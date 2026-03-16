Facts: With 225 runs, Justin Greaves was the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last season.

With 452 runs, Johnson Charles was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons had an underwhelming season last term as they missed the playoffs. They went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game and lost the match. In the last game they registered their first win of the season as they beat Barbados Royals with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings had a solid season last year as they were dominant in the group stages and with seven wins in ten matches, they ended up second on the table, they made the Finals last season . As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 45%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to make an impact last season as he played nine matches and scored 58 runs. In the two matches so far Cornwall has scored 3 and 10 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tim David has been one of the best batters in the T20 format in the last 12 months which includes his brilliant performance against South Africa prior to this series. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Antigua during the game but chances of showers are bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs Batter Karima Gore Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season and so far they have one win and one loss in two games this season.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Aaron Jones, Ackeem Auguste, Javelle Glen, Johann Jeremiah, Tim David, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Shadrack Descarte, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Matthew Forde, Micah McKenzie, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Aaron Jones Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Khary Pierre All-rounder Micah McKenzie Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings made the playoffs last season as they had seven wins and ended up second on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings have dominated this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-0. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Saint Lucia Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 00

Saint Lucia Kings: 02

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Saint Lucia Kings head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Both teams went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Saint Lucia Kings bagged comfortable wins and they also ended up having a better opening partnership in both games. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have played two games thus far they lost the opening game against SKNP and in the last match they beat Barbados Royals, in both matches they openers struggled to make an impact which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore has had a fabulous start to the season so far as he scored 61 against SKNP in the opening game and in the last match he scored 64* against Barbados Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles was sensational last season as he was the standout batter for Saint Lucia Lings. Charles scored 452 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. He heads into this tournament after a pretty consistent performance in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph had an excellent campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Saint Lucia Kings last term. He bagged 16 wickets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.