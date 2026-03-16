Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction
KHT
58%
Chance of Winning
SYL
42%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- One of Sylhet Strikers’ two wins this season have come against Khulna Tigers.
- Zakir Hasan needs just 18 runs to complete 1500 runs in T20 cricket.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning
Matches involving Khulna Tigers have an unusual connection with the toss. The teams that have batted first have won on all occasions. The Tigers’ three wins came when they batted first while they were unsuccessful in chasing five times so far.
The Sylhet Strikers’ last win came against the Khulna Tigers. Apart from that game, they have only won once in seven games. They started the tournament with three losses before snapping that streak with two wins. However, they lost their last three matches and lie at the bottom of the table.
- Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning - 41%
- Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning - 59%
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Both Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers have conceded plenty of runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium this season. In two games at the venue, the Strikers have conceded 380 runs while the Tigers have allowed their opponents to put together 569 runs in three games including two scores of 200 or more. We are expecting a high scoring encounter to end the Chattogram leg with an aggregate score over 325 runs.
Alongside this prediction, we are also backing odds of 1.90 on Batery for more than 13.5 sixes to be hit in the match. The last time the two sides faced each other, 16 maximums were hit and we’re expecting a repeat of the same in Chattogram.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sylhet Strikers to hit more sixes
More than 13.5 sixes to be hit in the match
Khulna Tigers to score more than 19.5 runs for the opening wicket
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Teams batting first have won seven of ten matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium this season. The record in Khulna Tigers’ matches also favours the team batting first and hence are backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first with the intention of posting an imposing total.
Weather Report
The temperature in Chattogram during the match is forecast to start at 24 degrees celsius with it dropping by a few degrees as the game progresses. There’s no chance of rain on matchday so fans can expect a full game in Chattogram.
Khulna Tigers News & Player List
Khulna Tigers Player List
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Abu Hider, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Oshane Thomas, William Bosisto, Salman Irshad, Darwish Rasooli, Dom Sibley, Aamer Jamal, Alex Ross
Predicted Playing XI
|
Imrul Kayes
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Allrounder
|
Afif Hossain
|
Allrounder
|
Mahidul Islam Ankon
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
William Bosisto
|
Batter
|
Abu Hider
|
Allrounder
|
Ziaur Rahman
|
Allrounder
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Allrounder
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Khulna Tigers Team Form
Khulna Tigers have won just one match in their last five games this season. Prior to that, the Tigers had won matches against Chittagong Kings and Dhaka Capital.
Sylhet Strikers News & Player List
Sylhet Strikers Player List
Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Jaker Ali, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nahidul Islam, Samiullah Shinwari, Paul Stirling, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Aaron Jones, Ruyel Miah, Tipu Sultan, Sumon Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Samiullah Shinwari
|
Allrounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ariful Haque
|
Allrounder
|
Sumon Khan
|
Bowler
|
Ruyel Miah
|
Bowler
|
Tipu Sultan
|
Bowler
|
Al-Amin Hossain
|
Bowler
Sylhet Strikers Team Form
The Strikers lie at the bottom of the table with just four points in eight games. They lost their first three games before winning against Dhaka Capital and Khulna Tigers. Their joy didn’t last long as they suffered three losses in their last three matches.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head
The two franchises have faced each other 16 times in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. The team from Sylhet lead the head-to-head record 9-7 against the Khulna side. The last 5 matches have seen the Tigers win all five games.
Head to Head
Khulna Tigers: 7
Sylhet Strikers: 9
Draw: 0
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds
Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Sylhet Strikers
Despite their lack this season, the Tigers have performed well with the bat, especially for the opening wicket. In 8 games so far, they have put together 186 runs at an average of over 23 runs. In contrast, the Sylhet Strikers have managed to score a total of just 73 runs in eight games with most of the runs (47) coming in one inning. They have failed to score in double digits on six occasions. Hence, we are backing the Tigers to post a better opening partnership than their opponents in the final match of the season in Chattogram.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Batters
Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ top batsman
The 25-year-old opening batsman comes into the match on the back of two fifties in his last four games. Mohammad Naim is the leading run scorer in the tournament for the Tigers with 262 runs in 8 matches. We’re backing the Bangladesh international to be his team’s highest run scorer in Chattogram.
Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ top batsman
The last time the Sylhet Strikers played Khulna Tigers, Zakir Hasan posted the highest score in the match. His 46-ball-75 was laced with 6 sixes and 3 fours as he helped the Strikers post a challenging total of 182 runs. The 26-year-old has scored 298 runs in 8 matches and averages over 42 this season.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Bowlers
Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ top bowler
The second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Abu Hider, is our pick to be the best bowler from the Tigers’ camp. The 28-year-old was rested in their last game but he is expected to come back into the side right away. He will be looking to add to his tally of 13 wickets in 7 matches.
Tipu Sultan to be Sylhet Strikers’ top bowler
Left arm spinner Tipu Sultan was brought into the side for the match against Dhaka Capital to provide firepower to an otherwise toothless Strikers’ bowling attack. Despite it being his first match this season, the 26-year-old was the team’s most economical bowler and ended with figures of 2/26.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sylhet Strikers
- Khulna Tigers to Win - 2.02 (Parimatch)
- Sylhet Strikers to Win - 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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