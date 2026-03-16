Facts: With 166 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.

With 170 runs, Andre Fletcher is the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this campaign.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots but since then they have managed to win two of the next four matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they lost against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a dismal campaign last season as they lost nine games on the bounce, this season they have been much better and so far have won two of the five matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are favourites in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 42%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 58%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahkeem Cornwall has had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 32 runs in five matches which clearly showcases his struggles. In the last match he scored ten which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers did not have a great start to the campaign. So far this season he has scored 109 runs with an average of 21.80. Even though he scored 42 in the last match, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Over 15.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Antigua during the game with zero chances of any interruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs Batter Karima Gore Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, so far this season they have two wins in five matches.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Navian Bidaisee, Mohammad Nawaz, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jyd Goolie All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won once in the last four games and have managed two wins in five matches.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have an upper hand in this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-1. Last season went head to head earlier this season and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the game.

Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 01

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 02

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head after both sides have struggled for consistency this season and considering the fact both sides have played five matches, the table does not reflect the real story of the two sides. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots dominated the game as they won the tie at home with six wickets to spare. Since then both teams have played five matches and have only managed two wins thus far. In the head to head tie St Kitts and Nevis Patriots managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, Antigua Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now!

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore had a solid outing in the last game as he scored 31 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 166 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Andre Fletcher did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored 25 off 16 balls against Barbados Royals. With 170 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Obed McCoy has been the standout so far this season. Even though he struggled in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil was brilliant in CPL last season as he bagged 15 wickets. So far this season he has bagged nine wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.