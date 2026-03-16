Facts: With 225 runs, Justin Greaves was the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last season.

With 504 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders last season.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth on the table and missed the playoffs and once again Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had an underwhelming campaign so far as have one win in three games. The last game against Saint Lucia Kings was called off due to rain.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game and they won the tie by 12 runs. Trinbago Knight Riders dominated the group stages last season as they made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 30%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 70%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to make an impact last season as he played nine matches and scored 58 runs. In the two matches thus far Cornwall has scored 3 and 10 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 235 runs. He heads into this campaign after a brilliant performance in MLC and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Antigua during the game but chances of showers are bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs Batter Karima Gore Batter Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season and so far they have one win in three matches.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Joshua Da Silva All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent campaign last term as they won seven matches and made the playoffs.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have dominated this fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders 2-0. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the game.

Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 02

Trinbago Knight Riders: 00

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Both teams went head to head twice last season and even though Trinbago Knight Riders had a better campaign, they still lost both games against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have one win and one loss in the first two games, the last match against Saint Lucia Kings was called off due to rain. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have conceded a bigger opening stand in both matches which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, Antigua Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.93 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now!

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore has had a fabulous start to the season so far as he has scored two half centuries in two innings so far. He is the leading run scorer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran struggled in the opening game of the season regardless we are going to back him as with 504 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. He heads into this tournament after a pretty consistent performance in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance in PSL as he bagged ten wickets in five matches. He bagged four wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.