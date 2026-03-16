Facts: Abu Hider is the top bowler for Khulna Tigers with 17 wickets in nine innings thus far.

Rangpur Riders’ Akif Javed is the second leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 wickets in nine innings.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Khulna Tigers added another loss to their tally after they were beaten by Fortune Barishal in the last match. Batting first, the former piled on a great total of 187 which gave the bowlers plenty to work with. Opener Mohammad Naim, in particular, was remarkable as he notched up a quick half-century with 51 runs. However, it was the bowlers who failed to defend it and allowed Fortune Barishal to finish their chase with five wickets still in hand.

Rangpur Riders’ sudden drop off has been quite puzzling since they ended up losing to Chittagong Kings in the last outing, and they scored 143 runs while batting first. Barring Iftikhar Ahmed’s unbeaten 65, the rest of the team barely did anything to secure a competitive total. Naturally, this became difficult to defend and the opposition took victory by a margin of five wickets.

Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 38%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 62%

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Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score low before first dismissal

Rangpur Riders have had so many different opening partners in the tournament so far and it has been a huge bugbear for the side. In the last five matches, they have only managed to set up a double digit total once and even that was not mildly impressive, having added 3, 2, 1, 9 and 19 runs to the first wicket. As the team nears the end of their campaign, a sudden turnaround will be difficult to pull off and another low score is on the cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Khulna Tigers to have a higher opening partnership 1.75 Bet on Batery

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

The 13 matches held at Shere Bangla National Stadium have been rather close between teams batting and fielding first by a scoreline of 6-7 but the pitch is becoming increasingly chasing-oriented regardless of the score on the board. Even with a high average first innings score of 163 in the season so far, four out of the last five games ended in favor of those fielding first which makes it the top strategy for the upcoming game, too.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 26 degrees Celsius, Mirpur will have conducive weather for the match since it is going to be mostly sunny. The chance of precipitation is quite low at 15%.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad, William Bosisto, Alex Ross, Aamer Jamal.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Alex Ross Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder William Bosisto Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Abu Hider Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have oscillated between wins and losses but it does not change the fact that they are not strong enough to take on Rangpur Riders.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Saif Hassan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Irfan Sukkur Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Akif Javed Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders’ batting has been a major problem in the last three games and it is largely responsible for their defeats.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

Rangpur Riders have four additional victories over Khulna Tigers in their head-to-head tally, having won nine out of 14 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 14

Khulna Tigers - 5

Rangpur Riders - 9

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Rangpur Riders’ biggest vulnerability is their opening partnership and there has been no improvement in quite a while. Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar opened two out of the last three games and it made no difference whatsoever since the team has secured totals of 3, 2 and 1 in the last three games. Khulna Tigers are way ahead in this regard and even though they have also experimented with different opening pairs, the team boasts partnerships of 47, 65 and 6 runs in the previous three games. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim have found their footing and they are expected to continue on this path in the next fixture as well.

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Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since opener Mohammad Naim notched up his third half-century of the season with 51 runs and emerged as the top scorer for Khulna Tigers. He is also the team’s leading batter overall with 333 runs in ten innings and an average of 33.30, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Saif Hassan did not play an impactful innings in the last game against Chittagong Kings as he was dismissed for eight. Regardless, he stands as the second highest run scorer for Rangpur Riders with 296 runs in 11 innings and an average of 29.60 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match against Fortune Barishal, Abu Hider was the top wicket-taker for Khulna Tigers with two wickets in his 2.4-over spell. He continues to build a gap over the other bowlers and currently has 17 wickets in nine innings. With a stellar average of 18.47, he is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Akif Javed to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Akif Javed was the joint highest wicket-taker for Rangpur Riders in the last match against Chittagong Kings where he took two wickets in 3.4 overs. He is the top bowler for the team overall, having taken 18 wickets in nine innings with a brilliant average of 13.05. He is anticipated to lead the bowling attack in the next game, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Khulna Tigers @ 2.35

Rangpur Riders @ 1.60 Khulna Tigers have been ridiculously inconsistent in the tournament this season and they are still down in fifth place with four wins in ten games and a terrible net run rate of -0.175. However, Rangpur Riders have their own share of problems now; their campaign was going swimmingly with eight successive wins from the start but they experienced a complete turnaround with three back-to-back losses. They have been demoted to second in the standings with a net run rate of 0.861 and despite this downtrend, they are the favorites to come good against Khulna Tigers. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





