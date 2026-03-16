Facts: Only Rangpur Riders have been able to defeat Fortune Barishal this season.

Mohammad Naim needs to score just 15 runs to complete 3000 runs in T20 cricket.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Khulna Tigers showed promise at the start of the tournament with 2 wins in a row. However, they lost their next four games to fall out of the Top 4. They managed to return to winning ways with a 7-run win over Durbar Rajshahi in their most recent match to retain fourth spot.

Fortune Barishal are the reigning Bangladesh Premier League title holders. They come into the match third in the table with 10 points in seven games. They have won five matches so far with their only losses coming against the table toppers Rangpur Riders.

Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning - 37%

Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning - 63%

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Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium has seen plenty of high scores this season. In eight games played at the venue so far, we have seen scores of 180 or more seven times with teams breaching the 200-run mark thrice. We’re expecting a high-scoring match when the Tigers face Barishal with the aggregate score crossing 320 runs with ease.

Evening matches at the venue have seen an average of over 18 sixes hit per match. We’re backing odds of 1.90 on Batery for more than 16 sixes to be hit in the game. If you had placed that bet in all evening games in Chattogram, you would have won the bet three out of four times.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership 2.02 Bet on Parimatch More than 16.5 sixes to be hit in the match 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Mohammad Naim to score over 18.5 runs in the match 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Six of the eight matches played at the venue have seen teams that bat first win the match. In evening matches it is 4/4 for teams that set the target. We’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in Chattogram and the temperature is expected to be in the low twenties during the match hours.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Abu Hider, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Oshane Thomas, William Bosisto, Salman Irshad, Darwish Rasooli, Dom Sibley

Predicted Playing XI

Dom Sibley Batter Mohammad Naim Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Afif Hossain Allrounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicketkeeper Darwish Rasooli Batter Abu Hider Allrounder Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder Mahfazur Rahman Rabby Allrounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

After winning the first two games, the Tigers went on a 4-match losing run. The streak came to a halt recently when they beat Durbar Rajshahi by 7 runs in Chattogram.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, James Fuller, Jahandad Khan, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Ali Khan, Nandre Burger, Ebadot Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Ariful Islam, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Pritom Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Pritom Kumar Wicketkeeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Kyle Mayers Allrounder Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Mahmudullah Allrounder Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Rishad Hossain Allrounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Jahandad Khan Allrounder

Fortune Barishal Team Form

With 5 wins in seven matches, Fortune Barishal come into the match in a good run of form. They have lost just once in their previous five games. They are third in the table despite playing the joint fewest matches in the tournament alongside Khulna Tigers.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other 12 times in the Bangladesh Premier League. The Khulna franchise trails the Barishal side 5-7 with two of their wins coming in the last three games.

Head to Head

Khulna Tigers: 5

Fortune Barishal: 7

Draw: 0

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to lose the opening partnership battle against Khulna Tigers

Despite their performances so far this season, Khulna Tigers have been decent with the bat, especially at the top of the order. They average over 27 runs per inning so far. Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have put together 140 runs in seven games. However, one inning included more than half of it - an 81-run partnership against Rangpur Riders. Excluding that, they average less than 10 runs per game. Hence, we’re backing the Tigers to put together a better opening partnership.

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Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

William Bosisto to be Khulna Tigers’ top batsman

The team’s top scorer in the tournament with 205 runs has only played five matches. He has scored two fifties so far with one of them coming in his only match at Chattogram. The Australian middle order batter is our pick to be the team’s best batsman.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batsman

Left-handed opening batter Tamim Iqbal is the only batsman from his team to cross the 200-run mark, having scored 230 in 7 matches. While he could only muster 8 runs in his last game, one of his two half-centuries have come at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium. He will be eager to post a big score against a lowly Tigers’ side.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ top bowler

28-year-old Abu Hider is the second most prolific bowler in the tournament so far with 13 dismissals in the seven matches. He is the only bowler from his team to take more than 6 wickets this season. While he has only managed a wicket each in his two games in Chattogram, the medium pacer is expected to lead the team’s charge with the ball.

Faheem Ashraf to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Medium pacer Faheem Ashraf is Barishal’s leading wicket-taker this season with 10 wickets in seven games. 5 of his 10 scalps have come in the two matches played in Chattogram and we’re expecting the 31-year-old to make the best of the pitch once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Khulna Tigers to Win - 2.38 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal to Win - 1.58 (Parimatch) The bookmakers are backing Fortune Barishal to emerge victorious over the Khulna Tigers. We agree with the prediction and expect the defending champions to register their third win on the bounce. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





