Facts: The last time the two sides met, Mohammad Haris and Jishan Alam put together Durbar Rajshahi’s highest opening wicket stand with 44 runs.

Mohammad Naib needs 42 runs to cross the 3000-run milestone in T20 cricket.

Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi have been rocked by a scandal where the local players haven’t trained due to payment issues. While they have won two of their last three games, this issue might end up costing them this season. The side have won three out of seven matches and currently are in the play-off spots.

Khulna Tigers will be aiming to take advantage of the turmoil in the Rajshahi squad. They, themselves, are in a rut, having lost their last four matches. They started well with back-to-back wins, but lost all their games after the tournament moved away from Mirpur.

Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning - 55%

Durbar Rajshahi Chance of Winning - 45%

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Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both teams’ bowlers have performed better than their batsmen so far, exemplified by the fact that two of the three highest wicket-takers in the tournament are playing for either team. We’re expecting a low-scoring encounter between Khulna Tigers and Durbar Rajshahi in Chattogram with an aggregate score of under 320.

Durbar Rajshahi’s Taskin Ahmed, apart from being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, has the best economy among all bowlers in the BPL that have taken more than 1 wicket. The fast bowler has kept it tight, bowling at an economy rate of 6.37 while taking 16 wickets. We’re backing him to trouble the Tigers’ batsmen in Chattogram.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers to score fewer than 18.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durbar Rajshahi to have a better opening partnership 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Durbar Rajshahi to score fewer than 17.5 runs for the first wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Match Toss Prediction

Out of the four games played at the venue at the time of writing the preview, teams batting first have won thrice while only one team has successfully chased down the target. We’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature during the game is expected to be in the range of 18 to 23 degrees celsius. There’s no forecast of rain and while it is going to be humid in Chattogram, winds of 13 km per hour are expected to keep the players cool.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Abu Hider, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Oshane Thomas, William Bosisto, Salman Irshad, Darwish Rasooli, Dom Sibley

Predicted Playing XI

Dom Sibley Batter Mohammad Naim Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Afif Hossain Allrounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicketkeeper Darwish Rasooli Batter Abu Hider Allrounder Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder Mahfazur Rahman Rabby Allrounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

After winning the first two games, the Tigers have hit a slump. They have lost their last four games and find themselves in fifth spot in the table with just 4 points in six games.

Durbar Rajshahi News & Player List

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Nathan Edward, Jishan Alam, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Saad Nasim, Sabbir Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Minhas, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Salman Mirza, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohor Sheikh, Sohag Gazi

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Allrounder Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque Batter Mark Deyal Batter Yasir Ali Batter Akbar Ali Wicketkeeper Ryan Burl Allrounder Sunzamul Islam Allrounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Allrounder Aftab Alam Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

Durbar Rajshahi are one spot ahead of the Tigers in the table, having won three of their seven matches. One of their wins came against the Khulna Tigers in Sylhet.

Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Head to Head

Durbar Rajshahi and Khulna Tigers have faced each other 16 times in the Bangladesh Premier League so far. Ahead of the season, the Tigers were leading 8-7, but Durbar Rajshahi levelled the record with a 28-run win.

Head to Head

Khulna Tigers: 8

Durbar Rajshahi: 8

Draw: 0

Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Betting Odds

Wickets galore in the powerplay overs

Durbar Rajshahi average losing 2 wickets in the powerplay overs in seven games this season. They have lost 14 wickets in the first six overs so far and with their style of play, we’re not expecting that to get better anytime soon. The Khulna Tigers have a similar record, losing 12 wickets in six games in the powerplay overs. We find no reason to expect the teams to perform better in the powerplay in Chattogram and are backing the bowlers to shine in the powerplay in both innings.

Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.773 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’s top batsman

The Tigers have failed to impress with the bat in the last four games, but Mohammad Naim has still managed to put up a couple of respectable scores. The team’s opening batsman has one fifty in a period where most of his teammates have collectively fallen. We’re backing him to be his team’s best batsman in Chattogram.

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top batsman

The Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batsman started the campaign with two fifties at the start of the tournament. While he only got a single double digit score in the next four games, he looks back in form after scoring 32 in the team’s first game in Chattogram.

Khulna Tigers vs Durbar Rajshahi Top Bowlers

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

Despite the team’s struggles in the season so far, Abu Hider has carved a place for himself in the side and managed to contribute in each game. The medium pacer is yet to return wicketless in any match and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 dismissals to his name.

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s top bowler

The Durbar Rajshahi pacer is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven games. Taskin Ahmed started the tournament with a bang - helping himself to 12 wickets in three games in Mirpur. However, Sylhet saw him blank in two of three games while he started the Chattogram leg with 2 wickets. We’re backing the talented pacer to build on the last match and trouble the Tigers’ batsmen.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Khulna Tigers Khulna Tigers to Win - 1.80 (Parimatch)

Durbar Rajshahi to Win - 2.00 (Parimatch) While Durbar Rajshahi have been struggling with their payment issues with the local players, Khulna Tigers have struggled on the field. We are expecting the players to be professional and get the job done against the Tigers. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





