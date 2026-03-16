Facts: Rangpur Riders have made the best start ever in the history of the tournament with 7 straight wins.

Graham Clark and Parvez Hossain Emon’s 128-run partnership in the last game broke the record for the highest stand for any wicket by the Chittagong Kings in T20 cricket.

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning

Rangpur Riders are the table toppers with a perfect record in their first seven games. They have already completed two wins each against Fortune Barishal, Dhaka Capitals, and Sylhet Strikers while getting the better of Khulna Tigers in their previous game. It will take a massive collapse for the Riders to not make the playoff stages and they would be eager to seal the top 2 spots sooner rather than later.

Their opponents in Chattogram are the hosts, Chittagong Kings. The Kings started the tournament with a loss to Khulna Tigers, but picked their game up after the first round. A comprehensive win over Durbar Rajshahi kicked off a 4-match winning run which included wins over Dhaka Capital, Sylhet Strikers, and a revenge victory over the Tigers in their last match. With 8 points in 5 games, they are second in the table and will be eager to test themselves against the best team in the tournament.

Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning - 57%

Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning - 43%

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Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Chittagong Kings possess an explosive batting unit, which has smashed 54 sixes so far in five games, averaging nearly 11 per match. Even in the only match that they lost this season, they scored 11 sixes as they could only muster 166 in reply to Khulna Tigers’ 203. Odds of 1.88 for the team to score more than 7.5 sixes on Batery seems like a no-brainer to us.

Our second pick of the match is Rangpur Riders’ opening batsman Tawfique Khan. After getting out on a duck in his first game, the 33-year-old scored 38 and 36 runs in his next two games. He is looking in good touch and we think odds of 1.83 for him to score more than 17.5 runs in the match look pretty good.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chittagong Kings to score more sixes 2.30 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership 1.99 Bet on Parimatch Tawfique Khan to score more than 17.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Match Toss Prediction

Interestingly, the captain that has won the toss in the two games played at the venue has ended up on the losing side. Dhaka Capitals opted to bat first in the first game in Chattogram and lost their match while Khulna Tigers tasted defeat after opting to field first. The only night game at the venue saw the team batting first end up winning the match and hence, we are expecting the toss winning captain to bat first.

Weather Report

The mercury in Chattogram during match hours will show temperatures around 20 degrees celsius. There will be a gentle breeze blowing but there’s no chance of rain so we are expecting a result from the game.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Khushdil Shah, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tawfique Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Tawfique Khan Batter Saif Hassan Allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Nurul Hasan Wicketkeeper Mahedi Hasan Allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin Allrounder Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Akif Javed Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders are in the form of their lives, having started the season with a perfect record. In seven matches played so far, they have recorded 7 wins and raced to the top of the table with 14 points.

Chittagong Kings News & Player List

Chittagong Kings Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Al Islam, Moeen Ali, Graham Clark, Binura Fernando, Haider Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Marshall Ayub, Maruf Mridha, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Wasim, Naeem Islam, Tom O'Connell, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rahatul Ferdous, Shamim Hossain, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Usman Khan, Arafat Sunny

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Wicketkeeper Graham Clark Batter Usman Khan Batter Mohammad Mithun Batter Shamim Hossain Allrounder Haider Ali Batter Mohammad Wasim Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Al Islam Bowler Khalel Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings suffered a loss in the opening game, but have been flawless since then. In five matches, they have recorded four wins to reach the second position in the table.

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Head to Head

In 16 games between the Rangpur and Chittagong franchises, the former have a superior record. The Rangpur Riders have won 12 times as compared to just 4 wins for Chittagong Kings.

Head to Head

Rangpur Riders: 12

Chittagong Kings: 4

Draw: 0

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Betting Odds

Chittagong Kings to dwarf Rangpur Riders’ score in the powerplay

We are backing the hosts, Chittagong Kings, to have a more productive powerplay as compared to the table toppers. Rangpur Riders, in seven attempts, have managed to score 50 or more just once this season. The Kings, on the other hand, have four 50+ scores in just five games. The Riders have lost 12 wickets in the first 6 overs across their seven games. The Kings have fared better with 7 wickets in five games and the stat looks even better if we exclude their loss in the opening match when they lost 4 wickets for 56 runs in the first 6 overs. We’re going with the hosts to better the Riders’ powerplay score.

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Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Top Batters

Tawfique Khan to be Rangpur Riders’ top batsman

33-year-old opening batsman, Tawfique Khan, is simmering in the tournament, having posted scores of 38 and 36 in the previous two games in Sylhet. He will want to build on his performances in the Chattogram leg and we’re backing him to be the team’s best batter in the match.

Usman Khan to be Chittagong Kings’ top batsman

Chittagong Kings’ top order batsman Usman Khan managed just 10 runs in his first game in the Chattogram leg of the tournament. However, prior to that he had scored two fifties and a century in three games. The 29-year-old will want to be among the top scorers once again and show his mettle against the pace setters of the season.

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Top Bowlers

Akif Javed to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

The Rangpur Riders have shared the wicket-taking duties well with 5 bowlers taking 8 or more wickets so far in the tournament. Akif Javed, in particular, has caught our eye in recent games. The left-arm medium pacer has taken 6 wickets in his last three matches, including a 3-wicket haul in the team’s final match in the Sylhet leg.

Al Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ top bowler

Chittagong Kings’ off spinner Al Islam is their most prolific bowler in the tournament so far. The 28-year-old has grabbed 9 wickets in five games while bowling at a very economical rate of 6.6 runs per over. Islam is our pick of the bunch for the match against the league leaders.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Rangpur Riders to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch) Rangpur Riders’ margin of victories have decreased as the tournament has progressed with their most recent wins seeing them win by 3 wickets vs Barishal and 8 runs vs Tigers. Chittagong Kings are playing at home and while they are projected to lose by the bookmakers, we’re backing the Kings to hand the Riders their first loss of the season. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





