Facts: Rangpur Riders’ Khushdil Shah is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in nine innings.

Graham Clark leads Chittagong Kings’ run charts with 335 runs in eight innings thus far.

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Chances of Winning

Rangpur Riders’ purple patch was brought to an abrupt end by Durbar Rajshahi who beat the former in two back-to-back games. The last outing between the sides was particularly close since it went down to the wire - Durbar Rajshahi were restricted to 119/9 but Rangpur Riders’ batters were extremely underwhelming. Most of the latter’s batting lineup fell apart with no impact and it was bowler Mohammad Saifuddin who brought some stability to the innings with an unbeaten 52. Despite that, Rangpur Riders fell short by a razor thin margin of two runs.

Chittagong Kings are a middling team in the tournament this season and they lost to Dhaka Capital in the last match where they secured a mediocre score of 148. Opener Naeem Islam missed out on a half-century with 44 runs and he was the top scorer for the team. With a total that was not very easy to defend, Chittagong Kings’ bowlers were in a bind and the chase was a piece of cake for Dhaka Capital who were able to complete it with eight wickets to spare.

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 61%

Chittagong Kings chance of winning - 39%

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Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score under 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders’ first wicket has suffered a lot in the competition so far. They have had four different opening combinations in the last five matches and it does not bode well for the team at all. Additionally, they only achieved a double digit score once in these games, having added 2, 1, 9, 19 and 4 runs to the first wicket. There is no dependability whatsoever which puts their openers in a sticky situation.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chittagong Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has been a polarizing venue in the ongoing tournament with an equal record of 6-6 for the teams batting and fielding first. The average first innings score of 165 this season suggests that it is a batting pitch and those setting the target have the upper hand on this surface.

Weather Report

Mirpur is set to experience sunny skies with no cloud cover whatsoever along with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Saif Hassan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah Batter Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Rakibul Hasan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders were on a whopping eight-match winning streak before they hit a snag but they certainly have the strength to bounce back in the next game.

Chittagong Kings Player List

Mohammad Mithun (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Graham Clark, Haider Ali, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Usman Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Naeem Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Khawaja Nafay, Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Allis Islam, Binura Fernando, Khaled Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Wasim, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Tom O'Connell, Arafat Sunny, Hussain Talat.

Predicted Playing XI

Naeem Islam All-rounder Zubaid Akbari Batter Graham Clark Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Mohammad Mithun (C) Wicket-keeper Khaled Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Aliss Al Islam Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

Chittagong Kings registered three defeats in the previous five encounters and their inconsistency with the bat is the team’s biggest problem.

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Head-to-Head

Rangpur Riders and Chittagong Kings have faced each other thrice in the Bangladesh Premier League this season where the former emerged victorious on all three occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Rangpur Riders - 3

Chittagong Kings - 0

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Betting Odds

Chittagong Kings to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Despite being a formidable team in the competition, Rangpur Riders have not yet found a permanent opening pair and with Steven Taylor as their mainstay, they have experimented with different combinations. However, none of them have yielded the results they would want to see and in fact, are a step below their expectations with scores of 2, 1 and 9 runs in the last three games. Chittagong Kings have also not found a stable opening partnership but they have stability regardless with totals of 40, 8 and 21 runs in the previous three outings. The bookmakers are certain that Chittagong Kings will have the upper hand in this encounter.

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Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Best Batters

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Saif Hassan is presently the second highest run-getter for Rangpur Riders with 288 runs in ten innings so far. Although he faced a three-ball duck in the last game versus Durbar Rajshahi, he is one of the team’s most reliable batters with two half-centuries and an average of 32.00, making him the leading choice for the next match.

Graham Clark to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Batter

Graham Clark is a touch above the others in the team this season as he has amassed 335 runs in eight innings thus far. His 19-run knock in the last outing against Dhaka Capital was not entirely representative of his form and he is averaging at 41.87 which makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings Best Bowlers

Khushdil Shah to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Khushdil Shah has consistently been Rangpur Riders’ linchpin on the bowling front with 17 wickets in nine innings until now, making him their leading bowler. He was also their top wicket-taker in the last outing against Durbar Rajshahi where he delivered four overs, took three wickets and earned an economy rate of 4.75. With a sensational average of 9.94, he is expected to lead the way once again.

Al Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Bowler

Al Islam leads Chittagong Kings’ bowling attack with 12 wickets in eight innings and an average of 16.58. During the last encounter versus Dhaka Capital, he was the joint leading bowler with one wicket in four innings and an economy rate of 4.50. He remains the top contender against Rangpur Riders.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch) Rangpur Riders’ two successive defeats in the build up to this fixture came as a surprise, especially since they lost to an out-of-form Dhaka Capital both times. Nevertheless, they retain the top spot on the points table with eight victories in ten games and a net run rate of 1.070. Chittagong Kings are not even a mild threat as they are placed fourth in the standings, having won five games in nine matches with a net run rate of -0.156. In spite of Rangpur Riders’ minor setback, they are favored to clinch victory in the next encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





