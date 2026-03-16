Facts: With 153 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

With 218 runs, Karima Gore is the leading run scorer for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals have had an underwhelming campaign so far this season as they remain the only winless team in the tournament and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs once again this season. In the last match, they went head to head against Guyana Amazon Warriors and they lost the game by four wickets.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons got off to a great start this season as they had one defeat in the first four games but since then they have struggled as they have three defeats in the last four matches. In the last match they lost against Saint Lucia Kings. As per our calculations, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 58%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 42%

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Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon King did not have a great season last term and has once again struggled for consistency thus far. Even though he scored 39 in the last match, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Amir Jangoo missed most of the season thus far but he made his first start in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings and he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect showers in Barbados during the match which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact so far as they are winless after five games and are currently sixth on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Jewel Andrew (wk), Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (c), Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Usama Mir, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Rahkeem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Naveen-ul-Haq, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Amir Jangoo Batter Karima Gore Batter Andries Gous Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jewel Andrew Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Salman Irshad Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost three of the last four matches and are currently second on the table.

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Barbados Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 2-1. Both sides went head to head this season and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the game.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 02

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 01

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. This fixture has been a happy hunting ground in the past for Barbados Royals as they completed a double last season. This season has been a struggle for Barbados Royals as they are winless after five matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand after a promising start, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches which makes this a great game for the neutrals as both sides would be eyeing the final playoff spot this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Rovman Powell to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Rovman Powell was excellent once again in the last match as he scored a half century against Guyana Amazon Warriors. He is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karima Gore to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

Karima Gore scored a golden duck in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again as with 218 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Ramon Simmonds to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Ramon Simmonds was excellent in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as he bagged two wickets. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Obed McCoy to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Obed McCoy missed the last game but we expect him to return as he has been the standout bowler for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.