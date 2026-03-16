Facts: With 191 runs, Brandon King is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.

With 313 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings this season.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals’ struggles continued in the last game as they failed to show up against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Barbados Royals batted first and scored 187 runs, they struggled to defend the target as they lost the game by four wickets. After six matches, Barbuda Royals remain winless and are sixth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Saint Lucia Kings have been brilliant so far in this tournament. They head into this fixture after four wins on the bounce and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 36%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 64%

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Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon King did not have a great season last term and struggled in the first half of the campaign this term. In the last two matches he has scored 39 and 98* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has been solid so far this season. He headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance against South Africa. So far this season he has scored 137 runs with an average of 34.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect showers in Barbados during the match which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Brandon King, Kofi James, Rovman Powell, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Zishan Motara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daniel Sams, Johann Layne, Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kofi James Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman All-rounder Daniel Sams Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have struggled to make an impact so far as they are winless after six games and are currently sixth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, David Wiese (c), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Jones, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Roston Chase Batter Tim David Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All-rounder Keon Gaston Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after four straight wins and with five wins in eight matches, they are currently second on the table.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Barbados Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-11. Both sides went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Barbados Royals: 13

Saint Lucia Kings: 11

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Barbados Royals made the playoffs last season but this season they have struggled to compete so far struggled to make an impact this season. They have lost five of the six matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings did not have a great start to the campaign this season but they have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce, another win would confirm a playoff spot this season. Saint Lucia Kings have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Rovman Powell to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Rovman Powell did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Tim Seifert was brilliant once again in the last match as he scored 36 off 19 balls. So far this season he has scored 313 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Ramon Simmonds to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Ramon Simmonds was expensive in the last game regardless he has been the standout bowler thus far and with seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi had an incredible game once again in the last match as he bagged three wickets. So far this season Shamsi has bagged nine wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.