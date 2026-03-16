Facts: With 6 wins in 6 matches, this is Rangpur Riders’ best start to the Bangladesh Premier League.

3 of the top 5 wicket-takers in the tournament play for Rangpur Riders.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Rangpur Riders have been flawless in the tournament so far, winning six games out of six to race to the top of the table. They have already done the double over Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal, and Dhaka Capital. The Riders came close to losing their last game but last over heroics by captain Nurul Hasan got them over the line.

Khulna Tigers started the tournament with back-to-back wins against Chittagong Kings and Dhaka Capital. However, they came up short in their next match against Durbar Rajshahi. With their confidence broken, they suffered a last-over loss to Sylhet Strikers as well and go into the match against the pace-setters on the back of two losses.

Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning - 60%

Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning - 40%

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Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Rangpur Riders are the only team to have scored 200+ while chasing in the tournament. They tend to score runs at a fast pace and we expect them to continue the trend when facing Khulna Tigers. The Tigers, on their part, have shown promise with the bat. They have scored 150 or more in all four of their matches. Hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring game with an aggregate score of over 320 runs.

Rangpur Riders’ hard-hitting opener Alex Hales has left the team to play in the International League T20. In his absence, the onus to score the team’s runs would fall on Saif Hassan. In his last 9 games for the Rangpur Riders, the 26-year-old averages over 37. He has scored two fifties this season and failed to score fewer than 20 just twice. Hence, we find odds of 1.83 on Parimatch for Hassan to score more than 20.5 runs in the game pretty tempting.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers to score more fours 2.03 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership 1.83 Bet on Batery Fifty to be scored in the match 1.19 Bet on Batery

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Seven of the ten matches played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium have seen teams that field first to emerge victorious. Two of the three exceptions involved Khulna Tigers who failed to chase down the targets set by Durbar Rajshahi and Sylhet Strikers. We’re backing the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature for the match between Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers is expected to be between 16 and 21 degrees celsius. With no chance of rain, fans can expect a full game to be played.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Khushdil Shah, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tawfique Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Tawfique Khan Batter Saif Hassan Allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Nurul Hasan Wicketkeeper Mahedi Hasan Allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin Allrounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Akif Javed Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders’ season could not be going any better. They have won six games on the bounce and will be eager to continue their winning run against an off-colour Khulna Tigers.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Abu Hider, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Oshane Thomas, William Bosisto, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

William Bosisto Batter Mohammad Naim Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Afif Hossain Allrounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes Batter Abu Hider Allrounder Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder Nasum Ahmed Allrounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have registered two wins in the four games they have played in the tournament. They started the campaign with two wins but have lost both their previous two matches.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers have faced each other 15 times in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. The table toppers lead the head-to-head record 9-6, but the Tigers have won two of the last three games played between the two sides.

Head to Head

Rangpur Riders: 9

Khulna Tigers: 6

Draw: 0

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Expect a conservative approach in the powerplays

Both teams have a tendency to not go out all guns blazing in the opening overs. Despite their batting prowess, just once have the Rangpur Riders scored more than 50 runs in the powerplay overs in six attempts. They have lost 10 wickets in that period. Khulna Tigers, too, have breached the 50-run mark once in their four games while they have lost an average of 2 wickets in the powerplays so far in the tournament. Hence, we can expect a slightly conservative approach by both teams with wickets falling in the opening six overs before they go all out in the final few overs to post a high score.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Top Batters

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ top batsman

In the absence of Alex Hales who has left for the UAE, we’re expecting Saif Hassan to star for Rangpur Riders. The top order batter has scored two fifties so far in the tournament and is the team’s leading run scorer in the tournament so far.

William Bosisto to be Khulna Tigers’ top batsman

In a relatively poor Tigers batting unit, William Bosisto has shone with the bat. The Australian youngster has scored a fifty in the tournament and a total of 150 runs in four games. He comes into the match on the back of a 43-run knock against the Sylhet Strikers and is primed to lead the Tigers’ batting unit.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Top Bowlers

Nahid Rana to be Rangpur Riders’ top bowler

Young pacer Nahid Rana has been one of the best bowlers for Rangpur Riders in the tournament so far. With 9 wickets in 6 games, the 22-year-old is the man to watch out for from the Riders’ bowling attack. While he blanked in the previous game, he returned with figures of 3/21 against Dhaka Capital.

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ top bowler

Despite playing just 4 games, Abu Hider is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament at this stage. He started the season strongly with a 4-wicket haul before taking 5 wickets in his next 3 games to register 9 dismissals so far. The medium pacer will have to be at his absolute best if the Tigers are to hand the Riders their first ever defeat of the campaign.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Rangpur Riders to Win - 1.65 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers to Win - 2.22 (Parimatch) While Khulna Tigers have been impressive in their four games, we can’t look beyond the Riders for the match. Rangpur Riders are the overwhelming favourites for the game and look unstoppable at the moment. We expect them to register an easy victory to end the Sylhet leg of the tournament. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





