna Tigers have faced each other 16 times in the Bangladesh Premier League so far. Ahead of the season, the Tigers were leading 8-7, but Durbar Rajshahi levelled the record with a 28-run win.
Head to Head
Khulna Tigers: 8
Durbar Rajshahi: 8
Draw: 0
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Betting Odds
Wickets galore in the powerplay overs
Durbar Rajshahi average losing 2 wickets in the powerplay overs in seven games this season. They have lost 14 wickets in the first six overs so far and with their style of play, we’re not expecting that to get better anytime soon. The Khulna Tigers have a similar record, losing 12 wickets in six games in the powerplay overs. We find no reason to expect the teams to perform better in the powerplay in Chattogram and are backing the bowlers to shine in the powerplay in both innings.
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Top Batters
Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’s top batsman
The Tigers have failed to impress with the bat in the last four games, but Mohammad Naim has still managed to put up a couple of respectable scores. The team’s opening batsman has one fifty in a period where most of his teammates have collectively fallen. We’re backing him to be his team’s best batsman in Chattogram.
Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman
The Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batsman started the campaign with two fifties at the start of the tournament. While he only got a single double digit score in the next four games, he looks back in form after scoring 32 in the team’s first game in Chattogram.
Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Top Bowlers
Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler
Despite the team’s struggles in the season so far, Abu Hider has carved a place for himself in the side and managed to contribute in each game. The medium pacer is yet to return wicketless in any match and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 dismissals to his name.
Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler
The Durbar Rajshahi pacer is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven games. Taskin Ahmed started the tournament with a bang - helping himself to 12 wickets in three games in Mirpur. However, Sylhet saw him blank in two of three games while he started the Chattogram leg with 2 wickets. We’re backing the talented pacer to build on the last match and trouble the Tigers’ batsmen.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Khulna Tigers
- Khulna Tigers to Win - 1.80 (Parimatch)
- Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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