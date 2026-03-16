Facts: With 103 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

With 200 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals made the playoffs last season but have struggled to make an impact thus far. They remain the only side in this tournament yet to register a single win thus far and with three defeats, they are sixth on the table. In the last match they won head to head against Trinbago Knight Riders and they lost the game by seven wickets.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were the best team in the group stages last season and they got off to a great start this season as they won the first two matches. Since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 38%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 62%

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Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon King did not have a great season last term and has once again struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season Kings has scored 54 runs with an average of 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali’s struggles from last season has continued this season as so far he has scored 23 runs with an average of 7.66. In the last match he scored four off six balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Barbados Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Guyana Amazon Warriors 2.13 Bet on Parimatch

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect showers in Barbados during the match which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact so far as they are winless after four games and are currently sixth on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kevlon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after back to back defeats and with two wins in four matches they are currently fourth on the table.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors hold a slight edge in this fixture against Barbados Royals 18-09. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 09

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 18

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after both sides have struggled so far this season. Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table. Considering the fact they will be playing at home in the remaining games, we expect them to bounce back and make the playoffs once again this term. On the other hand, Barbados Royals remain the only side yet to register a win this season and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Barbados Royals have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he was sensational last season and has already scored a half century this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope continued his excellent in the last game as he scored 39 runs and was the top run scorer in the match. With 200 runs, Hope is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Barbados Royals. Even though he struggled in the last game we expect him to show his class and bounce back in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Imran Tahir has been excellent so far this season, In the last game he bagged four wickets against Trinbago Knight Riders and with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.