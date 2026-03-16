Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Match Prediction
ABF
43%
Chance of Winning
BARR
57%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Facts:
- With 225 runs, Justin Greaves was the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last season.
- With 453 runs, Quinton de Kock was the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals last season.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons had an underwhelming season last term and once again have had a disappointing start to the season this term. They went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game of the season and eventually lost the tie by six wickets. They would be hoping for a better showing in this game.
On the other hand, Barbados Royals had a decent campaign last season as they made the playoffs even though they were not consistent in the group stages. In the playoffs they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 43%
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 57%
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to make an impact last season as he played nine matches and scored 58 runs. In the opening game he scored three runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Kofi James struggled to make an impact last season, we expect him to make a debut this season against his former side for whom he scored 142 runs with an average of 17.75 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Antigua during the game but chances of showers are bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List
Rahkeem Cornwall, Jewel Andrew (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, Jayden Seales, AM Ghazanfar, Obed McCoy, Karima Gore, Justin Greaves, Joshua James, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kevin Wickham, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Justin Greaves
|
Batter
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Jewel Andrew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season and once again they struggled in the opening game against SKNP.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Kofi James
|
Batter
|
Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Kadeem Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
Ramon Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Nyeem Young
|
Bowler
|
Ramon Simmonds
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals made the playoffs last season as they had five wins and ended up fourth on the table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
Barbados Royals have dominated this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-0. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Barbados Royals won the game.
Head to Head
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 00
Barbados Royals: 02
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Both teams went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Barbados Royals bagged comfortable wins. Last season Barbados Royals made the playoffs as they ended up fourth on the table and would be hoping to make the playoffs once again. We believe once again Barbados Royals are going to dominate this game once again. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost the opening game against SKNP and they also conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Barbados Royals will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, Antigua
Antigua And Barbuda Falcons
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Barbados Royals
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Batters
Justin Greaves to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter
Justin Greaves did not play the opening game of the season but we expect him to return in this game. Last season he scored 225 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
Quinton de Kock would be hoping for a similar impact this season as last season as he was sensational last season. With 453 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers
AM Ghazanfar to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. He heads into this tournament after a pretty consistent performance in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Mujeeb Ur Rahman could have a significant impact this season for Barbados Royals as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and we expect him to dominate this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Barbados Royals
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win - 1.73 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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