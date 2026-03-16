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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

ABF

30%

Chance of Winning

TKR

70%

Parimatch

1.41
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.45
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.45
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have dominated this fixture as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders twice last season. Regardless Trinbago Knight Riders have been a better side which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Trinbago Knight Riders will bag a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win - 2.93 (PariMatch) Trinbago Knight Riders to win - 1.41 (PariMatch)
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 225 runs, Justin Greaves was the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last season.
  • With 504 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders last season.

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth on the table and missed the playoffs and once again Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had an underwhelming campaign so far as have one win in three games. The last game against Saint Lucia Kings was called off due to rain.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders went head to head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game and they won the tie by 12 runs. Trinbago Knight Riders dominated the group stages last season as they made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 30%
  • Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 70%

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahkeem Cornwall struggled to make an impact last season as he played nine matches and scored 58 runs. In the two matches thus far Cornwall has scored 3 and 10 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 235 runs. He heads into this campaign after a brilliant performance in MLC and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Under

1.87

Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Trinbago Knight Riders

1.64

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Antigua during the game but chances of showers are bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (c), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham

Predicted Playing XI

Bevon Jacobs

Batter

Karima Gore

Batter

Rahkeem Cornwall

Batter

Imad Wasim

All-rounder

Jewel Andrew

Wicket-keeper

Fabian Allen

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan

All-rounder

Odean Smith

All-rounder

AM Ghazanfar

Bowler

Obed McCoy

Bowler

Jayden Seales

Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons failed to make the playoffs last season and so far they have one win in three matches.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, Nathan Edwards, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, McKenny Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales

Batter

Colin Munro

Batter

Keacy Carty

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Nicholas Pooran

Wicket-keeper

Kieron Pollard

All-rounder

Joshua Da Silva

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

All-rounder

Terrance Hinds

Bowler

Mohammad Amir

Bowler

Usman Tariq

Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent campaign last term as they won seven matches and made the playoffs.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have dominated this fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders 2-0. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the game.

Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 02

Trinbago Knight Riders: 00

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Both teams went head to head twice last season and even though Trinbago Knight Riders had a better campaign, they still lost both games against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have one win and one loss in the first two games, the last match against Saint Lucia Kings was called off due to rain. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have conceded a bigger opening stand in both matches which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

T20

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, Antigua

Icon

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.93
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Trinbago Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.45

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.45

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore has had a fabulous start to the season so far as he has scored two half centuries in two innings so far. He is the leading run scorer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran struggled in the opening game of the season regardless we are going to back him as with 504 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. He heads into this tournament after a pretty consistent performance in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Tariq to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Usman Tariq headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance in PSL as he bagged ten wickets in five matches. He bagged four wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Trinbago Knight Riders

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have dominated this fixture as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders twice last season. Regardless Trinbago Knight Riders have been a better side which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Trinbago Knight Riders will bag a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win - 2.93 (PariMatch)
  • Trinbago Knight Riders to win - 1.41 (PariMatch)
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