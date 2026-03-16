472

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Prediction

ABF

36%

Chance of Winning

GAW

64%

Parimatch

1.57
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.57
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.55
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ninth game of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 23 at 04:30 AM IST.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 135 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.
  • With 402 runs, Shimron Hetmyer was the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors last season.

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have made a solid start to the season so far as they have one defeat in four matches. Last season Antigua and Barbuda Falcons missed the playoffs and would be hoping to make the playoffs this season. In the last match they beat Trinbago Knight Riders by eight runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a solid campaign last season as they made the finals last term. They went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game and won the match by five wickets. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 36%
  • Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 64%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahkeem Cornwall has once again struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 22 runs with an average of 7.33. In the last game he scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 169 runs in ten matches. In the opening game of the season Ali scored 19 off 17 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5

1.87

Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Guyana Amazon Warriors

1.77

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Antigua during the game but chances of showers are bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs

Batter

Karima Gore

Batter

Rahkeem Cornwall

Batter

Imad Wasim

All-rounder

Jewel Andrew

Wicket-keeper

Fabian Allen

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan

All-rounder

Odean Smith

All-rounder

AM Ghazanfar

Bowler

Obed McCoy

Bowler

Jayden Seales

Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season and so far they have one win in three matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott

Batter

Kevlon Anderson

Batter

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Moeen Ali

All-rounder

Shai Hope

Wicket-keeper

Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounder

Romario Shepherd

All-rounder

Dwaine Pretorius

All-rounder

Gudakesh Motie

Bowler

Imran Tahir

Bowler

Shamar Joseph

Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors were sensational last season in the group stages and got off to a winning start against St Kitts Nevis and Patriots.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-0. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 00

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 02

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head after both sides had solid start to the campaign this season. Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start this term as they beat St Kitts Nevis and Patriots and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this game. On the other hand Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have one loss in four games and would be hoping for a better showing this term as they missed the playoffs last season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

T20

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, Antigua

Icon

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.41
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Guyana Amazon Warriors

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.57

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.55

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been solid thus far. With 135 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer heads into this game after a brilliant campaign in MLC. Last season he scored 402 runs and was the leading run scorer, even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe we will be the standout batter in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Obed McCoy has been the standout bowler thus far. In the last match he bagged four wickets against Trinbago Knight Riders and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/20. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors were exceptional last season as they ended up at the top of the table in the group stages. They beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons twice last season which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Guyana Amazon Warriors and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win - 2.41 (PariMatch)
  • Guyana Amazon Warriors to win - 1.57 (PariMatch)
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