Facts: With 135 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.

With 402 runs, Shimron Hetmyer was the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors last season.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have made a solid start to the season so far as they have one defeat in four matches. Last season Antigua and Barbuda Falcons missed the playoffs and would be hoping to make the playoffs this season. In the last match they beat Trinbago Knight Riders by eight runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a solid campaign last season as they made the finals last term. They went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game and won the match by five wickets. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 36%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 64%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahkeem Cornwall has once again struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 22 runs with an average of 7.33. In the last game he scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 169 runs in ten matches. In the opening game of the season Ali scored 19 off 17 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Guyana Amazon Warriors 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Antigua during the game but chances of showers are bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs Batter Karima Gore Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season and so far they have one win in three matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors were sensational last season in the group stages and got off to a winning start against St Kitts Nevis and Patriots.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-0. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 00

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 02

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head after both sides had solid start to the campaign this season. Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start this term as they beat St Kitts Nevis and Patriots and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this game. On the other hand Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have one loss in four games and would be hoping for a better showing this term as they missed the playoffs last season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, Antigua Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.41 Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now!

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been solid thus far. With 135 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer heads into this game after a brilliant campaign in MLC. Last season he scored 402 runs and was the leading run scorer, even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe we will be the standout batter in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Obed McCoy has been the standout bowler thus far. In the last match he bagged four wickets against Trinbago Knight Riders and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/20. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.