Facts: With 225 runs, Justin Greaves was the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last season.

With 453 runs, Quinton de Kock was the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals last season.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons had an underwhelming season last term and once again have had a disappointing start to the season this term. They went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game of the season and eventually lost the tie by six wickets. They would be hoping for a better showing in this game.

On the other hand, Barbados Royals had a decent campaign last season as they made the playoffs even though they were not consistent in the group stages. In the playoffs they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 43%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 57%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to make an impact last season as he played nine matches and scored 58 runs. In the opening game he scored three runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kofi James struggled to make an impact last season, we expect him to make a debut this season against his former side for whom he scored 142 runs with an average of 17.75 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Antigua during the game but chances of showers are bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Rahkeem Cornwall, Jewel Andrew (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, Jayden Seales, AM Ghazanfar, Obed McCoy, Karima Gore, Justin Greaves, Joshua James, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kevin Wickham, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs Batter Justin Greaves Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season and once again they struggled in the opening game against SKNP.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Ramon Simmonds Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals made the playoffs last season as they had five wins and ended up fourth on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Barbados Royals have dominated this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-0. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Barbados Royals won the game.

Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 00

Barbados Royals: 02

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Both teams went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Barbados Royals bagged comfortable wins. Last season Barbados Royals made the playoffs as they ended up fourth on the table and would be hoping to make the playoffs once again. We believe once again Barbados Royals are going to dominate this game once again. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost the opening game against SKNP and they also conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Barbados Royals will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Justin Greaves to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Justin Greaves did not play the opening game of the season but we expect him to return in this game. Last season he scored 225 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock would be hoping for a similar impact this season as last season as he was sensational last season. With 453 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. He heads into this tournament after a pretty consistent performance in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman could have a significant impact this season for Barbados Royals as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and we expect him to dominate this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.