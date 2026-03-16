Facts: Zakir Hasan is Sylhet Strikers’ top batter with 151 runs in four innings thus far.

Mahidul Islam Ankon is the leading run-getter for Khulna Tigers with 109 runs in three innings.

Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Chances of Winning

Sylhet Strikers achieved their first win of the season in an excellent high-scoring chase against Dhaka Capital. The latter amassed 193 runs which was a daunting target to chase down but Sylhet Strikers’ batters pulled their weight and made valuable contributions to pull off the hunt. Wicket-keeper batter Zakir Hasan top-scored with 58 runs while the rest of the team pitched in to score the remaining runs. This allowed Sylhet Strikers to take victory by three wickets in the end.

For Khulna Tigers, conversely, their two-match winning streak was interrupted in the last match against Durbar Rajshahi. Khulna Tigers put the opposition in to bat first and Durbar Rajshahi ended up scoring 178 runs. Even though Khulna Tigers have been great with the bat this season, they failed to withstand their rival’s bowling attack and found themselves restricted to 150 by the end of the innings. Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim were the top two batters with 33 and 24 runs, respectively, but the rest of the team collapsed without making a substantial effort and Khulna Tigers suffered a 28-run defeat.

Sylhet Strikers chance of winning - 41%

Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 59%

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Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Sylhet Strikers to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

William Bosisto and Mohammad Naim have both made equal contributions to Khulna Tigers’ opening wicket so far, having scored 6, 49 and 37 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They have laid down solid foundations for the team to build on and this has ensured the team’s success. Bosisto and Naim are currently averaging at 53.50 and 26.66, respectively, and the pair are expected to set up a successful partnership in the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

The chasing side are nearly guaranteed success at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium since the surface favors the bowlers heavily. A total of eight matches have been hosted at the venue this season and the teams fielding first have won seven times. Both teams will vie to field first in the next match, too.

Weather Report

Although partially cloudy skies are expected at Sylhet, the chance of precipitation is as low as 5% which is not a threat at all. The temperature is predicted to touch 25 degrees Celsius.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Ariful Haque (c), Rony Talukdar, Aaron Jones, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Nahidul Islam, Rahkeem Cornwall, Samiullah Shinwari, Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehedi Sohag, Mohammad Nihaduzzaman, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nihaduzzaman.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall All-rounder George Munsey Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Aaron Jones Batter Nahidul Islam All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Ariful Haque (C) All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers were completely out of sorts before their first win and even during the match, the bowlers conceded far too many runs.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad, William Bosisto.

Predicted Playing XI

William Bosisto Batter Mohammad Naim Batter Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Imrul Kayes Batter Abu Hider Bowler Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers faced a setback in the previous encounter but they have it in them to bounce back and overcome Sylhet Strikers, especially since their batting prowess is superior.

Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head

Sylhet Strikers have one additional victory over Khulna Tigers in their head-to-head tally with six wins in 12 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 12

Sylhet Strikers - 6

Khulna Tigers - 5

Abandoned - 1

Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

Sylhet Strikers have tested out various opening lineups in the tournament, oscillating between George Munsey, Rony Talukdar and Rahkeem Cornwall. However, they have had little success at the front with opening totals of 0, 0 and 47 runs in the last three matches. William Bosisto and Mohammad Naim, on the other hand, have had stellar opening partnerships for Khulna Tigers with 6, 49 and 37 runs in the last three outings. Their ability to score big consistently makes them the favorite first wicket duo in the upcoming match.

Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Batter

Zakir Hasan scored his second half-century of the season in the last match against Dhaka Capital where the wicket-keeper batter notched up 58 runs. He is currently Sylhet Strikers’ leading batter overall with 151 runs in four innings and an average of 37.75. He remains the top pick to be their standout batter once more.

Mahidul Islam Ankon to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter

Mahidul Islam Ankon is the top run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 109 runs in three innings so far, including a half-century. He top-scored in the last encounter against Durbar Rajshahi with 33 runs. Even though it was not a particularly fruitful innings, he has been their most consistent batter and continues to be the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.

Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’ Best Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib stands as Sylhet Strikers’ top wicket-taker in the tournament this season with seven wickets in four innings. Although he was quite expensive in the last match where he took one wicket with an economy rate of 11.00, his bowling average of 18.71 is quite impressive and he is expected to do well in the next match.

Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler

Abu Hider leads Khulna Tigers’ bowling attack with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 17.71. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the last outing against Durbar Rajshahi, having taken a single wicket in three innings. He is the leading contender to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Khulna Tigers Sylhet Strikers to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch) Sylhet Strikers made an awful start to their campaign with three back-to-back defeats and managed to finally beat Dhaka Capital, giving them their first victory of the season. However, they have made no progress in the standings as they remain in the penultimate position with a net run rate of -1.630. On the other hand, things were smooth sailing for Khulna Tigers before their last outing against Durbar Rajshahi where the former lost for the first time in the ongoing tournament. They are a middling team at the moment in fourth place with a net run rate of 0.483. The bookmakers favor Khulna Tigers to come good in the upcoming match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







