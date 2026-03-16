Facts: One of Sylhet Strikers’ two wins this season have come against Khulna Tigers.

Zakir Hasan needs just 18 runs to complete 1500 runs in T20 cricket.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Matches involving Khulna Tigers have an unusual connection with the toss. The teams that have batted first have won on all occasions. The Tigers’ three wins came when they batted first while they were unsuccessful in chasing five times so far.

The Sylhet Strikers’ last win came against the Khulna Tigers. Apart from that game, they have only won once in seven games. They started the tournament with three losses before snapping that streak with two wins. However, they lost their last three matches and lie at the bottom of the table.

Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning - 41%

Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning - 59%

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Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers have conceded plenty of runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium this season. In two games at the venue, the Strikers have conceded 380 runs while the Tigers have allowed their opponents to put together 569 runs in three games including two scores of 200 or more. We are expecting a high scoring encounter to end the Chattogram leg with an aggregate score over 325 runs.

Alongside this prediction, we are also backing odds of 1.90 on Batery for more than 13.5 sixes to be hit in the match. The last time the two sides faced each other, 16 maximums were hit and we’re expecting a repeat of the same in Chattogram.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers to hit more sixes 2.18 Bet on Parimatch More than 13.5 sixes to be hit in the match 1.90 BetBet on Batery Khulna Tigers to score more than 19.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won seven of ten matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium this season. The record in Khulna Tigers’ matches also favours the team batting first and hence are backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first with the intention of posting an imposing total.

Weather Report

The temperature in Chattogram during the match is forecast to start at 24 degrees celsius with it dropping by a few degrees as the game progresses. There’s no chance of rain on matchday so fans can expect a full game in Chattogram.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Abu Hider, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Oshane Thomas, William Bosisto, Salman Irshad, Darwish Rasooli, Dom Sibley, Aamer Jamal, Alex Ross

Predicted Playing XI

Imrul Kayes Batter Mohammad Naim Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Afif Hossain Allrounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicketkeeper Alex Ross Batter William Bosisto Batter Abu Hider Allrounder Ziaur Rahman Allrounder Nasum Ahmed Allrounder Salman Irshad Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have won just one match in their last five games this season. Prior to that, the Tigers had won matches against Chittagong Kings and Dhaka Capital.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Jaker Ali, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nahidul Islam, Samiullah Shinwari, Paul Stirling, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Aaron Jones, Ruyel Miah, Tipu Sultan, Sumon Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Jones Batter Rony Talukdar Batter George Munsey Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Samiullah Shinwari Allrounder Jaker Ali Wicketkeeper Ariful Haque Allrounder Sumon Khan Bowler Ruyel Miah Bowler Tipu Sultan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

The Strikers lie at the bottom of the table with just four points in eight games. They lost their first three games before winning against Dhaka Capital and Khulna Tigers. Their joy didn’t last long as they suffered three losses in their last three matches.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

The two franchises have faced each other 16 times in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. The team from Sylhet lead the head-to-head record 9-7 against the Khulna side. The last 5 matches have seen the Tigers win all five games.

Head to Head

Khulna Tigers: 7

Sylhet Strikers: 9

Draw: 0

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Sylhet Strikers

Despite their lack this season, the Tigers have performed well with the bat, especially for the opening wicket. In 8 games so far, they have put together 186 runs at an average of over 23 runs. In contrast, the Sylhet Strikers have managed to score a total of just 73 runs in eight games with most of the runs (47) coming in one inning. They have failed to score in double digits on six occasions. Hence, we are backing the Tigers to post a better opening partnership than their opponents in the final match of the season in Chattogram.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, null Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.02 Bet Now!

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ top batsman

The 25-year-old opening batsman comes into the match on the back of two fifties in his last four games. Mohammad Naim is the leading run scorer in the tournament for the Tigers with 262 runs in 8 matches. We’re backing the Bangladesh international to be his team’s highest run scorer in Chattogram.

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ top batsman

The last time the Sylhet Strikers played Khulna Tigers, Zakir Hasan posted the highest score in the match. His 46-ball-75 was laced with 6 sixes and 3 fours as he helped the Strikers post a challenging total of 182 runs. The 26-year-old has scored 298 runs in 8 matches and averages over 42 this season.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Bowlers

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ top bowler

The second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Abu Hider, is our pick to be the best bowler from the Tigers’ camp. The 28-year-old was rested in their last game but he is expected to come back into the side right away. He will be looking to add to his tally of 13 wickets in 7 matches.

Tipu Sultan to be Sylhet Strikers’ top bowler

Left arm spinner Tipu Sultan was brought into the side for the match against Dhaka Capital to provide firepower to an otherwise toothless Strikers’ bowling attack. Despite it being his first match this season, the 26-year-old was the team’s most economical bowler and ended with figures of 2/26.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sylhet Strikers Khulna Tigers to Win - 2.02 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers to Win - 1.68 (Parimatch) The odds are favouring the team at the bottom of the table, Sylhet Strikers, to win in Chattogram. We, however, disagree with the prediction and are backing the Khulna Tigers to win the game and break the 5-match losing run to the Strikers. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





